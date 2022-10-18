Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KU names new vice provost for diversity following plagiarism scandal
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After the previous vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging at the University of Kansas was fired for plagiarism, a familiar face has now been chosen to take the helm. The University of Kansas says that after a rigorous national search, it has named Nicole...
Columbia Missourian
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leapheart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leapheart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leapheart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
KCTV 5
Park University holds housing insecurity summit, as agencies seek real solutions
The University of Kansas has apologized to the Indigenous community and has restarted repatriation efforts after Native American ancestors were found in its museum collections. |. “With my three kids, how are we going to get here from there? . . . It is getting cold out here. I need...
KCTV 5
Billboards to be unveiled Wednesday as mothers band together against fentanyl
KCTV 5
Nelson-Atkins Museum partners with City Barrel to create pale ale
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nelson-Atkins Museum has entered into a partnership with City Barrel Brewing to produce an exclusive pale ale themed to the museum. According to a release from the museum Thursday, the beer called Creative Juice will be sold at the museum, at City Barrel’s brewery in the Crossroads and across Kansas City at bars and liquor stores. A portion of each case sold will be donated back to the museum to support its mission and keep admission free for everyone.
KCTV 5
Representation Matters: supporting KC’s urban core
In today’s Representation Matters series, Bill and Grace chat with Karis Harrington about her business, KC G.I.F.T., aimed at supporting Kansas City’s urban core. Learn more about Karis and KC G.I.F.T. when she takes over Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account.
lawrencekstimes.com
Urgency sets in as winter approaches and many Lawrence community members are unhoused
Winter is coming fast, and many Lawrence community members are unhoused. Downtown stakeholders have come together to push the city to find solutions, but city staff members say right now they’re limited in what they can do. About 100 local business owners have signed a petition — and nearly...
KCTV 5
Longfellow Elementary to return to normal Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Staff and students will be back at Longfellow Elementary on Friday following a carbon monoxide leak on Wednesday. The leak sent eight people to the hospital; six adults and two students. After conducting many tests today to ensure the HVAC was operating correctly, our staff...
KCTV 5
KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It got heated Monday night when Kansas City Public Schools staff gave people a chance to weigh in on possible school closures. The district is considering closing 10 schools to allocate more money to improving educational programs. The administration held the first of nine community feedback sessions Monday night at Southeast Community Center.
KCTV 5
KDA confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in Shawnee County
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County. According to a release Thursday from the KDA, this is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall, adding to the six cases in March and April that have now impacted nine counties in Kansas in 2022.
KCTV 5
Over a dozen agencies meet at Park U to address metro homelessness. What can be done?
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - This first-ever summit at Park University will help area organizations see what others are doing to help the housing insecurities and homelessness in the KC Metro they call an ever-increasing concern. The Housing Insecurity Summit will be at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on Park...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
bluevalleypost.com
HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood
The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
LJWORLD
Military veterans are invited to sign-up for Lawrence’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade
Douglas County veterans and Gold Star families are invited to sign-up for Lawrence’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade. The parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Downtown Lawrence. Parade participants will gather outside of the Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts Street, starting at 10 a.m. Participants can walk the six-block parade route or ride on a float specific to their service.
Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message
HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
KMBC.com
Students sickened by carbon monoxide leak at Kansas City elementary school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several children were reportedly sickened by a carbon monoxide leak Wednesday at a Kansas City, Missouri, elementary school. The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. at Longfellow Elementary on Holmes Street in Kansas City. Emergency crews were sent to the school on a reported medical emergency.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
$80M development plan proposed for Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City
A new development could soon make its way to the Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri. The development would add retail space, apartments and a parking garage.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley middle school staffer credited with saving student choking on candy
Overland Park Police are recognizing a Blue Valley middle school administrative assistant for recently stepping in to help a student who was choking on a piece of candy. Driving the news: Officers from the department showed up to Lakewood Middle School last week to present Della Rambo with an award for saving a 7th grade boy from choking earlier this month.
