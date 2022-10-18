Read full article on original website
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
sgfcitizen.org
Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield
One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
Carthage superintendent announces retirement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Baker announced his retirement Tuesday in a letter to the district. Dr. Baker, who has worked in the Carthage School District for 30 years, said his retirement is set for June 30, 2023. In his letter, he expressed gratitude to the district’s 800+ faculty, and students. Dr. […]
KYTV
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
ksmu.org
Watch coalition interview with State Rep. District 134 candidate: Samantha Deaton
Watch the video below to learn more about one of the two candidates running for the State House Rep. district 134 seat: Samantha Deaton-D. The incumbent, Rep. Alex Riley-R, was invited but did not participate in the coalition interviews. These interviews were organized and conducted by a coalition of nonpartisan...
Springfield Business Journal
Sally Payne resigns from city
Sally Payne, the city of Springfield’s director of workforce development, has resigned. In an interview with Springfield Business Journal, Payne said she voluntarily exited today. She claims she was retaliated against after she questioned a city finance department employee's use of workers' compensation. "I think it all has to...
ksmu.org
Missouri Secretary of State proposes new 'inappropriate materials' rule for public libraries
A proposed rule by the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office would put in place measures to protect minors from non-age-appropriate materials at state-funded libraries. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft submitted the proposed rule on Tuesday. The proposal would establish a certification requirement for libraries receiving state funds, according to...
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
Standoff near Nixa’s Early Childhood Center leads to two arrests
Two people who were wanted for violating probation and had warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody at a home near school buildings in Nixa Monday afternoon.
ksmu.org
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri, residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old industrial site near Springfield-Branson National Airport. Residents had recently found out that a harmful chemical known to cause cancer had been detected in the groundwater.
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitors
Fish hatchery at Roaring River State Park.Hog Farm, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The story of stone and bone left behind by the American Indian is today more important than ever before. It has been revealed that Indian villages or settlements were at one time or another situated on practically every spot near Roaring River. (Source.)
A city in Missouri was ranked as the Best Destination for RV’ers
People who go RV'ing love to find a great place to park and get out to enjoy the sights and sounds. Apparently. the best destination for people who drive RVs is in the Show-Me State, and it is a place with lots of fun activities for the whole family. According...
lakeexpo.com
10529 State Road J, Roach, Missouri 65787
Bring your horses. Nature and Privacy abound on this 28+ acre hobby farm located along a blacktop road. The home features a wonderful kitchen w/combined dining area and hearth room that is perfectly accented with traditional wood floors. There are 4 large bedrooms (4th bedroom doesn't have a closet), 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, and an oversized 2 car garage. The house offers 3,838 square feet, which includes 1,000 square feet of unfinished walkout basement. Recent updates includes a Geo-Thermal HVAC system and deck handrails. The 60x40 shop provides plenty of space to store your RV, boat, or other toys. The shop is already wired with 220 electric service. The property is fenced and cross-fenced for rotating livestock and has 2 small ponds. There are 2 wells on the property. There's approximately 1 mile of walking trails already in place and a fenced garden with raised beds. High-speed internet available and just minutes to town. Currently listed $20,000 below most recent appraisal!
ksmu.org
Springfield City Council considers spending $9 million on homelessness relief
Earlier this year, Springfield's city finance director estimated that economic damage wrought by COVID-19 cost the city budget some $72.5 million during 2020 and 2021. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act — a COVID recovery law signed by President Biden early in his term — Springfield City Council now has more than $40 million in federal money to address pandemic budget problems.
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night. Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students. The post said quote, “Im bouta...
ozarksfn.com
Becoming a Source for Quality Beef
MACKS CREEK, MO. – In 2014, Tim and Debbie Cribbs moved from their Lake of the Ozarks home to their Macks Creek, Mo., farm full time. Debbie said it was their “retirement” home but made the move a little sooner than they initially planned. Natives of Northern...
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
Multi-county pursuit, shots fired at police, subject in custody
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022 a vehicle involved in a hit and run in rural Vernon County was located by a Barton County Deputy in Lamar, Mo. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the Deputy and fled. The Deputy initiated pursuit which the made its way north on I-49. Reported speeds up to 130 mph....
