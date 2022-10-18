Cops: Carjacker caught, drugs seized

New Orleans Police today say they have tracked down the man who robbed or tried to rob four women on Conti Street over the weekend in a carjacking and two armed robberies.

The women, between the ages of 21 and 43, were held a gunpoint in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Conti Street in three incidents shortly before and after 8:00pm Friday.

"Detectives developed Bryan Gray as a suspect," according to a news release. "Gray was located... in the 5100 block of Crowder Boulevard."

The 36-year-old suspect faces a long list of charges including armed robbery and armed carjacking.

When cops went to get him, they say they also found drugs.

"Searches of Gray’s home and vehicle yielded a handgun, clothing, and the victim’s possessions. Detectives also confiscated marijuana, crack cocaine, Gabapentin capsules, and powdered cocaine from Gray’s residence."

Gray also faces narcotics charges.