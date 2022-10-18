Read full article on original website
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Android Headlines
DualSense Edge Pre-Orders Start Oct. 25 With A Launch In January
Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 will have open pre-orders starting next week Tuesday, October 25. Sony has confirmed that pre-orders for the DualSense Edge will be live next week in an official blog post. However, it doesn’t look like the controller will be ready in time for the holidays. Sony says the DualSense Edge will arrive on January 26 of 2023.
notebookcheck.net
DualSense Edge controller: Sony announces outlandish pricing and release date for premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller
Sony has provided more details about the DualSense Edge, a wireless controller that it previewed in August. While Sony will open pre-orders on October 25, the company will not start shipping units until January 26, 2023. Additionally, Sony stresses that the DualSense Edge will only be available while stocks last, implying a limited run of sorts.
Netflix password crackdown: Sharing your account information will cost you in 2023
Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Netflix says it will begin to “monetize” account sharing early next year.
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
The Verge
Netflix password-sharing crackdown will roll out globally in ‘early 2023’ — and here’s how it could work
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. After giving users the ability to transfer their profiles to new accounts, the streamer says it will start letting subscribers create sub-accounts starting next year in line with its plans to “monetize account sharing” more widely. This...
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's group, the world's No....
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
TechCrunch
Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices
To mark the occasion, the search giant has also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) that delivers several premium features for the affordable smartphone lineups. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. This will allow consumers to receive some essential updates timely and on the fly without having to wait for the handset’s phonemakers to issue them.
Phone Arena
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout
Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.
Google Gaming Chromebooks Flex GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Tech
Priced from $399, this new breed of Chromebook offers; 120 Hz+ screen refresh rates, RGB keyboards, fast networking, and apps for GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna.
Polygon
Twitch star Amouranth says husband forces her to stream, controls her finances
Popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans content creator Amouranth said in an impassioned, tearful stream on Saturday that she is being manipulated and abused by her husband. Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, said her husband, who was not named, has forced her to stream, threatened to hurt her dogs, and has taken control of her finances and bank account.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 reveal teased by Sony and everybody’s freaking out
Sony may have teased a GTA 6 announcement next week with hints at a modern Vice City setting. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated new game release, for the simple fact that no one knows when it is even coming. For years GTA fans and insiders have been...
The Verge
Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld is terminally online
With a good connection to a cloud gaming service, it often felt like I was using a portable Xbox, or had somehow crammed a $1,500 gaming PC into a tiny footprint. The rest of the time, it’s a mediocre Android tablet with a controller grafted on. It’s just not fun to use. Sure, it can access a huge library of Android games, but trying to play the likes of Fortnite or Genshin Impact on its sluggish hardware was an exercise in frustration.
Digital Trends
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
Pixel 7: Where to Buy the ‘Most Powerful Google Phone Yet’
There’s a new kid on the block. Google Pixel 7, the latest phone from the Google Pixel lineup, was introduced during the Made by Google event earlier this month and released on Oct. 13. Pixel 7 is larger and faster than its predecessor. As the “most powerful Google phone yet,” Pixel 7 retails for $599 ($899 for Pixel 7 Pro) and features Google Tensor G2, an enhanced processor, custom-built with Google AI. The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch QHD display screen, a pro-triple rear camera system and a refined design encased in a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame (available in...
Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report
With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the M1. The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,
notebookcheck.net
Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector pre-order campaign launches with US$120 discount
Anker has launched a pre-order campaign for its Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector. Customers in the US, UK, Canada and the EU who pay a US$1 (or £1 or CA$1 or €1) deposit for the device before November 13 are eligible to receive US$120 (or £120 or CA$200 or €150) off the MSRP of US$799.99 (or £799.99 or CA$1,099 or €899.99).
Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement teased by Sony
The Grand Theft Auto fanbase is in a flap, a flutter and a frenzy following a cryptic comment from Sony on its own TikTok about iconic gaming introduction songs. In short, it seems that there might be a Grand Theft Auto VI announcement on the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
