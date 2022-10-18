Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
CoinDesk
Investor Identity Co. Parallel Markets Is Live with 70 Financial Institutions, Aims for Retail Growth
Parallel Markets' digital "Passport" aims to make it easier for customers to invest across traditional banking and Web3 platforms. Co-Founder and CEO Tony Peccatiello says the platform is now live with 70 financial institutions and the goal is to expand to retail users. He's joined by Head of Partnerships Suzanne Elovic live from I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk.
Smart Communications Changes the Game at Guidewire Connections 2022
NEW YORK and LONDON , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced its platinum sponsorship of Guidewire Connections 2022 which takes place. October 23-26, 2022. at the.
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Automate Business Processes and Accelerate Growth
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. -based mutual insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Kent & Essex Mutual selected Guidewire to automate and streamline business processes to drive its growth strategy. Guidewire will be implemented across all of Kent & Essex Mutual's lines of business concurrently. Kent...
Foxquilt Launches eCommerce Insurance Product in the State of New York
North American Insurtech, Foxquilt, introduces its online eCommerce insurance product to the. /PRNewswire/ - Foxquilt, a leading North American Insurtech company, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce insurance product throughout the state of. New York. . As the company continues its US expansion, Foxquilt is proud to...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TMPI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters Australia
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005882/en/ (L-R) Neel Pandya, CEO - Europe & APAC at Pixis, and Dean Vocisano, Country Manager - Australia & New Zealand at Pixis (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechmagazine.com
German fintech Unzer launches new mobile POS system for SMEs
Unzer has launched a mobile POS system aimed at smaller businesses to help them take cashless payments in places like beer gardens and sports events. German fintech Unzer has launched a flexible mobile POS system, designed in particular with Europe’s small and medium-sized businesses in mind. The new product,...
In Response to Spiking Insurance Rates, Marble Launches Rate Watch
NEW YORK , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble, the free platform that makes it easy and rewarding to take control of all your insurance in one place, today announced the launch of its new Rate Watch feature. For the first time ever, and exclusively available to Marble members, consumers can be alerted if their insurance company has filed for a rate increase in their state.
crowdfundinsider.com
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
SES Risk Solutions Becomes First Integrated Partner with Rent Manager to Streamline Landlord Property Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the real estate investor industry continues to rapidly evolve, so do the technology-driven solutions needed for property managers to continue to meet the needs of their investor clients.SES identified Rent Manager as an ideal integration partner to further a core strategic initiative of streamlining the distribution of their landlord insurance programs.
Patent Application Titled “Method And System For Assessing Risk Within A Network” Published Online (USPTO 20220311796): Axion Partners LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors DOYLE, Jonathan (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Determination of appropriate risk to assign to a computer network is tricky. With regard to the cybersecurity insurance space, the following problems exist because risk is hard to determine. Traditionally, insurers use massive amounts of historical claims data to assess risk. Such data does not exist for cybersecurity claims. Insurers, instead, rely on that applicants self-disclose to do such risk evaluations. Further, insurers have very little ability to ensure that policyholders effectively protect their networks, which results in an increased risk of breach. Insurers are not able to provide risk reduction or minimization of losses. The amount of data an attack causes is largely determined by how long it takes to respond, and insurers do not know what is happening in real time, nor data to confirm that an exclusion applies.
coinjournal.net
Crypto is ‘an important part of how customers transact’, Walmart CTO says
Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar expects “a lot of the disruption” around crypto “in terms of different payment methods, and different payment options.”. Crypto adoption across the payments industry continues to gather speed, with major financial institutions adding various cryptocurrencies to payment methods for merchants and other online platforms.
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005104/en/ Mannatech partners with Penny AI to deliver a social sales enablement platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MAPFRE México, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent), and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of MAPFRE México, S.A. (MM) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
Data Backup Planning 101 for Modern Business
One of the biggest realities of modern businesses today is that the majority have grown more reliant on data than ever. From daily task delegation to more critical corporate decisions, data became a crucial consideration before anything else. Along with it becoming a valuable asset is its progressive 'delicateness' that...
getnews.info
PR Distribution is the Best Platform for Cryptocurrency or Blockchain Press Releases
In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, the need for effective marketing strategies is more important than ever before. At the forefront of this trend are the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, which have capitalized on the power of the internet to reach a global audience. Through innovative technologies such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based platforms, these businesses have been able to rapidly grow their customer base and promote their products and services with minimal effort. However, as the competition in these spaces has increased, developing effective marketing strategies has become paramount. In particular, one powerful method that can help your blockchain or cryptocurrency business stand out from the crowd is press release distribution. By collaborating with an established distribution service provider, you can increase your visibility by getting your press releases in front of a wide range of relevant media outlets and potential customers. By taking advantage of this simple strategy, you can help ensure that your business reaches its full potential in this exciting new landscape.
AI in Insurance Market : The Machine Learning Segment to maintain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period
AI in Insurance Market : The Machine Learning Segment to maintain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period. published a report, titled, “AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware,. Software, Service. ), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing,. Computer Vision. , Others), by...
Root, Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Honored as FinTech Leader
COLUMBUS, Ohio , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of. , has been named one of the top 100 leaders in financial technology by. FinTech Magazine. . Timm has been recognized as an industry leader...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0