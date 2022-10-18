Debra Ponzek has been a food icon in Greenwich for several decades as an acclaimed Chef, James Beard Foundation Award winner, and co-owner of Aux Délices with her husband, Greg Addonizio. But even with her stellar culinary background, she was thrilled to find out she had the opportunity to work with Lidia Bastianich, renowned chef, TV star, and author of multiple best-selling cookbooks. For Ponzek, it will be just one more step in her own incredible journey as a Chef and community resource.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO