Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Mason City man to stand trial for stolen truck
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing a truck is pleading not guilty. Logan Glenn Conway, 24 of Mason City, is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Investigators say he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him on September 28 and drove away.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to first-degree burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a break-in and assault in Mason City. Jesse Keenan Rafael, 27 of Mason City, was arrested for breaking into a home in the 300 block of W. State Street on May 28 and attacking a man. Rafael has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and his set to stand trial on November 15.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
KGLO News
Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March
MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
KIMT
Man sent to prison for violent convenience store robbery in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested in August has been sentenced to prison in October. The lightning fast criminal case of Pierre Raki Dunson, 39 of Mason City, has ended with his being sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. Dunson will be given credit for time served but will have to serve at least five years before becoming eligible for parole. He has also been fined $1,370.
KIMT
1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
KGLO News
Homeless man arrested in Clear Lake accused of taking hammer to Corvette, mailboxes
CLEAR LAKE — A homeless man is in jail after damaging property including a Corvette at two different locations in Clear Lake on Monday. A criminal complaint accuses 24-year-old Austin Mahana of using a claw hammer in an unattached garage in the Sunset View Drive area at about 9:00 AM, hitting several body panels and windows on the victim’s 1998 Chevy Corvette, causing severe damage in excess of $10,000. Mahana is also accused of using the hammer to destroy a mailbox as well as a double-paned window at the same residence.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters
AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison. Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
KIMT
Consecutive sentences handed down for Mason City killing
MASON CITY, Iowa – A little more than a year after shooting someone in Mason City, a Chicago man is sentenced to prison. Jelani Armon Faulk, 26, was given three consecutive 15-year sentences Tuesday, putting him behind bars for up to 45 years. Faulk pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter,...
KIMT
Chicago man is sentenced for the murder of a Garner man.
A Chicago man received his sentence today for murdering a Garner man last year. The killing took place in Mason City and Faulk was shot after being confronted by officers.
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
myaustinminnesota.com
Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
KIMT
Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
Southern Minnesota News
Semi, bus collide near Bricelyn sending 3 to hospital
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A semi and a bus collided at an intersection near Bricelyn Friday afternoon, sending a woman and two children to the hospital. The crash happened at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of Faribault Co Rd 2 and 510th Ave. According...
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
KIMT
Half of Austin meth duo sent to prison, other half still facing sentencing
AUSTIN, Minn. – One-half of a duo arrested in Austin with more than two kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced while the other half still awaits sentencing. Marcos Darrel Brito, 35 of San Jose, California, and Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Austin, were arrested on May 5 after being pulled over on Oakland Avenue for windows that were too darkly tinted. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating Young as being involved with the sale and transportation of meth. Court documents state a tracker was installed in Young’s vehicle.
recordpatriot.com
A farmer was injured saving a puppy. His town rallied to bring in his harvest.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scott Legried was driving to pick up some gravel in the small farming community of Frost, Minn., in mid-August when a German shepherd puppy ran into the middle of the road. Legried swerved to miss the dog, sending his...
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
kiow.com
North Iowa Community Schools Go into Lockdown Briefly
On Tuesday afternoon the North Iowa Community School District went into a lockdown in response to a cell phone call, made within the school, to 911. During the call a general threat was made to students. The call may have been intended as a prank, but the district and law enforcement took the call seriously. Students were moved into safe spaces while the investigation took place.
Comments / 0