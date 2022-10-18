ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

This $1.6 million ‘whale’ of a home makes a splash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justin Dennis
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqRf8_0idUUcPc00

SOOKE, British Columbia ( WJW ) — It’s possible that the first thing you notice at this $1,599,000 home for sale in Canada isn’t the price tag.

The bright aqua and teal exterior of the home at, located at 7405 Thornton Heights in Silver Spray East Sooke , is accentuated by several eye-catching orca sculptures bursting from the ground.

Teaser trailer for ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel released

The home, called “The Whale House” by realtor The Neal Estate Group of Victoria, is custom-built and offers “breathtaking views” over the Juan de Luca Strait, according to its Zillow listing.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mMOo_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RSeR_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vR6jo_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mncnz_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40u7jt_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjXmf_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmIoG_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQcoH_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9Lu2_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhQXf_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPflK_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOJyX_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apXFC_0idUUcPc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyOJC_0idUUcPc00

Also catching the eye is the main floor’s curved ceiling with exposed beams. The family room is surrounded by glass and features a radius window, keeping with the curved architectural theme. A video tour on YouTube delves even deeper into some of the home’s highlights.

“A large family room is surrounded in faux walls with detailed panels including more native art to continue the West Coast vibe throughout,” reads the listing. “The panels continue onto the ceiling creating a visual canvas making you feel like you have stepped into a secret hideaway to read a book or watch your favourite movie by the cozy fireplace.”

The 3,172-square-foot home was built in 2016 and features three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It’s also got a hot tub and a backyard that’s a 3,500-acre park with trails and easy access.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest

Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
Robb Report

Forget Infinity Pools. This $26 Million Telluride Manse Comes With a Swimmable Infinity Pond.

Who needs an infinity pool, when you have a real-life infinity pond?. An over-the-top mountain manse has just come onto the market in Telluride, and because it’s located in the ultra-exclusive Gray Head community, the property is listed for a cool $25.9 million. A residence with that kind of price tag is bound to come with a few bonkers features. In this case, you get a custom wine wall, a Swarovski crystal sculpture, all the furnishings and a built-in trampoline where you can bounce with Mt. Sneffels as your backdrop. And yes, a huge swimmable infinity pond in your backyard.
TELLURIDE, CO
Robb Report

This $37 Million South Florida Home Is Like Living in a Plush Four Seasons Hotel Suite

Hotel residences can oftentimes feel stale, but that’s not the case with this incredible $37 million residences that just hit the market. Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club offer an exceptionally rare opportunity to own something completely unique, and be in close proximity to a piece of history. The iconic Surf Club dates back to the 1930s when it was built as a members-only social club by tire tycoon Harvey Firestone during the Great Depression. It was the ultimate place to see and be seen and welcomed stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra and Gary Cooper, to name a few.
SURFSIDE, FL
CNBC

Go inside the most expensive home for sale in the Hamptons: $150,000,000

This $150-million beachfront estate is the priciest for sale in the Hamptons. The 4-acre oceanfront compound hidden behind tall hedges and an electronic mansion gate is called La Dune and the estate includes a pair of mansions with a total of 21,000 sq ft of living space, 19 bedrooms and 16 baths. The grounds include a private gravel drive, two swimming pools and a sunken tennis court. If the home sells for any where near its asking price it will break a record in the Hamptons, but it hasn't been easy to find a buyer. The 9-figure trophy home has been on and off the market since 2016. Take an exclusive tour with CNBC's Ray Parisi and La Dune's listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers.
Robb Report

Forget Water Slides. This Massive $17.5 Million Utah Manse Comes With Its Own Indoor Water Park.

Who says luxury has to be grown up? One newly listed Utah manse promises to offer as much indoor fun as your inner child can handle. Built in 2013, the Hobble Creek Canyon mega-mansion is currently the largest home for sale in the state, with a whopping 50,738 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and an eight-car garage. What’s more, the compound is basically a luxe entertainment center, with a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor basketball court and loads of outrageous amenities—one of which will render a visit to the local water park totally redundant.
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching

Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market.
HAWAII STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
72K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy