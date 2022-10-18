Read full article on original website
Amazon’s holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still, some third-party...
Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in October 2022?
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report shareholders have been through an emotional roller coaster this year. In the early months of 2022, Wall Street analysts were confident the stock would regain its winning streak. That led many of them to select AMZN as their top pick for the year.
Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much Section” Has $72 Bike Shorts for Just $19 Plus More Deals
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Elon Musk Confirms Presence At Tesla's Q3 Earnings Call Wednesday: 5 Questions Shareholders Want Him To Address
Tesla Inc. TSLA is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closes. What Happened: Elon Musk confirmed that he would be on the company’s earnings call, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EDT, as a live webcast. Musk is expected to deliver the prepared opening remarks before turning it over to CFO Zachary Kirkhorn.
Move Over, Millennials — Gen Z to Start Calling the Shots in Payments
When we see what’s transpired in the past three years, the utility of long-term outlooks becomes clear as the businesses that paid attention to trendlines in 2020 in many cases survived and thrived under extraordinary conditions stretching into the here and now — and after. In that spirit,...
First Fed Bank Names FinTech Banking Exec Grandner as Chief Payments Officer
First Fed Bank has announced a new senior vice president and chief payments officer in Ana Liza Grandner, a press release said. Grandner has over 20 years’ experience in financial services with banks and fintechs, including being VP, Head of Fintech Banking and Head of The Payroll Protection Program at Cross River, which worked with cards, lending and crypto solutions.
Beyond Meat has a new CFO—and investors are hungry for a turnaround as the stock has plunged from $110 to $13 over the past year
Following decreasing sales and an executive’s nose-biting incident, Beyond Meat Inc., a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, is making sustainable changes in leadership, including a new CFO, and is also shrinking its workforce. Douglas W. Ramsey, Beyond Meat’s chief operating officer for less than a year, had his last...
Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility and said it will use the funding to build a central finance hub that will help small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom manage all aspects of their business finances. Already providing an...
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Microsoft will lay off additional workers, expected to be less than 1,000, in the face of an expected slowdown in growth this year and weak sales of its Windows license for personal computers. "Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis and...
Beyond Meat cuts staff, guidance
Beyond Meat Inc. shares tumbled after the maker of alternative burgers lowered its full-year sales outlook and said it will cut about a fifth of its global workforce, including several top executives. The company, which has been hit by a shift away from plant-based eating as inflation surges, said it...
Douglas Names New CEO, Tina Müller Joins Supervisory Board
MILAN — German premium beauty retailer Douglas is ready for a leadership change. On Thursday, the company named Sander van der Laan chief executive officer. Effective Nov. 1, he will succeed Tina Müller in the role, as she resigned after five years to join the firm’s supervisory board.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New York Van der Laan hails from Dutch retailer Action, where he was CEO for more than six years. Under his leadership, the firm’s sales increased from 2 billion...
We tried Hayneedle—here's why the Walmart home décor brand surprised us
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether the challenge is high price tags, searching multiple stores for the right mix of items, or long wait times for arrivals of your precious pieces, the task of furnishing and décorating your home can be daunting. So, when there’s one site that has basically everything we could need, we have no choice but to wonder, could this be the end to all that décor drama?
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
90% of Shoppers Say Smooth Checkout Is Make or Break Experience
As much as retail has changed and become increasingly digital, one thing has remained constant throughout the years: the importance of a smooth checkout experience. Whether it’s a swift and friendly transaction at the cash register or a speedy one-click purchase online, new PYMNTS research underscores the age-old axiom that nothing is more important than not leaving a customer waiting when it’s time to pay.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Wants to Woo Influencers
Today in the connected economy, Walmart unveils a content creation platform designed to let influencers post about the retailer's products on social media while earning commissions. Also, Netflix sees a light at the end of the tunnel as its subscriber base grows, and DoorDash teams with the NBA’s Golden State...
Today in Crypto: German Bank Nuri Tells 500K Users to Withdraw Funds Ahead of Closure; France Names Ex-Bank Lobbyist to Head Financial Markets Regulator
Ex-bank lobbyist Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani has been cleared to lead France’s financial markets regulatory agency as of Wednesday (Oct. 19), Coindesk wrote. Barbat-Layani is currently Secretary-General at the French economics and finance ministry, and will be taking over as chair of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) for Robert Ophèle. Her job will see her responsible for registering crypto companies along with traditional financial institutions.
Amazon, Snap And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped around 90 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Group Lowers Valuation Ahead of December IPO
SHANGHAI — Ahead of its December IPO, Lanvin Group revealed its 2022 interim results and an updated company valuation in a recent amendment to its registration statement with the SEC. Heading into a roadshow in Hong Kong, South Korea and the U.S., the Fosun International Ltd.-owned luxury fashion company lowered its pre-money equity valuation from $1.25 billion to $1 billion. Group revenue grew 73 percent on a year-to-year basis to 202 million euros in the first half of 2022. The company is on track to achieve profitability in 2024.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A...
Paysafe, HotelKey Partner to Streamline Hotels’ Retail, B2B Payments
Specialized payments platform Paysafe and cloud-based software solution provider HotelKey have partnered to enable frictionless payments for U.S. hotels across both their retail touchpoints and their back-of-house operations. This collaboration will streamline in-person, card-present and card-not-present transactions across all of a hotel’s retail sales channels, including the front desk, bars,...
