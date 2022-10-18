ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Made by white labor’: the vintage Levi’s that point to America’s dark past

A wax-covered, patched-up pair of Levi’s is giving new meaning to the word “vintage” – and serving as another artifact of America’s dark past. The jeans, discovered in a mineshaft a few years ago by Michael Allen Harris, a historian of denim, date to the 1880s. They sold this month at a New Mexico auction for $76,000, the Wall Street Journal reported – among the highest prices jeans have ever fetched. The buyers, who each sell vintage clothing, were able to identify the jeans’ age thanks to a number of clues: a missing logo stamp, suspender buttons and a single pocket on the seat, among other indicators.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

‘The holy grail of vintage denim’: Pair of Levi’s jeans from 19th century sells for $87,400 at auction

A pair of vintage Levi’s jeans from the 19th century has been sold for $76,000 (£68.6k) at an auction in New Mexico.The Durango Vintage Festivus took place on 1 October and featured the listing of the rare denim jeans from Levi’s, which were found in an abandoned gold mine years ago.According to the auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and regarded as “the holy grail of vintage denim collecting.” The pants are in “good/wearable” condition, per the listing.The item was purchased by a 23-year-old vintage clothing dealer from San Diego...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
StyleCaster

You Can Get These Oprah-Approved Jeans On Major Discount, But Hurry—Deals Only Last for A New More Hours

Long before influencers curated gift guides and added swipe-up links to Instagram stories, there was one singular woman everyone looked to for recommendations on everything—and we still do. Oprah was the OG influencer, and if she says something is great chances are, it is. Usually, we have to wait until Christmas to get a deal on Oprah’s favorite things but this year, Oprah-approved jeans are on sale during Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale Day. Get ready to shop NYDJ—one of her personal favorite denim brands. In case you missed it, Amazon’s yearly Prime Early Access Sale is happening, but only for...
Vogue Magazine

Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
TheDailyBeast

Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
intheknow.com

8 stylish jackets and coats on sale for under $100 at Nordstrom this weekend

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Unpacked your winter items from last year only...
whowhatwear

Zara Just Dropped So Many Sweaters for Fall—These 26 Will Be Sold Out by Friday

It's getting to be that time again when we have to store away all the bikinis, shorts, and lightweight tops we frequented all summer in order to make room for heartier pieces—and by that, I mean sweaters. If you're anything like me, you probably own plenty of turtlenecks, cardigans, and crew-necks already, especially since knitwear trends don't change dramatically year by year. Even so, it's never a bad idea to sneak in a few new styles ahead of full-blown sweater season.
GQMagazine

Denim Hunter Brit Eaton Is the Indiana Jones of Old Jeans

For 25 years, Brit Eaton has been scouring dumpsters, burrowing into abandoned mines, and eviscerating the stuffing in old scarecrows and sofas in his quest to unearth, salvage, and resell vintage denim: His treasure hunting for old jeans earned him his incredibly apt Instagram moniker, @OriginalIndianaJeans. Typically he’ll resell a...
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition

Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears Teams With Sky High Farm Workwear on Capsule

Tremaine Emory is looking to his upbringing for his latest fashion collection. Emory, the founder of sportswear label Denim Tears and the creative director of Supreme, is teaming up with utilitarian-inspired fashion brand Sky High Farm Workwear for a capsule collection for the fall season that’s inspired by the foods the designer grew up eating in the Jamaica section of Queens, New York, such as okra, collard greens, black-eyed peas and watermelon. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Through his Denim Tears brand, the designer...
Sourcing Journal

Retro Repeat: Levi’s for Feet Returns Nearly 50 Years Later

Levi’s has renewed that ’70s shoe. The jeanswear giant has resurrected its Levi’s for Feet collection, a series of shoes and sneakers it launched in September 1975 with 12 original models. Dropping in the U.S. on Oct. 27 after debuting in Europe earlier this month, the revamped unisex offer begins with two models from the archives, the RVN 75 and the RVN 75 Low. The other 10 archival models will be added in future seasons. The new styles retain the “young, rugged, casual look” that Levi’s first described them as having upon their introduction 47 years ago. The RVN 75 (originally called the...
POPSUGAR

Are Hunter's Famous Rain Boots Worth the Splurge? I Put the Shoes to the Test

I've been on the hunt for a good rain boot for years now, and as an Arizona native, I can't help but see the irony in a desert dweller adamantly looking for a quality pair of rain boots, of all things, to add to her closet. But with my travels often leading me to lusher, greener, and admittedly rainier climates, I discovered that I truly required a "go-anywhere" shoe that could provide consistency, even when the weather was anything but.
ARIZONA STATE
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Goes Comfy-Chic in Mom Jeans & Retro-Inspired Loewe Sneakers With Son Samuel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Garner was spotted alongside her son Samuel on Oct. 19. The mother-son duo took a quick stroll hand in hand in Los Angeles. Garner wore casual clothing for her outing with family, styling classic jeans and funky sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

