ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Rips Off ‘Love Island’ in “F*cked Up” Twist

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkLEr_0idUKzXd00

The Bachelor Franchise is up to its old tricks, and by that, we mean Bachelor in Paradise just pulled an elaborate stunt to emotionally torture contestants and sabotage successful relationships. But the tricks aren’t even original this time. They’re straight out of the Love Island handbook.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise took an unexpected turn during Episode 6, when host Jesse Palmer announced the show would be switching up its usual formatting with “Split Week.” What is Split Week? Well if you’re a Love Island fan, just think “Casa Amor,” which is when the show temporarily splits the men and women up to put their relationship to the test.

“I have some news that I need to share with you all…You’ve had to deal with crazy drama, devastating breakups, and devastating heartbreak. But the good news is, as I look around there’s some really strong connections being formed,” Palmer said before dropping the bomb. Instead of all contestants staying together on the beach for the duration of filming, the OG women of Paradise — Serene, Jill, Lace, Genevieve, Shanae, Victoria, and Brittany — are leaving their men for a week to see if their relationships can survive. Not only will the couples be apart, but the men will be sharing the beach with five new women from the franchise and going on “romantic dates.” Hmm…so Casa Amor?

After a dramatic day of Pizza Pete peacing out, Casey passing out, and women handing out roses, Paradise‘s eight remaining couples were excited to relax, get to know each other better, and really start investing in their relationships. As Brittany told the camera, “Everyone’s really happy and we’re just in a good place right now.” But as fans have learned over the years, when there’s joy in the Bachelor Franchise, there’s usually something (or someone) waiting to crush it.

As Palmer introduced the five new arrivals — Jessenia, Sarah, Kate, Eliza, and Florence — the Paradise cast understandably started to sweat. “An atomic level bomb has dropped of biblical proportions, it’s gonna be written in the Paradise texts,” a contestant explained in a confessional. Then a smug Palmer delivered an insincere apology: “For the seven women in front of me right now, I’m sorry…Pack your bags, you’ll be leaving Paradise. [In a week] you’ll come back and see where Paradise stands.” Is this man really sorry? Heavily debatable. What we do know, is that producers tried give Paradise a makeover by imitating another successful reality show, but the messy execution was reminiscent of the recent double Bachelorette season, which felt designed to not only manufactured drama but pit women against each other.

In September, several longtime members of Bachelor Nation opened up to Decider about why they were falling out of love with the franchise. Among the top reasons, fans said franchise fatigue stemmed from the shows’ stale formatting. Split Week was clearly a way to spice things up, but Paradise‘s format is the freshest in the franchise and already fairly conducive to a chaotic, ever-changing environment. Interesting twists like Casa Amor are why so many people love Love Island. But is Paradise not capable of finding its own fresh twist, or even introducing the copycat properly?

In Episode 6, Palmer went to great lengths to make the contestants (and viewers) feel like the men were getting a new group of women, but the women would be left to stew at a hotel alone for a week. The previews for Episode 7 show the girls getting to meet five new guys, but why wouldn’t he have told them them that upfront — not only to save some emotional damage, but also to let the guys know they’re not the only ones with options. Instead, the women were left screaming “F**k you, Jesse Palmer!” at the top of their lungs off a balcony and viewers were left feeling unsettled at home.

While stale show formatting was an issue, fans also told Decider that the franchise’s persistent emotional manipulation of contestants, lack of focus on love stories, and obsession with outdoing the drama of previous seasons were major reasons they considered taking a break. “It feels like there is a greater emphasis on milking the maximum amount of emotional destruction and trauma…” Gray, a journalist who hosts the “Love To See It” Bachelor podcast told Decider in a phone call. “I think my fatigue exists because I now end almost every season with an overwhelming sense of ickiness. The show is a real bummer…and we don’t watch escapist reality television to be bummed out.”

I have no doubt that several of these couples (*cough* angels Brandon and Serene) will emerge from Split Week fully in tact. But when watching the aftermath of Paradise‘s latest poorly executed twist, “bummed out” is exactly how I felt. A tearful Lace told the camera, “I think this is just so fucked up. All I’m trying to do is find love. I just feel like this is the most messed up situation to put us in.” Genevieve cried, “It’s almost funny, because it’s just fucking insane.” And Serene said, “I don’t want to play this game. It’s not fair. This situation is so messed up — we’re ready to burn Paradise to the ground.”

I’m all for breathing new life into a tired franchise, but as Gray said, “Excitement doesn’t need to only hinge on emotional trauma.” Not only did Paradise rip a page out of another show’s playbook, but it decided to make the twist even more painful for the women? Gross. Do better, Paradise. And by better, we don’t mean invite another married alum couple to the beach.

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless

The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Distractify

Rodney Is in a Love Triangle on 'Bachelor in Paradise’ — Who Does He Pick?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. Fan favorite Rodney Matthews is heading down to the beach, y'all! Rodney was definitely one of our choices for The Bachelor during Michelle's season of The Bachelorette before ABC chose Colto – we mean Clayton, so we are super pumped to see him back on our screens.
Us Weekly

Lace Morris and Grant Kemp’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Engagement to Post-Split Digs

As Lace Morris gears up for her second shot at love in Mexico, Us Weekly is looking back at her ups and downs with ex-fiancé Grant Kemp. Bachelor Nation may remember Lace, who originally appeared on Ben Higgins’ season, and Grant, who competed for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, falling fast on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2016. After getting matching “Grace” tattoos, the pair got engaged during the finale.
tvinsider.com

Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”

As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Victoria From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Dated Another Bachelor After Peter—What to Know About Her

As one of the most controversial contestants from her Bachelor season, Victoria from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 isn’t known for being boring. But where is she now after her time on The Bachelor and who did she end up with on BiP? Victoria Fuller is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. She was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, where she was eliminated in week nine in third place. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
Daily Mail

Bachelorette star Garrett Yrigoyen is engaged! He has proposed to Alex Farrar after two years of dating: 'I can't wait to spend forever with you'

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar are getting ready to tie the knot. The Bachelorette star, 33, asked his yoga instructor partner to marry him in San Diego on Sunday. He revealed the news of their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, 'Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.'
SAN DIEGO, CA
Us Weekly

Teddi Wright Posts About Leaving ‘Cruel’ Environment After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Exit: I Stuck to ‘My Boundaries’

While Teddi Wright’s stint on Bachelor in Paradise may have been short-lived, the reality TV star has gotten cryptic about her exit. Teddi, 25, revealed two things she was “proud” of herself for learning in a Wednesday, October 5, Instagram post. “1. Leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. Sticking to my […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Meghan Markle’s Claims of Objectification on ‘Deal or No Deal’ During ‘The View’: “What Did You Think You Were Going to Do?”

Following the release of Meghan Markle’s latest podcast episode where she said she felt like she was being “reduced to this specific archetype” that was “all looks and little substance” during her brief stint as a suitcase girl on Deal or No Deal, Whoopi Goldberg hit back at the Duchess of Sussex with a different perspective.
E! News

Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar 2 Years After Becca Kufrin Breakup

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar took a sail on the love boat and... got engaged!. The Bachelor Nation alum revealed the romantic way he popped the question to the yoga instructor on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of himself getting down on one knee on a boat in San Diego and his new fiancée showing off her ring. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the Oct. 2 post. "I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al."
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Some Bachelor Nation splits hit harder than others. After months of speculation, Becca Kufrin confirmed in September 2020 that she and Garrett Yrigoyen ended their engagement. “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” the season 14 Bachelorette said on her […]
Decider.com

Decider.com

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy