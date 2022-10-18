ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCTV 5

KU names new vice provost for diversity following plagiarism scandal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After the previous vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging at the University of Kansas was fired for plagiarism, a familiar face has now been chosen to take the helm. The University of Kansas says that after a rigorous national search, it has named Nicole...
LAWRENCE, KS
Columbia Missourian

Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators

Roman Leapheart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leapheart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leapheart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KCTV 5

Nelson-Atkins Museum partners with City Barrel to create pale ale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nelson-Atkins Museum has entered into a partnership with City Barrel Brewing to produce an exclusive pale ale themed to the museum. According to a release from the museum Thursday, the beer called Creative Juice will be sold at the museum, at City Barrel’s brewery in the Crossroads and across Kansas City at bars and liquor stores. A portion of each case sold will be donated back to the museum to support its mission and keep admission free for everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Representation Matters: supporting KC’s urban core

In today’s Representation Matters series, Bill and Grace chat with Karis Harrington about her business, KC G.I.F.T., aimed at supporting Kansas City’s urban core. Learn more about Karis and KC G.I.F.T. when she takes over Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Longfellow Elementary to return to normal Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Staff and students will be back at Longfellow Elementary on Friday following a carbon monoxide leak on Wednesday. The leak sent eight people to the hospital; six adults and two students. After conducting many tests today to ensure the HVAC was operating correctly, our staff...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It got heated Monday night when Kansas City Public Schools staff gave people a chance to weigh in on possible school closures. The district is considering closing 10 schools to allocate more money to improving educational programs. The administration held the first of nine community feedback sessions Monday night at Southeast Community Center.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KDA confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in Shawnee County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County. According to a release Thursday from the KDA, this is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall, adding to the six cases in March and April that have now impacted nine counties in Kansas in 2022.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood

The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
LEAWOOD, KS
LJWORLD

Military veterans are invited to sign-up for Lawrence’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade

Douglas County veterans and Gold Star families are invited to sign-up for Lawrence’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade. The parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Downtown Lawrence. Parade participants will gather outside of the Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts Street, starting at 10 a.m. Participants can walk the six-block parade route or ride on a float specific to their service.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message

HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
HOLTON, KS
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Blue Valley middle school staffer credited with saving student choking on candy

Overland Park Police are recognizing a Blue Valley middle school administrative assistant for recently stepping in to help a student who was choking on a piece of candy. Driving the news: Officers from the department showed up to Lakewood Middle School last week to present Della Rambo with an award for saving a 7th grade boy from choking earlier this month.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

