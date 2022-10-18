ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops: Carjacker caught, drugs seized

WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbbWk_0idUQ2lz00

New Orleans Police today say they have tracked down the man who robbed or tried to rob four women on Conti Street over the weekend in a carjacking and two armed robberies.

The women, between the ages of 21 and 43, were held a gunpoint in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Conti Street in three incidents shortly before and after 8:00pm Friday.

"Detectives developed Bryan Gray as a suspect," according to a news release.  "Gray was located... in the 5100 block of Crowder Boulevard."

The 36-year-old suspect faces a long list of charges including armed robbery and armed carjacking.

When cops went to get him, they say they also found drugs.

"Searches of Gray’s home and vehicle yielded a handgun, clothing, and the victim’s possessions.  Detectives  also confiscated marijuana, crack cocaine, Gabapentin capsules, and powdered cocaine from Gray’s residence."

Gray also faces narcotics charges.

Comments / 28

Nola female
2d ago

Lock him up and throw away the key. I’m sooo tired of these criminals. Tired of looking over my shoulder whenever I leave my home!!!!

Reply(1)
19
Thomas Ritter
2d ago

Without a doubt he has a rap sheet longer than a tall mans arm. This time keep that behind bars. Obviously no use trying to rehabilitate that thing.

Reply
12
Gwendolyn Howard
2d ago

Nah, he is one of the "DUMBEST CRIMINALS"!! I know those women are some happy citizens!! 3 meals, a cot and free rent, ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️

Reply
6
WWL-AMFM

