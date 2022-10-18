Read full article on original website
BMW M Boss Admits The Era Of Lightweight BMWs Is Over
We now live in a world where the BMW M2 - the entry point to the full red-blooded M lineup and the most compact model the M division builds - weighs 3,814 lbs when equipped with the six-speed manual, making it almost as heavy as the larger M4 Coupe. Fresh on the heels of the M2's arrival, we got up close to the newcomer at the BMW M Festival in Kyalami, where BMW M CEO, Frank van Meel, confirmed our worst fears - the age of the lightweight M car is over, and cars from the Bavarian brand are only going to get heavier.
Top Speed
When Siblings Fight: Every Porsche Model Stacked Against One Another in a Race
If there is something the Porsche models do not lack, it is power and speed. And, if this is valid for the entry level models, things get a lot more interesting when we move to the top of the lineup. The guys over at CarWow wanted to see which of the six Porsche models: the 911, the 718, the Panamera, the Taycan, the Macan and the Cayenne is the fastest one. But, they didn’t go with “base” versions of these six models, they decided to go for the most powerful models in each lineup.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets 800-HP Upgrade By Manhart
If there is one car that tuners just refuse to let go of, it's the Mercedes-AMG G63. Although the same can be said for the manufacturer itself who still invests resources to keep it going due to the never-faltering demand. Manhart is one esteemed tuning firm that has some experience fettling with the G-Wagen. Its latest rendition of its existing aftermarket package is by no means the most extreme revision to the performance SUV, but it's still pretty impressive.
Top Speed
Why the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Is Not Really Worth All the Hype
In typical Ducati fashion, the Bolognese factory has pushed the superbike boundary once again by introducing the fierce 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R. While the V4 R has truckloads of upgrades over the V4, the new 998cc, V4 engine with a claimed 240 horsepower has made all the headlines so far. But as impressive as this sounds, there is a reasonable arguement the Panigale V4 R is not really worth all this hype, at least in the United States.
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a more down-to-earth luxury electric vehicle
Mercedes has revealed its newest model, the EQE SUV, as part of its extensive electric car initiative, along with a high-performance AMG variant. Some notable features of the new versions include improved aerodynamics, a larger 90.6 kWh battery, and lightning-fast acceleration (less than six seconds to reach 62 mph in the AMG model).
Top Speed
Say Cheese: Honda Africa Twin Flaunts New Front Camera System
Radar systems are becoming more and more common on touring/adventure motorcycles. The Yamaha Tracer 9 GT was recently spotted with a radar, and the Ducati Multistrada V4 already employs one. Honda, however, is trying to do things a bit differently as it has filed patents for a front-facing camera system on the Africa Twin instead of going the usual radar way.
Top Speed
The Cadillac Celestiq Aims to Reclaim America's Standing in the Supreme Luxury Sedan Segment
Once a prime indicator of financial success, large American luxury flagship sedans regularly competed with the big hitters from German automakers and even Bentley and Rolls-Royce with elegance, sumptuousness and overall impressive characteristics. As times changed, American quality seemed to have gotten worse as their German competitors just kept improving thanks to the 1980s and emission issues, and ever since, there have not been many American cars that could come close to the luxury of European OEMs. However, it seems like some American brands are ready to go to war over luxury again, and they’re coming out swinging. Case in point, the Cadillac Celestiq.
Top Speed
BMW M5 (E60): Performance, Price, and Photos
The BMW M5 E60 is one of the most unique vehicles that the Bavarian automaker has ever built. To this day, this V-10-powered German sedan stands out and is unlike other options in its segment. The M5 E60 was produced between 2004 and 2010. Now, 18 years after its release, it is even more rare and exclusive than before. Yet, this is not always for the right reasons.
Carscoops
BMW M Says It Won’t Downsize To 4-Cylinder Engines Like Mercedes-AMG Did
BMW is determined to stick with six- and eight-cylinder engines for as long as ICE exists, unlike rival automakers including Mercedes-AMG that have downsized in the era of electrification. Speaking to the media during a festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, BMW M boss Frank van...
