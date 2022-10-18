SEYMOUR – Four people have been arrested after Seymour Police linked them to a string of business burglaries that date back to July. According to police, the investigation began on July 11, 2022, when more than $70,000 of semi-tires were stolen from Best One Kentuckiana on Commerce Drive in Seymour. The men are accused of stealing a rental box truck from Austin, Indiana, and used to haul the stolen tires.

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO