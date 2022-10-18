Can Dogs Eat Pasta, Noodles, or Spaghetti? What Are The Dangers?. Dogs are our best friends; they comfort us when we’re down, they warn us about neighborhood threats (like delivery drivers and postal employees), and, often times they share our meals (whether we want them to or not). Since dog parents share so much of their lives with their furry friends, it’s no wonder so many ask: can dogs eat pasta? What about spaghetti? Or even just noodles in general?

1 DAY AGO