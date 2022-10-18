ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Becomes Pro-Gun YouTuber After His Online Fundraiser Flounders

By Bruce C.T. Wright
NewsOne
NewsOne
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8mzd_0idUUOFY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cw9L6_0idUUOFY00

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

I n a glaring example of using one’s privilege to financially capitalize on gun deaths, Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse has started a YouTube channel devoted to all-things guns in a purported demonstration of his devotion to the Second Amendment.

The same underage person who illegally transported an assault rifle from his home in Illinois to Wisconsin following racial justice protests stemming from the police shooting of a Black man in the back multiple times is now a YouTuber glorifying guns in hopes he can make a cheap buck from the deplorable endeavor.

A video posted Monday on Twitter was widely shared and showed a brief clip of Rittenhouse thanking people for watching his YouTube channel.

“I have some great content that I look forward to making for you guys,” Rittenhouse, now 19, is shown saying while sitting in front of apparent assault rifles and thanking Brandon Herrera, who was sitting next to him. For the uninitiated, Herrera describes himself as a “Pro-2A Absolutist” and boasts an Instagram account replete with photos and videos of — yep, you guessed it — guns galore.

The first video was posted to Rittenhouse’s YouTube account on Sunday and is simply entitled, “Welcome to my channel.”

NewsOne is not linking to Rittenhouse’s YouTube channel for obvious reasons. But trust is, it exists. As of Tuesday morning, the lone video posted to the channel had 34,000 views.

Under the “ABOUT” portion of his YouTube page, Rittenhouse introduces himself as a victim:

“My name is Kyle Rittenhouse. You might remember me as the kid who defended himself with a firearm during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Join me in my journey to learn everything I can about new and vintage firearms and help to defend the Second Amendment.”

He ends his description with four fateful words: “Shall not be infringed.”

This might be a cheap money play

The YouTube page’s very humble beginning has some seriously curious timing. Especially since it was only last month when Rittenhouse started an online fundraising effort (on a digital platform not named GoFundMe, which forbids raising money for people like Rittenhouse ) to help pay for his legal plight.

“I was found innocent, but the fight hasn’t stopped. I am currently being attacked via a civil lawsuit in Wisconsin,” Rittenhouse captioned a tweet on Sept. 19 that included a link to his GiveSendGo account. “I’d like to thank everyone for the ongoing support. Thank you to my dear friends who set this up for me, we won’t stop fighting!”

Back when NewsOne covered that madness , his crowdfunding had barely attracted any donations. Nearly a full month later, Rittenhouse’s goal of $150,000 had only garnered $9,719 as of Tuesday morning. (Again, no link for obvious reasons, but trust us here.)

All of which brings us back to his YouTube channel, which — if organized the right way — can prove to be a huge money maker. On the flip side, judging from the relatively low number of visitors in the first few days of his YouTube page’s existence, he stands to make pennies if this keeps up.

With that said, a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers can make roughly $60,000 a year from ad revenue if they are consistently posting content. As of Tuesday morning, Rittenhouse had more than 38,000 subscribers.

SEE ALSO:

‘Crickets’: Kyle Rittenhouse Is Big Mad President Joe Biden Won’t Call Him Back

LeBron Was Right: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Crying Meme About Gas Prices Suggests White Tears Were Fake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPyX0_0idUUOFY00

The post Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Becomes Pro-Gun YouTuber After His Online Fundraiser Flounders appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 1

Rodger dodger
2d ago

this entire article is full of lies that were disproved in the trial I hope rittenhouse reads this and sues their pants off

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor

Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
realitytitbit.com

Where is Bonnie from Alaska: The Last Frontier?

Bonnie Dupree was one of the cast members who appeared in the TV series Alaska: The Last Frontier. Since its debut, Bonnie has been an active member of the cast but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the reality TV star has appeared on the show for a while. Bonnie is...
ALASKA STATE
thebrag.com

“You’re being a Karen”: Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview

Kanye West has stormed out after being grilled by Piers Morgan about his recent antisemitic comments. Ye has made a slew of headlines of late after posting a stream of controversial comments on his social media accounts. Now, the rapper has been interviewed by Piers Morgan – who has weathered his own share of controversy over the years – in a fiery interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef

Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
POPSUGAR

Besides Being a Massive Star, Kerry Washington Is a Mom of 3

Actress Kerry Washington is dedicated to keeping her children out of the spotlight. She and husband Nnamdi Asomugha refrain from publicly sharing any photos of their children, instead choosing to shield them from the limelight to allow them to grow up under as normal of circumstances as possible. The "School For Good and Evil" star has opened up about her children in interviews from time to time, though, and allowed us a glimpse of what it's like growing up in her household.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Faces Pushback As Kanye’s “Drink Champs” Interview Is Taken Down

People haven’t been happy with Ye’s sit-down with “Drink Champs” and Diddy is taken hits, as well. It has been a hot topic over the weekend and leading into Monday (October 17), but Kanye West’s interview with Revolt’s famed series has been given the ax—sort of. Drink Champs reportedly amassed over 1 million views of their surprise sit-down with West and, as expected, the conversation became a global, viral moment on social media. Yet, West’s remarks were once again scrutinized as he reiterated his thoughts on the Jewish community and being anti-BLM.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye Calls Out Akademiks, Charlamagne, Peter Rosenberg In Latest Rant

Ye continues to bounce through media outlets as he drives home his controversial takes. Kanye West recently posted a video of himself calling out fellow public figures such as Charlamagne and DJ Akademiks. The DJ seemed unbothered by Kanye’s rant, even deciding to repost a clip of it on his Instagram.
Outsider.com

Halloween Decorations Called ‘Too Real’ Prompt Police Investigation

For many Americans, Christmas represents the most wonderful time of the year. But for plenty of other Outsiders, Halloween is even more exciting, with people spending even more time decorating and preparing for the spooky holiday. However, given the annual holiday’s horror aspect, some people just tend to take things a little too far. Over in the UK, one woman’s Halloween decorations appeared so real that people believed she actually had a dead body in her yard. In fact, the creepy props even prompted a police investigation.
TMZ.com

Custom Grisly Jeffrey Dahmer Gear Being Sold on Etsy

Jeffrey Dahmer is all the rage this spooky season, and while full-blown costumes -- mimicking the serial killer and his crimes -- have been yanked offline, the homemade crowd still has an outlet. Etsy, as it turns out, is hawking a ton of Dahmer-themed gear right now -- stuff from...
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy