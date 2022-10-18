ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosier hospitals warn of costs ahead of 2023; critic dismisses them

Standard, The (Boonville, Newburgh, IN) Indiana's hospitals warn of a "fragile" healthcare sector easily damaged by well-meaning but overeager legislation with the release of a recent survey documenting increasing healthcare costs for providers as policymakers prepare for the 2023 legislative session. "There are very important Medicare funding programs that expire...
INDIANA STATE
Arizona health services loses another top leader

Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Another top state health official is departing for a position at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. , a longtime state employee and deputy director for public health services at the. Arizona Department of Health Services. , will work her final day at the state agency...
ARIZONA STATE
Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by 'Rural Democrat' Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race [The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.]

Chronicle, The (Centralia, WA) Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local. Republican Party. politics. At the time...
CENTRALIA, WA
Rutledge announces record-breaking Medicaid fraud year

Batesville Daily Guard, The (AR) Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a record-breaking year for the offices. (MFCU). In federal fiscal year2022, the Unit secured 33 convictions and 51 arrests. The MFCU set an additional record when it obtained a sum of more than. $42.5 million. in civil settlements, restitution...
ARKANSAS STATE
Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate

Then-President Donald Trump knew claims that thousands of people voted illegally in Georgia were inaccurate when he included them in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Joe Biden’ s victory here, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. In a December 2020 lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court, Trump claimed 10,315 dead people, 2,560 felons and 2,423 registered…
GEORGIA STATE
Governor Hochul Signs Legislative Package Strengthening Protections and Support for Survivors of Domestic Violence as Part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a comprehensive package of legislation that will strengthen protections for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence by ensuring guns are seized from abusive partners and protecting the confidentiality of survivors. Governor Hochul. signed the five bills into law alongside survivors,...
