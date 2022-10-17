Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Public Hearing
NOTICE is hereby given that the Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 7, 2022 to discuss a variety of amendments to the Land Use, Site Plan Review, and Subdivision Ordinances. The amendments are intended to correct existing typographical errors, to define previously undefined terms, to make the Ordinances more user-friendly to the average reader, and to update references to administration of the development review process. Copies of the proposed amendments are available for review at the Damariscotta Town Office during normal business hours.
lcnme.com
Candidates Get Passionate About Lobster Industry in Final LCN Forum
Passions ran high during a discussion about challenges facing the lobster industry at the fourth and final of The Lincoln County News’ candidates forums, held at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta on Thursday, Oct. 13. The forum was attended by nearly 50 people and featured candidates for...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
lcnme.com
Christopher Cline Elliott
Christopher Cline Elliott, 66, of Damariscotta, died on Oct. 3, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport after a courageous and long, long struggle. Chris was born in Brunswick on March 9, 1956 – firstborn of James and Olive Elliott. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Emily Elliott,...
lcnme.com
Arthur N. Chaff
Arthur N. Chaff, 89, of Jefferson, peacefully passed away Oct. 9, 2022, at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta, with his wife by his side. Arthur was born in Lawrence, Mass. and is formerly of Methuen and Tewksbury, Mass. and Carrabassett Valley. Arthur is survived by his dear wife and soul-mate of 37 years, Suzanne (Delisle); his children and step-children, Deborah Chaff of Plaistow, N.H., Danial Chaff of Kingfield, Linda Morrissey and her husband, Daniel, of Dracut, Mass., Wendy Chaff, of Portland, Christopher Chaff, of Lowell, Mass., Melissa Liakas and her husband, Nicholas, of Dracut, Mass., Scott Marco and his fiancée, Rachel Card, of North Anson and Wilton, and Jeremy Marco and his wife, Kiron, stationed at NAS Sigonella, Italy. Arthur is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Alissa Lippold and her husband, Christopher, Molly Morrissey, John Morrissey, Neil Morrissey, Stephanie Tzrinske and her wife, Ana, Sophie Sheehan and her husband, Zhaakre, Spencer Stewart, Theodore, Elias and Olivia Liakas, Samantha Marco and Pasquelle, and Payton and Paige Marco; and the treasures of his life, his great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Scarlett Lippold, Madelyn, Aiden and Gavin Sheehan, and Ezra Hoy. He also leaves a nephew, Stephen Wakefield and his wife, Rita; and a niece, Jane Dyer and her husband, Steve.
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
Travel Publication Names Binga’s the Best Chicken Wing Joint in the State of Maine
Congratulations are in order for one of southern Maine's most popular spots for wings and, well, zingers. Binga's Wingas, known for its tasty food and clever marketing, was named the best chicken wing joint in the state by human interest site Travel Pulse. The site had this to say about...
lcnme.com
Maine Fall Fiddle Fest at The Waldo
The Waldo Theatre at 916 Main St., Waldoboro proudly presents the 2022 Maine Fall Fiddle Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival kicks off on Friday night with an open jam session from 7-9 p.m. at The Waldo ($5 for the public, musicians free). Saturday events begin with a series of fiddle, cello, and guitar workshops in the afternoon, followed by a free youth fiddler showcase from 2-4 p.m. at Broad Bay Church, Waldoboro.
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
lcnme.com
Carve A Pumpkin at Jefferson Market & General Store
Carve A Pumpkin at Jefferson Market & General Store, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 242 Waldoboro Road, Jefferson. Fill the market’s deck with toothy grins! Help decorate 30 pumpkins, purchased from Whitefield School’s Gardening Program. Pumpkins will be lit and displayed on our deck for all to enjoy! There will be free cider and popcorn. Carving tools and clean up materials on hand. Adult supervision is required.
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
lcnme.com
Philip W. Nield
On Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022, Philip W. Nield, breathed his last breath at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport. Phil was born on April 3, 1938 in Camden, N.J. to Nora Alma Timms and Joseph M. Nield. His childhood years were spent in Lakewood, Ohio, and his aspiration was...
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
lcnme.com
First Annual Pemaquid Fall Festival
First Annual Pemaquid Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Byre Farm, 25 Rock School House Road, Bristol. Admission is free. The festival features a beekeeping demonstration by Switchback Farm, antique farm equipment by The Byre Farm, wool spinning by Hatchtown Farm, and weaving by the Village Weaver. Tickets for the Mangalitsa, a pasture raised heritage breed, local pork lunch are $20 per person. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, homemade baked beans from local beans and dessert. The meal will be available from 11 a.m. until the food sells out.
7 New Places Opening in the Maine Mall Just in Time for the Holidays
As each day passes, we all get a little bit closer to the holiday season. That means people are already thinking Black Friday deals and where they can shop to grab all the must-have items before they're sold out. The Maine Mall is always packed with shoppers throughout November and...
wabi.tv
Income-based heating assistance through HEAP
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
lcnme.com
Businessman Simmons Wants to Fight Regulations, Protect Commercial Fisheries
Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, is running for Maine Senate District 13 and hopes to fight regulations, protect commercial fisheries, and encourage a shift to technical education in the state. Simmons is running against Cameron Reny, D-Bristol. Simmons was born and raised in Waldoboro and has been clamming since he was about...
themainewire.com
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
