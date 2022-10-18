Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam WarHdogarManhattan, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
LETTER: Peter Sherr would be a divisive and dangerous voice of the radical right in Hartford.
I enthusiastically support Hector Arzeno for State Representative of District 151. His opponent, Peter Sherr, was a highly divisive member of the Greenwich Board of Education. Peter Sherr attacked Republicans and Democrats alike to promote a right-wing agenda. His combative stance resulted in turnover of school superintendents that harmed our...
RSVP Today for: “Be Set Free,” A Christian Science Lecture
From the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Greenwich. We join Nicole Virgil, C.S., to learn more about how God’s healing power can set us free from all restrictive circumstances in our lives. The talk is on Oct 27, 2022 at 7:00pm at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Greenwich, 11...
Municipal Improvement for Greenwich Avenue Bump Outs Referred to RTM
Last week a letter was submitted to the town clerk from Louisa Stone, exercising her right as a Greenwich property owner to request the Municipal Improvement “MI” for new bump outs on Greenwich Avenue be referred the RTM for debate and a new vote. The town charter says...
At Home in Greenwich Information Session at Cos Cob Library
At Home in Greenwich, a private nonprofit renting space on the campus of Second Congregational Church, will hold an information session in the community meeting room of Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinoway Road, Cos Cob. The session will take place on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 2:00pm. At Home in...
Greenwich Police Stop Yet Another Fraudulent Bank Transaction on Greenwich Avenue
On Saturday, Oct 8, Greenwich police responded to a bank on Greenwich Avenue on a report of a fraudulent transaction in progress. Bike patrol officers and plain clothes officers working in the area were able to detain and positively identify two co-conspirators as Terell Montgomery, 23, of New Windsor, NY and Jose DeJesus, 42 of Bridgeport.
At Hamilton Avenue School, the Most Used Outdoor Basketball Court in Greenwich is Resurfaced and Ready for Play
On Monday Parks & Rec Director Joe Siciliano and Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones met up with David D’Andrea former president of the Chickahominy Reunion Association to check out the resurfaced basketball court at Hamilton Avenue School. The court, which is heavily used by local teens, was recently...
Chef Debra Ponzek – “Bringing Food To Others”
Debra Ponzek has been a food icon in Greenwich for several decades as an acclaimed Chef, James Beard Foundation Award winner, and co-owner of Aux Délices with her husband, Greg Addonizio. But even with her stellar culinary background, she was thrilled to find out she had the opportunity to work with Lidia Bastianich, renowned chef, TV star, and author of multiple best-selling cookbooks. For Ponzek, it will be just one more step in her own incredible journey as a Chef and community resource.
