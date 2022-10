Everything is bigger in Texas — that includes the tacos!. Before FC Dallas faced Minnesota United FC in a first-round MLS Playoffs matchup on Monday (October 17), a fan in the stands stole the show for his stadium food of choice, the "Monster Taco." The man is seen chowing down on the gargantuan taco and bobbing his head along to the music as he takes huge bites. "Oh my God! Oh, everything's bigger in Texas, including the tacos! Wow! That's in a pizza box," commentators are heard saying in a now-viral video making the rounds on social media, which has received over 2 million views.

