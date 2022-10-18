Bring your horses. Nature and Privacy abound on this 28+ acre hobby farm located along a blacktop road. The home features a wonderful kitchen w/combined dining area and hearth room that is perfectly accented with traditional wood floors. There are 4 large bedrooms (4th bedroom doesn't have a closet), 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, and an oversized 2 car garage. The house offers 3,838 square feet, which includes 1,000 square feet of unfinished walkout basement. Recent updates includes a Geo-Thermal HVAC system and deck handrails. The 60x40 shop provides plenty of space to store your RV, boat, or other toys. The shop is already wired with 220 electric service. The property is fenced and cross-fenced for rotating livestock and has 2 small ponds. There are 2 wells on the property. There's approximately 1 mile of walking trails already in place and a fenced garden with raised beds. High-speed internet available and just minutes to town. Currently listed $20,000 below most recent appraisal!

ROACH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO