Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
sgfcitizen.org

Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield

One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

Carthage superintendent announces retirement

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Baker announced his retirement Tuesday in a letter to the district. Dr. Baker, who has worked in the Carthage School District for 30 years, said his retirement is set for June 30, 2023. In his letter, he expressed gratitude to the district’s 800+ faculty, and students. Dr. […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield Business Journal

Sally Payne resigns from city

Sally Payne, the city of Springfield’s director of workforce development, has resigned. In an interview with Springfield Business Journal, Payne said she voluntarily exited today. She claims she was retaliated against after she questioned a city finance department employee's use of workers' compensation. "I think it all has to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents

Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri, residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old industrial site near Springfield-Branson National Airport. Residents had recently found out that a harmful chemical known to cause cancer had been detected in the groundwater.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

10529 State Road J, Roach, Missouri 65787

Bring your horses. Nature and Privacy abound on this 28+ acre hobby farm located along a blacktop road. The home features a wonderful kitchen w/combined dining area and hearth room that is perfectly accented with traditional wood floors. There are 4 large bedrooms (4th bedroom doesn't have a closet), 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, and an oversized 2 car garage. The house offers 3,838 square feet, which includes 1,000 square feet of unfinished walkout basement. Recent updates includes a Geo-Thermal HVAC system and deck handrails. The 60x40 shop provides plenty of space to store your RV, boat, or other toys. The shop is already wired with 220 electric service. The property is fenced and cross-fenced for rotating livestock and has 2 small ponds. There are 2 wells on the property. There's approximately 1 mile of walking trails already in place and a fenced garden with raised beds. High-speed internet available and just minutes to town. Currently listed $20,000 below most recent appraisal!
ROACH, MO
ksmu.org

Springfield City Council considers spending $9 million on homelessness relief

Earlier this year, Springfield's city finance director estimated that economic damage wrought by COVID-19 cost the city budget some $72.5 million during 2020 and 2021. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act — a COVID recovery law signed by President Biden early in his term — Springfield City Council now has more than $40 million in federal money to address pandemic budget problems.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksfn.com

Becoming a Source for Quality Beef

MACKS CREEK, MO. – In 2014, Tim and Debbie Cribbs moved from their Lake of the Ozarks home to their Macks Creek, Mo., farm full time. Debbie said it was their “retirement” home but made the move a little sooner than they initially planned. Natives of Northern...
MACKS CREEK, MO
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO

