Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Unwanted and intoxicated woman arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Sunday, October 16, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the 900 block of 18th Street after a report from the homeowner that individuals were being detained by her husband. The caller said she was armed with a handgun. When...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Four people were arrested after they were linked to business burglaries in Seymour

SEYMOUR – Four people have been arrested after Seymour Police linked them to a string of business burglaries that date back to July. According to police, the investigation began on July 11, 2022, when more than $70,000 of semi-tires were stolen from Best One Kentuckiana on Commerce Drive in Seymour. The men are accused of stealing a rental box truck from Austin, Indiana, and used to haul the stolen tires.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police arrest two after suspects are found wanted on warrants

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on warrants early Thursday morning after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 300 block of Clarks Ferry Road to serve arrest warrants. Police attempted to locate 30-year-old Timothy Witten who was wanted on a warrant for theft and 33-year-old Alicia Diviney...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighter injured responding to fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday

A firefighter was injured when the utility vehicle they were traveling in rolled down as they were responding to a fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon according to Monroe Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Jason Allen. The fire began after a burn pile was left unattended, and smoke could be seen from across Lake Monroe.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Multiple Fires in Area – Burn BAN Still in Effect

A field fire occurred yesterday at 1000 E and 1650 N in Odon. According to the police report, approximately 3 to 4 acres were on fire and spreading. Taylor Township Fire Department assisted Madison Fire Department, Daviess County, and neighbors also assisted. Crews were on the scene for about an hour, and no more information was given.
ODON, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford

BEDFORD – Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore shared a concern with the Board of Works and Safety, and the City Council on Monday about a roadway that needs to be adjusted due to safety concerns. 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street, has proven to be an...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Elderly woman shoved while calling 911, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Vinegar Hill Road from a woman saying she needed help and then hung up. When officers arrived they spoke to an elderly couple....
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Bartholomew County deputies rescue man from fire

COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy we go in,” said Lt. […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Monday Fire on 15th Street being investigated

Vincennes Township Firefighters responded to 57 West 15th on Monday night. The department says the cause of the fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center is under investigation. The call went out at 11:55-pm and there no injuries. Vincennes Township was assisted by several other agencies including; The Johnson Township and Harrison...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after ramming his truck into a woman’s car

– A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after a report of a motor vehicle accident at 130 Needmore East. When police arrived they learned that 45-year-old Robert Clifft had rammed a woman’s car with his pickup truck. The woman had an active protective order in place against Clifft. Although...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Edinburg woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus

COLUMBUS – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive at 8:15 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Besain...
COLUMBUS, IN
salemleader.com

Pekin man facing a number of felony burglary charges

A Pekin man is facing a number of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place Oct. 5. Jonathan A. Martin, 31, Pekin, is being charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony burglary charge, two Level 4 felony charges for burglary and also a Level 5 burglary charge. In addition to the felonies, Martin is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for criminal mischief and another for criminal trespassing.
NEW PEKIN, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN

