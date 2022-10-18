Read full article on original website
Kings Dominion to stay open all year long
“We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months," Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, said.
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.
Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
NBC12
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
It’s time to ‘winterize’ your home — inside and outside
As temperatures drop and Central Virginia anticipates its first frosts of the season, homeowners are beginning to brace themselves — and their homes — for chillier weather ahead.
RVA Bacon Festival returns to Richmond’s 17th Street Market this Sunday
The RVA Bacon Festival is this weekend and will take place at the 17th Street Market in Richmond. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 23.
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond
Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
Petersburg unanimously picks a developer for a possible casino
The Petersburg City Council has unanimously chosen a developer for the city's casino project — a project that has yet to be approved.
Dominion is charged-up over plans for this downtown Richmond block
Dominion said it is aiming to have the project mostly complete by early 2024, subject to various approvals and reviews.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit
A new study found competing casino proposals in Petersburg and Richmond could coexist while remaining profitable but, so far, local leaders are rejecting that idea.
Colonial Heights man wins $566,000 in Virginia Lottery
"They didn’t believe me," he told officials as he claimed his prize. "My dad still doesn’t believe."
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Storage Auction scheduled Saturday
The treasure hunt is on as Emporia Storage has a unit auction scheduled at its three facilities in the city beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. If you go to a storage unit auction, will it be like what you see on television on reality shows? “Somewhat, yes,” said auctioneer Carla Harris of Emporia. “The bidding is fast. There’s mystery and intrigue. You never know what you will find inside.”
VIDEO: Passerby films car fire on Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield
A car fire near Brandermill Parkway stopped traffic on Wednesday afternoon.
Central Virginia school divisions work to prevent fights, in-school violence
School divisions throughout Central Virginia are working to address internal security policies and procedures amid a rash of in-school violence in local academic buildings.
‘I’m not really a lottery person’: Chesterfield woman shocked after winning $100,000 Virginia Lottery scratcher top prize
"I had to call my boyfriend because he knows more about it," she said. "He said, 'That looks like a winner!'"
NBC12
Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze likely Thursday morning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Many of us had frost this morning, and many more will tonight. Temperatures in the low 30s will be cold enough to damage or kill tender plants and your cool season vegetable seedlings. Low temperatures again tonight/tomorrow morning will...
