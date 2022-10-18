ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

wvlt.tv

New childcare school coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
MIDDLESBORO, KY
1450wlaf.com

One more bed build scheduled before season ends

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We want to get one more bed build in before the weather gets such that we can’t really get outside,” said Bill Thompson, president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. On Tuesday morning on WLAF, Thompson expressed his appreciation to all the volunteers before and now who help with SHP’s bed builds.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

That was fast: Tennessee erects new goalposts following field storming

Just 3 days after Tennessee football fans stormed the field, tore down the goalposts and threw them in the Tennessee river, the athletic department has erected replacements. They were racing against the clock, after all. Tennessee hosts UT Martin this week and Kentucky after that on Oct. 29. Tennessee’s athletic...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

See Tennessee’s National Championship Odds

Tennessee’s first win over No. 3 Alabama was monumental on its own. The Vols exorcised 15 years worth of demons as Tennessee fans poured on the field as Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal ended a thrilling Third Saturday in October. While the win is extremely meaningful on its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Is your money safe in the bank?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than 80 years, the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation has been protecting your money whether you knew it or not. You may have noticed signs around your bank that said “FDIC Insured,” reminding customers that up to $250,000 of their deposits is insured in the unlikely event of the bank closing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Tennessee OL trolled Will Anderson after Alabama’s loss to the Vols

Alabama could face Tennessee again in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. If it happens, Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson has the motivation needed. After suffering a loss to the Volunteers, Anderson told reporters Monday that ‘anxiety’ played a role in the Tide not having the intensity. Coach Nick Saban said the same thing, especially with players not chanting before the game. Gerald Mincey, an offensive lineman for Tennessee, is not having the excuses from Alabama. He trolled Anderson’s anxiey comment on Instagram with the caption, “Naw fam you just suck..”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WBIR

Starbucks corporate responds to walkout at Starbucks on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike abruptly closed Saturday after its workers walked out and protested. A spokesperson from Starbucks said, "we fully respect our partner and their right to have their voices heard. We appreciate their unconditional commitment to return to work Sunday morning for the store's opening."
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – What’s happening for halloween this year? We’re here to help you find out what’s happening this fall season. There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Bark in the Park & Pet of the Week: Henry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week. The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Historic Scott County Jail brings haunts to life

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – With spooky season in full swing here in East Tennessee, experience the history and haunts of the Historic Scott County Jail as ghosts & ghouls will roam the storied halls. The Historic Scott County Jail is well known for it’s haunted reputation and rich...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

