ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Local man reportedly attacked car repossession crew with knife

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13p0mf_0idUHych00

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car.

The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck.

One of the victims recorded the incident. The video reportedly showed Stanton approaching the crew as the man recording tells Stanton to stay out of the way.

Stanton reportedly threw several items against the ground. He then enters the driver’s front seat of the truck and exits with the knife in his hand.

The video shows Stanton approaching the victim who was recording as they yell, “He’s got a knife, he just pulled a knife.”

Stanton reportedly stopped approaching the victim when he began yelling. He is then seen turning around and walking toward the front of the truck, where he reportedly slashed one of the tires.

The crew later returned to repossess the truck with Idaho Falls Police Department officers present. The victim who had recorded the incident told police he feared for his life and believed Stanton was going to kill him.

Stanton was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor malicious injury to property. His bond was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 28 in Bonneville County Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Local woman reportedly stabbed roommate in head with fork

An Idaho Falls woman has been charged with aggravated battery after she reportedly stabbed her roommate in the head with a fork. The victim told Idaho Falls police that Lacey Sandoval, 38, stabbed her after the two had an argument over dishes, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim was bleeding from the puncture wounds when officers arrived. A paramedic was called to the scene to treat her injury,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dangerous fugitive arrested in same Pocatello apartment that saw SWAT standoff earlier this month

POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals and police arrested a dangerous fugitive on Friday in the same north Pocatello apartment that was at the center of a SWAT standoff earlier this month. Fugitive Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, of Blackfoot, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday at a unit in the apartment complex on the 1800 block of West Quinn Road that has become well known to law enforcement, the Marshals reported. When...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man, juvenile arrested for vandalizing LDS church buildings

POCATELLO — A local man and a male juvenile were arrested Thursday in connection to the vandalism at two The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park on Oct. 14. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony malicious injury to property for causing over $1,000 worth of damage to property and equipment inside the buildings, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Motorcyclist tased after leading officers on high-speed chase, driving through yard with child present

IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist who drove twice the speed limit in an attempt to escape an Idaho State Police trooper’s traffic stop reportedly drove through a yard where a child was playing. A probable cause affidavit states the trooper attempted to stop Benjamin Storer, 39, after Storer was seen driving 100 mph on U.S. 20. Storer reportedly ignored the police siren and lights and took an exit to Hitt...
eastidahonews.com

Abduction suspect is armed and still on the loose, police say in new update

The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department. Upon receiving further information, it is believed the possible abduction occurred in the area of Alameda Middle School at approximately 3:40 p.m. Further information obtained leads us to believe the person of interest is a slender male, unknown race, wearing...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Manhunt underway for armed suspect in connection to possible abduction of child near Pocatello school

POCATELLO — An intense police manhunt is underway for an allegedly armed individual who possibly abducted a child in the area of Alameda Middle School on Thursday afternoon. The good news is that the child involved in the possible abduction is safe, police said. The child was located by police in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road over 90 minutes after the possible abduction. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party

POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Incident near Pocatello school was not attempted abduction

Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in ealier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Drivers injured, car overturns in two-vehicle Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — First responders are currently on the scene of a crash in front of Pony Express at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Two vehicles were involved and one of them overturned. Both drivers were injured and there were no other passengers in the vehicles, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter

HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local drunken driver attempted to steal woman's van after crashing into parked cars

POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he crashed into three parked cars while driving drunk and then attempted to carjack a woman. Jacob Douglas Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony attempted grand theft as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery. The incident began to unfold around 10:18 p.m. on Oct. 5...
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12

A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested, facing felony charge for threatening man with ax

POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with marijuana possession, domestic battery and malicious injury to property following disturbance

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Rebel Rd. in Ammon yesterday afternoon to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30pm advising that an intoxicated male had left the residence after damaging property and pushing the reporting party against a wall. A Deputy arrived and was advised 21 year old Chays R. Henrie of Ammon had damaged the house, property, and a vehicle before leaving. During the disturbance and in recent instances, Henrie was...
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game investigating after sage-grouse illegally killed near Blackfoot

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses. There is no open hunting season for sage-grouse in or anywhere near the vicinity of...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy