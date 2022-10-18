ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
TheStreet

Burger King Puts a Bold New Whopper on the Menu

Let the Halloween fast food wars of 2022 begin. McDonald's (MCD) rarely celebrates holidays with menu additions. Aside from the Shamrock Shake, which ostensibly ties to St. Patrick's Day since it was introduced using the now cringe-worthy Irish stereotype Uncle O'Grimacey, the company doesn't usually acknowledge any special events. And,...
TheStreet

Pizza Hut Claps Back at Taco Bell With its Take on a Quesadilla

Kids that grew up in the '70s and '80s remember Yum Brands' (YUM) Pizza Hut for its cozy booths with red faux leather seats, the seemingly endless salad bar, those amazing arcade machines, and of course, its delicious pan pizza. While the Hut has changed to keep up with the...
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Joel Eisenberg

Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's

Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
People

The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years

After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
msn.com

Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
TheStreet

Burger King's New Burgers Double Down on Decadence

Fast food generally counts as a guilty pleasure. Nobody eats a a Big Mac or a Whopper and thinks, "that was a good, healthy choice that I'm very proud of." In fact, news outlets have often used the Big Mac as the standard of how we measure unhealthy choices. It...
TheStreet

KFC Sets Its Sights on Chicken and Dating

While the connection may not be immediately obvious, fast food and swiping-style dating apps actually have a lot in common. Both bring people together and offer instant gratification. The idea of finding love through food has, more than once, been picked up by various dating platforms. Last Valentine's Day, burger...
Gin Lee

Meatloaf seasoning mix & meatloaf

For this recipe, the spice ingredients are common, and they're probably spices that you already have stored in your spice rack. This recipe will be the equivalent to one store-purchased package of meatloaf seasoning. So, if you're cooking more than just one meatloaf, just double or triple the list of ingredients.
a-z-animals.com

Can Dogs Eat Pasta, Noodles, or Spaghetti? What Are The Dangers?

Can Dogs Eat Pasta, Noodles, or Spaghetti? What Are The Dangers?. Dogs are our best friends; they comfort us when we’re down, they warn us about neighborhood threats (like delivery drivers and postal employees), and, often times they share our meals (whether we want them to or not). Since dog parents share so much of their lives with their furry friends, it’s no wonder so many ask: can dogs eat pasta? What about spaghetti? Or even just noodles in general?
ohmymag.co.uk

KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today

With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.

