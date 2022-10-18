ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA
Boomer Magazine

Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond

Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Storage Auction scheduled Saturday

The treasure hunt is on as Emporia Storage has a unit auction scheduled at its three facilities in the city beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. If you go to a storage unit auction, will it be like what you see on television on reality shows? “Somewhat, yes,” said auctioneer Carla Harris of Emporia. “The bidding is fast. There’s mystery and intrigue. You never know what you will find inside.”
EMPORIA, VA
NBC12

Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Freeze likely Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Many of us had frost this morning, and many more will tonight. Temperatures in the low 30s will be cold enough to damage or kill tender plants and your cool season vegetable seedlings. Low temperatures again tonight/tomorrow morning will...
RICHMOND, VA

