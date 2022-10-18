Read full article on original website
Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Automate Business Processes and Accelerate Growth
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. -based mutual insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Kent & Essex Mutual selected Guidewire to automate and streamline business processes to drive its growth strategy. Guidewire will be implemented across all of Kent & Essex Mutual's lines of business concurrently. Kent...
The Standard Partners with Noyo to Modernize the Customer Experience
New Partnership Enables Powerful Data Connections for Employee Benefits Division. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, has entered into a strategic partnership with Noyo. This partnership reinforces The Standard's commitment to digital transformation by bridging member enrollment and eligibility data across benefits technology platforms. The solution will enable faster group connection and processing times, as well as decreasing operational overhead for benefits administration.
Foxquilt Launches eCommerce Insurance Product in the State of New York
North American Insurtech, Foxquilt, introduces its online eCommerce insurance product to the. /PRNewswire/ - Foxquilt, a leading North American Insurtech company, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce insurance product throughout the state of. New York. . As the company continues its US expansion, Foxquilt is proud to...
Platinum Specialty Underwriters Announced Today Gross Written Premiums of $200m With a 50% Growth Rate Driven by the Success of Five New Product Offerings
Platinum is the crucial component to underwrite your challenging risks and accelerate your wholesale business. Platinum underwriters are entrepreneurs providing solutions to wholesalers on underserved risk segments and complex risks. Platinum Specialty Underwriters announced Gross Written Premiums of. $200m. with a 50% growth rate driven by the success of five...
Banyan Raises $43M to Grow Its SKU Data Network
Stock keeping unit (SKU)-level receipt data infrastructure startup Banyan raised $43 million to scale its technology and infrastructure to advance its network that enables retailers, banks and FinTechs to leverage item-level enriched data capabilities. The Series A round, a combination of equity and venture debt, was led by Fin Capital...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TMPI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
CNBC
Vista's Robert Smith says investing in DEI businesses vitally important in a bear market
Robert F. Smith, chairman and CEO at Vista Equity Partners, said investing in businesses and managers that emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion remains vital, especially in a bear market. The billionaire investor, who spoke with CNBC's Frank Holland at the Disruptor 50 Summit, said that venture capital and private equity...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Dah Sing Insurance Company (1976) Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect DSI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
salestechstar.com
NewStore Unveils New Report Assessing the Omnichannel Competence of 300 Retail Brands
Hibbett Sports, Shoe Carnival, Bloomingdale’s, Sephora, and Lululemon are atop the list of this year’s omnichannel leaders. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced the launch of its 2023 Omnichannel Leadership Report. In its eighth edition, the company audited the omnichannel capabilities of 300 luxury, premium, and lifestyle retail brands in North America. The goal of the report is to assess the current state of retail and the industry’s progress toward digital transformation.
Northmarq Completes Stan Johnson Company Acquisition
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Northmarq, a leader in commercial real estate capital markets, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Stan Johnson Company (SJC), a real estate brokerage and advisory firm that focuses on investment sales across multiple asset classes. The acquisition also includes the purchase of Four Pillars Capital Markets (FPCM), a debt/equity intermediary for commercial real estate assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005225/en/ Jeff Weidell, CEO, Northmarq (Photo: Business Wire)
petproductnews.com
Chewy Expands Insurance Offering Through New Partnership with Lemonade
Chewy is expanding CarePlus, its exclusive suite of insurance and wellness offerings, with new plans provided by Lemonade Pet, Lemonade’s pet health insurance product. Through this partnership, millions of Chewy customers will have the ability to conveniently select and create customized plans to meet their unique needs, Chewy officials said. Pet owners will also benefit from all of Chewy’s customer-forward pet health services—from access to veterinarians via its innovative telehealth service and “Connect with a Vet,” to Chewy Pharmacy (Rx), officials added.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 86,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
All-Star Team Of Operators Forms Frontier Risk Group To Democratize Cannabis Insurance Access
Frontier Risk Group (FRG) announced its launch on October 19, formally bringing together a team of seasoned executives and experts from the insurance and cannabis industries to build the first tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk. Former CEO of Parallel, Inc., and cannabis industry pioneer James Whitcomb, teamed...
tokenist.com
Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Nubank to Launch a Cryptocurrency in 2023
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Brazilian digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it plans to roll out its own cryptocurrency in Brazil in 2023 as a part of the bank’s upcoming customer rewards program. With the move, Nubank becomes the latest major financial institution to launch a native token and drive crypto adoption.
Brad Rhodes: A life insurance policy is an asset you can sell
Clemmons Courier, The (NC) Brad Rhodes : A life insurance policy is an asset you can sell. Did you know that you have a valuable asset that is often overlooked and may not be included in conversations regarding your financial portfolio? It's your life insurance policy. Many people are not aware that a life insurance policy is an asset that can be sold with some of the terms being set by the owner.
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Franklin Templeton CEO: Getting Into Crypto Can Be 'Difficult' for People Outside the Ecosystem
Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses the investment manager's role in allowing TradFi customers to understand and approach the opportunities in the crypto industry. "It's really difficult for a person who sits outside this ecosystem to understand how to enter it," Johnson said.
OneNexus Secures Financing From Global Reinsurance Company Munich Re
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- and its wholly-owned captive insurance company,. OneNexus Oklahoma Captive Corp. (“OOCC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement with Munich Re Energy Transition Finance (“MRETF”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AA-rated global reinsurance company. Munich Re AG. for the purpose of providing...
ffnews.com
Survey of banks reveals they are failing to seize full potential of digital banking
Today Mobiquity, a digital transformation enabler, has unveiled its Digital Banking Features Radar 2022. The Digital Banking Features Radar, proprietary research conducted by Mobiquity, surveyed 80 banks globally providing CDOs and other banking professionals with insights into how best they are maximising their digital banking features to improve customer experience. The study shows that 80% of daily banking functionalities provided by banks to customers are similar, leaving only 20% for banks to differentiate themselves.
Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility and said it will use the funding to build a central finance hub that will help small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom manage all aspects of their business finances. Already providing an...
