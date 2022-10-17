Arthur N. Chaff, 89, of Jefferson, peacefully passed away Oct. 9, 2022, at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta, with his wife by his side. Arthur was born in Lawrence, Mass. and is formerly of Methuen and Tewksbury, Mass. and Carrabassett Valley. Arthur is survived by his dear wife and soul-mate of 37 years, Suzanne (Delisle); his children and step-children, Deborah Chaff of Plaistow, N.H., Danial Chaff of Kingfield, Linda Morrissey and her husband, Daniel, of Dracut, Mass., Wendy Chaff, of Portland, Christopher Chaff, of Lowell, Mass., Melissa Liakas and her husband, Nicholas, of Dracut, Mass., Scott Marco and his fiancée, Rachel Card, of North Anson and Wilton, and Jeremy Marco and his wife, Kiron, stationed at NAS Sigonella, Italy. Arthur is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Alissa Lippold and her husband, Christopher, Molly Morrissey, John Morrissey, Neil Morrissey, Stephanie Tzrinske and her wife, Ana, Sophie Sheehan and her husband, Zhaakre, Spencer Stewart, Theodore, Elias and Olivia Liakas, Samantha Marco and Pasquelle, and Payton and Paige Marco; and the treasures of his life, his great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Scarlett Lippold, Madelyn, Aiden and Gavin Sheehan, and Ezra Hoy. He also leaves a nephew, Stephen Wakefield and his wife, Rita; and a niece, Jane Dyer and her husband, Steve.

JEFFERSON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO