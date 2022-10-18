Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
wbiw.com
Unwanted and intoxicated woman arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Sunday, October 16, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the 900 block of 18th Street after a report from the homeowner that individuals were being detained by her husband. The caller said she was armed with a handgun. When...
korncountry.com
Columbus police investigating fatal Indianapolis Road crash involving pedestrian
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a car on Indianapolis Road on Wednesday night. CPD responded to the site of the crash near Arcadia Drive at around 8:15 p.m., per CPD Spokesman Lt. Matt Harris. When officers arrived,...
wbiw.com
Drug arrest made after Trooper notices suspicious vehicle
BEDFORD – A man was arrested on Monday night, on drug charges after an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a Honda Accord pull into a driveway in the 4000 block of US 50 East. The trooper personally knew the homeowners were currently out of town. Based on it being...
wbiw.com
Four people were arrested after they were linked to business burglaries in Seymour
SEYMOUR – Four people have been arrested after Seymour Police linked them to a string of business burglaries that date back to July. According to police, the investigation began on July 11, 2022, when more than $70,000 of semi-tires were stolen from Best One Kentuckiana on Commerce Drive in Seymour. The men are accused of stealing a rental box truck from Austin, Indiana, and used to haul the stolen tires.
wbiw.com
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
wbiw.com
Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
wbiw.com
Police arrest two after suspects are found wanted on warrants
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on warrants early Thursday morning after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 300 block of Clarks Ferry Road to serve arrest warrants. Police attempted to locate 30-year-old Timothy Witten who was wanted on a warrant for theft and 33-year-old Alicia Diviney...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighter injured responding to fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday
A firefighter was injured when the utility vehicle they were traveling in rolled down as they were responding to a fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon according to Monroe Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Jason Allen. The fire began after a burn pile was left unattended, and smoke could be seen from across Lake Monroe.
wamwamfm.com
Multiple Fires in Area – Burn BAN Still in Effect
A field fire occurred yesterday at 1000 E and 1650 N in Odon. According to the police report, approximately 3 to 4 acres were on fire and spreading. Taylor Township Fire Department assisted Madison Fire Department, Daviess County, and neighbors also assisted. Crews were on the scene for about an hour, and no more information was given.
wbiw.com
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford
BEDFORD – Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore shared a concern with the Board of Works and Safety, and the City Council on Monday about a roadway that needs to be adjusted due to safety concerns. 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street, has proven to be an...
wbiw.com
Elderly woman shoved while calling 911, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Vinegar Hill Road from a woman saying she needed help and then hung up. When officers arrived they spoke to an elderly couple....
Bartholomew County deputies rescue man from fire
COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy we go in,” said Lt. […]
vincennespbs.org
Monday Fire on 15th Street being investigated
Vincennes Township Firefighters responded to 57 West 15th on Monday night. The department says the cause of the fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center is under investigation. The call went out at 11:55-pm and there no injuries. Vincennes Township was assisted by several other agencies including; The Johnson Township and Harrison...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into a woman’s car
– A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after a report of a motor vehicle accident at 130 Needmore East. When police arrived they learned that 45-year-old Robert Clifft had rammed a woman’s car with his pickup truck. The woman had an active protective order in place against Clifft. Although...
wbiw.com
Edinburg woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus
COLUMBUS – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive at 8:15 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Besain...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested for stealing water from the East Lawrence Water Company
LEESVILLE – Two people were arrested after an Indiana State Police investigation into the theft of utilities. On September 28, 2022, ISP was contacted by an employee at the East Lawrence Water Company, about a residence, located at 4170 Leesville Road. The employee indicated that water was stolen on...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to hire bridge inspector for bridge on Meridian Road
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will seek out a bridge inspector for the bridge on Meridian Road, over Mill Creek, to determine what would need to be done to repair it in part with plans to resurface a 2.2 mile stretch between Doc Hamilton Boulevard and State Road 60 East in Mitchell.
wbiw.com
BPD makes traffic stop for failure to use signal and make drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday, October 17th at 11:21 p.m. after a Bedford Police officer stopped a black 2003 Chevrolet Impala after the officer witnessed the driver fail to use a turn signal while turning on 12th Street from U Street. Officers spoke to the...
salemleader.com
Pekin man facing a number of felony burglary charges
A Pekin man is facing a number of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place Oct. 5. Jonathan A. Martin, 31, Pekin, is being charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony burglary charge, two Level 4 felony charges for burglary and also a Level 5 burglary charge. In addition to the felonies, Martin is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for criminal mischief and another for criminal trespassing.
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
