Hoosier hospitals warn of costs ahead of 2023; critic dismisses them
Standard, The (Boonville, Newburgh, IN) Indiana's hospitals warn of a "fragile" healthcare sector easily damaged by well-meaning but overeager legislation with the release of a recent survey documenting increasing healthcare costs for providers as policymakers prepare for the 2023 legislative session. "There are very important Medicare funding programs that expire...
EWG Report: As Climate Crisis Worsens, A Wetter Midwest Is Linked To Climbing Crop Insurance Costs
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) As precipitation increased in recent years across the Midwest, so did crop insurance costs for wetter weather linked to the rapidly accelerating climate catastrophe, finds a new. Environmental Working Group. analysis of federal data. Between 2001 and 2020, almost nine out of 10 Midwestern counties...
Pandemic-related fraud totaled billions. California is trying to get some of it back
Minnesota Public Radio (MN) California is slowly clawing back some of the estimated $20 billion in unemployment money stolen by domestic and international criminals, money earmarked for jobless relief during the height of the pandemic. It is, by far, the largest reported amount of pandemic related fraud in any state.
Arizona health services loses another top leader
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Another top state health official is departing for a position at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. , a longtime state employee and deputy director for public health services at the. Arizona Department of Health Services. , will work her final day at the state agency...
Company gave to campaigns while facing Medicaid overbilling questions [The Albany Herald, Ga.]
Oct. 19—ATLANTA — A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million. in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations also has been a major donor to. Georgia's. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. and Attorney General. Chris Carr. , according to campaign finance records. St....
Why it will be hard to replace cars destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Messenger, The (Madisonville, KY) Final numbers won't be available for months, but one thing is certain: An overwhelming number of drivers in Hurricane Ian's path will be replacing a vehicle at a time when inventories are already tight. "We're anticipating more than 300,000 destroyed vehicles from Hurricane Ian," says. Mark...
Redfin: pending home sales plummet over 50% in Florida metros hit by Hurricane Ian
(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral, FL metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%.
An Earthquake Impacting Home Insurance in Florida Following Hurricane Ian [Government Technology]
Oct. 19—If you have never listened to a podcast before, this is one you need to start with. It is an excellent summation of the challenges that are happening right now and will build into a huge and much bigger crisis for the. State of Florida. and other coastal...
School executives arrested in California workers' comp scheme
An investigation by the California Department of Insurance resulted in the arrest of Rene Carlos Aguero, 71, and Gustavo Adolfo Lopez, 56, for allegedly submitting fraudulent vocational training vouchers for workers' compensation claims and failing to provide the training at the for-profit school they run, Computer Institute of Technology.. This...
'People will die:' Advocate says Medicaid expansion 'not a political football'
FARMVILLE — A public policy expert and advocate for Medicaid expansion told a group of concerned residents that North Carolinians are dying needlessly because they don't have health insurance. Peg O'Connell, health advocate and chair of Care4Carolina, spoke at a forum at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Farmville about the...
‘Rotting from the inside out’ — How to avoid buying a car flooded by Hurricane Ian [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) It happens after every major flood catastrophe: Tens of thousands of cars are inundated by storm surge or rising waters from heavy rain. Insurers declare them total losses and sell them to salvage companies. Many end up in scrap yards, where reusable parts are stripped...
Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by 'Rural Democrat' Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race [The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.]
Chronicle, The (Centralia, WA) Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local. Republican Party. politics. At the time...
ABARCA SELECTED AS PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER FOR PUERTO RICO MEDICAID PROGRAM
PBM implements benefits for 1.3 million Medicaid members in just 10 days. /PRNewswire/ -- Abarca, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) transforming the industry with a new approach to technology and business practices, is now serving as the PBM for Vital, a Medicaid program managed by the. Puerto Rico Health Insurance...
Rutledge announces record-breaking Medicaid fraud year
Batesville Daily Guard, The (AR) Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a record-breaking year for the offices. (MFCU). In federal fiscal year2022, the Unit secured 33 convictions and 51 arrests. The MFCU set an additional record when it obtained a sum of more than. $42.5 million. in civil settlements, restitution...
What KS candidates for attorney general, treasurer & secretary of state say on key issues [The Kansas City Star]
Kansas voters will have the chance to cast a ballot on Nov. 8 , or earlier — in-person advanced voting starts on. Below are candidates’ responses to The Star’s survey from those running for. Kansas. attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and insurance commissioner. And here is...
Half empty? Florida homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule
Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's. 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian's damage and traumas. The 50% rule dictates the future of hurricane damaged homes in designation flood zones. The...
Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate
Then-President Donald Trump knew claims that thousands of people voted illegally in Georgia were inaccurate when he included them in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Joe Biden’ s victory here, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. In a December 2020 lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court, Trump claimed 10,315 dead people, 2,560 felons and 2,423 registered…
Governor Hochul Signs Legislative Package Strengthening Protections and Support for Survivors of Domestic Violence as Part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a comprehensive package of legislation that will strengthen protections for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence by ensuring guns are seized from abusive partners and protecting the confidentiality of survivors. Governor Hochul. signed the five bills into law alongside survivors,...
