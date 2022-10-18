Read full article on original website
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
Burger King Puts a Bold New Whopper on the Menu
Let the Halloween fast food wars of 2022 begin. McDonald's (MCD) rarely celebrates holidays with menu additions. Aside from the Shamrock Shake, which ostensibly ties to St. Patrick's Day since it was introduced using the now cringe-worthy Irish stereotype Uncle O'Grimacey, the company doesn't usually acknowledge any special events. And,...
McDonald's Tries Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Restaurants
"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."
Pizza Hut Claps Back at Taco Bell With its Take on a Quesadilla
Kids that grew up in the '70s and '80s remember Yum Brands' (YUM) Pizza Hut for its cozy booths with red faux leather seats, the seemingly endless salad bar, those amazing arcade machines, and of course, its delicious pan pizza. While the Hut has changed to keep up with the...
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
TODAY.com
Twitter begged KFC to bring back a discontinued item — and the chain said yes
It looks like pleading with your favorite restaurant on social media to bring a discontinued fave back actually works… sometimes. On Oct. 3 Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it’s testing the waters with a rerelease of sorts: the long-awaited return of KFC’s beloved Twister Wraps has come.
Chick-Fil-A Employee Shares Restaurant’s Controversial Lemonade Recipe
Most people have a lot of phobias about eating out, some due to their personal experience, while others’ decisions are impacted by random stories making waves around. That being said, food brands should try and stay true to their recipe and maintain a standard people can always vouch for.
Popeyes Customer Goes Viral – Returns Wing that’s ‘Too Small’
Video of a Popeyes Chicken customer settling an issue at the drive-thru in a most unique way has taken the Internet by storm. The issue isn't the level of service he received. The issue isn't the time he had to wait in line for his order to be processed and served. The issue is with the size of his chicken wing.
msn.com
Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Burger King's New Burgers Double Down on Decadence
Fast food generally counts as a guilty pleasure. Nobody eats a a Big Mac or a Whopper and thinks, "that was a good, healthy choice that I'm very proud of." In fact, news outlets have often used the Big Mac as the standard of how we measure unhealthy choices. It...
KFC Sets Its Sights on Chicken and Dating
While the connection may not be immediately obvious, fast food and swiping-style dating apps actually have a lot in common. Both bring people together and offer instant gratification. The idea of finding love through food has, more than once, been picked up by various dating platforms. Last Valentine's Day, burger...
ABC News
Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100
Whether you're planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you. Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners...
Meatloaf seasoning mix & meatloaf
For this recipe, the spice ingredients are common, and they're probably spices that you already have stored in your spice rack. This recipe will be the equivalent to one store-purchased package of meatloaf seasoning. So, if you're cooking more than just one meatloaf, just double or triple the list of ingredients.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Pasta, Noodles, or Spaghetti? What Are The Dangers?
Can Dogs Eat Pasta, Noodles, or Spaghetti? What Are The Dangers?. Dogs are our best friends; they comfort us when we’re down, they warn us about neighborhood threats (like delivery drivers and postal employees), and, often times they share our meals (whether we want them to or not). Since dog parents share so much of their lives with their furry friends, it’s no wonder so many ask: can dogs eat pasta? What about spaghetti? Or even just noodles in general?
ohmymag.co.uk
KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today
With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
