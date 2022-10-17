Local man reportedly attacked car repossession crew with knife

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car.

The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck.

One of the victims recorded the incident. The video reportedly showed Stanton approaching the crew as the man recording tells Stanton to stay out of the way.

Stanton reportedly threw several items against the ground. He then enters the driver’s front seat of the truck and exits with the knife in his hand.

The video shows Stanton approaching the victim who was recording as they yell, “He’s got a knife, he just pulled a knife.”

Stanton reportedly stopped approaching the victim when he began yelling. He is then seen turning around and walking toward the front of the truck, where he reportedly slashed one of the tires.

The crew later returned to repossess the truck with Idaho Falls Police Department officers present. The victim who had recorded the incident told police he feared for his life and believed Stanton was going to kill him.

Stanton was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor malicious injury to property. His bond was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 28 in Bonneville County Court.