Top Speed
History of the Nissan Z
Yutaka Katayama, commonly known as the father of the Z, pushed for a sports car that could be marketed to the American people. One that would make them competitive with the Italian and British road cars at the time. Since the production of the first Z, the car has gained a place in the hearts and souls of people across the U.S. Still, it also gained a following in other countries because contrary to popular belief, the first of the line of Z cars were not sold in America, even though the entire thought behind the design was to do just that. Let's take a look into the world of the famous Z cars, from its conception to its latest generation.
Top Speed
This Ford Mustang Mach E Has Borla Exhaust....Kind Of
While electric cars are generally far more reactive to acceleration than their combustion engine-equipped counterparts, they feel less connected without the grunting engine noises, especially from the outside. However, some exceptions exist, including the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has speakers underneath the car that can emit V-8 sounds, and the recently launched Dodge Charger SRT Daytona EV boasts a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.” But what about the other EVs that thrill with acceleration, but do so without any noise to stir the soul? Well, Borla Performance Sound System has a solution to making an EV sound as if it has a sizeable engine under the hood. Only the Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently compatible with this system, but subsequently, it will support the Ford F-150 Lightning and other makes and models.
Top Speed
The Mercedes R107 a Classic Convertible You Should Absolutely Buy
The market of classic Mercs is a weird one. Some models go for insane amounts of money, and others are attainable by most classic car buyers out there. Most classic cars that are cheap generally do not have anything impressive or unique about them. They are just vehicles that were affordable and used to be aimed toward the mass market. As the years progressed, fewer and fewer are left running, and this makes them more sought after, which turns them into a classic. However, the driving experience does not match that of more premium cars of the time. But, this isn’t the case with cheap classic Mercs. The vast majority of them are reliable, good-looking, and great to drive. The R107 is a great example of an affordable classic Merc, and here's why:
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review: The Sports Car For The Minimalist
The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been around for more than three decades and has sold across four generations. In that time, the Japanese icon has gained quite a reputation among enthusiasts for being one of the most affordable and well-balanced sports cars around. Since 2015, Mazda has shifted more than...
Top Speed
Hopium Machina: A Luxury FCEV You Didn’t Count On
The automotive industry is in its most challenging decade. Every day, automakers are making headlines for their efforts to lower their carbon footprints. While BEVs are becoming more common because of the ease of installing charging stations, hydrogen-powered cars are limited and lagging. Yet, a French start-up manufacturer aims to change the narrative. Meet the Hopium Machina, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered four-door coupe unveiled this week at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.
PC Magazine
Adobe Unveils Substance 3D Modeler at Max 2022 Conference
The annual Adobe Max conference, which is taking place both in-person in Los Angeles and online from Oct. 18-20, includes news about significant updates to nearly all the applications in its Creative Cloud suite, as well as the launch of a new application, Substance 3D Modeler. Expect a slew of...
Top Speed
Check Out the Once World’s Fastest 1000cc Superbike in All Its Glory
MV Agusta has a reputation for making crackling motorcycles, and its flagship superbike, the F4, is a fitting example. Designed by celebrated designer Massimo Tamburini, the motorcycle was a breath of fresh air when it first came out and became an instant sensation in the sportbike class. More importantly, it set a new benchmark in the class by becoming the world’s fastest 1000cc superbike in 2006.
You're not a true PC gamer until you've convinced your significant other to RGB the home you share
I've played the new Nanoleaf black triangles off against the traditional white panels and Govee's hexagonal lights, all just to upgrade my home.
hypebeast.com
Panerai Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition Brings Gaming Brand's Style to Your Wrist
Panerai and Razer have revealed their first watch collaboration, the Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition. The 40mm watch brings Razer’s recognisable identity to Panerai’s iconic Luminor watch with black DLC-coated eSteel case and ‘electric green’ accents found on the small seconds sitting at the nine o’clock position and contrast stitching on its black recycled PET fabric strap.
