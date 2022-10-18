ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ to stand trial for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – On Monday, an Oklahoma County judge determined the actor who portrayed Buzz McCallister in the beloved Christmas films “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” will face trial for allegedly battering and attempting to strangle his girlfriend while they were in Oklahoma City in 2021.

Devin Ratray, who played the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister in the “Home Alone” films, faces domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery charges.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Ratray came to Oklahoma City in early December 2021 to appear as a celebrity guest during OKC’s Pop Christmas Con. During his time in the city with his girlfriend, Ratray allegedly drank heavily and got upset with his girlfriend for not charging a pair of fans for two signed autograph cards , the affidavit said.

Back at their hotel room, Ratray allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto the bed, pressed one of his hands against her throat, pressed his other hand over her mouth and applied pressure, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police Ratray also punched her in the face and pushed her into a desk.

Missing Oklahoma men found shot, dismembered according to investigators

Court records state the woman suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” said Scott Adams, the Oklahoma attorney representing Ratray.

Ratray will be back in court on Nov. 9 for a pre-trial conference.

