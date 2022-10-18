ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center to host walk-In mammogram event on October 22nd

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 2 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe will host a walk-in mammogram event Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event will begin at 8 AM and last until 3 PM.

Walk-in mammograms will be at the Monroe Medical center at 4864 Jackson Street, Monroe, La. Most insurances are accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Comments / 0

 

