Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
WCTV

Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make pimento cheese and bacon crostini

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stops by the Good Morning Show and shows us how to make a pimento cheese and bacon crostini. Steps: 1. Preheat the grill (or grill pan) to medium-high. Halve peppers lengthwise and remove seeds. Combine in a large bowl: bell peppers, poblano peppers, onions, and oil; toss until coated. Place vegetables on the grill and cook for 3–4 minutes on each side until skin is charred and peppers are crisp-tender; grill onions for 3–4 minutes until charred. 2. Transfer grilled vegetables to a large mixing bowl and cover with plastic wrap; set aside to steam for 10 minutes. Peel skin from peppers, then finely chop. Thinly slice green onions and chives; grate cheddar cheese. Drain relish (reserve 1/4 cup brine).
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
shefinds

The 5-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Recipe You Can Eat Every Day To Fuel Your Healthy Weight Loss

Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
msn.com

Does Butter Go Bad?

Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.

