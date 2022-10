The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO