Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Which is the best college in NC? Ranking not good for ECU
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
How ‘Breakfast Club’ helped UNC backcourt develop into one of best in college basketball
A shared morning workout routine helped UNC junior guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis develop into one of college basketball’s top backcourts. “I can’t be more proud of him because I know exactly where we were as freshmen,” Love said.
Duke assistant visits five-star point guard
According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro football player helps upset top-ranked Alabama
GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now you've seen or heard about the Tennessee upset win with the top-ranking Alabama football team. Alabama lost over the weekend to the Tennessee Volunteers. In a shocking upset, Tennessee was able to kick a field goal as the clock ran out to win the...
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'
Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
nsjonline.com
HILL: Holden Thorp and the charade of political neutrality
Former UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Holden Thorp published “The Charade of Political Neutrality” in the Sept. 16 edition of the Chronicle of Higher Education. He tried to make the case that conservative politicians want to dictate what colleges teach and who teaches what subjects. What he and virtually all administrators and faculty fail to understand about conservatives is they couldn’t care less what any administrator or faculty says at Carolina or any other college ― as long as other faculty and students have the guaranteed freedom to say whatever they want in response without fear of reprisal, ostracism, suppression or ridicule supported by the administration. Or worse, be declined tenure as a young professor or get a failing grade as a student for not adhering to the liberal ideology imposed by their superiors.
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Dave Matthews to headline Raleigh concert for Cheri Beasley and NC Democrats
Dave Matthews is coming to NC for a free event at the Ritz on behalf of Democratic candidates.
Raleigh erased a centerpiece of the Black community. Here’s a way to restore it.
Voting for Raleigh’s park bonds will help rebuild Chavis Park and mend a grave injustice. | Opinion
Miami Valley native killed in North Carolina shooting
Connors was of seven people shot and killed by a 15-year-old gunman who went on a rampage in Raleigh Thursday night in his own neighborhood.
Triad mom runs for Raleigh mass shooting victim, slain mother
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been almost a week since five people were gunned down on a Raleigh greenway, among them avid runner and mother of three Susan Karnatz is now at the center of a viral running challenge. Runners across the world are using #RunForSue in her honor. Among...
Report: Triangle economy is sizzling, ranking as 4th fastest-growing metro in U.S.
RALEIGH – If you are under the impression the Research Triangle region is growing at a remarkable rate then you are spot on -the Triangle ranks fourth for the fastest-growing local among the nation’s top 50 most populous extended metropolitan areas. That’s according to a new report from...
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
cbs17
Wilson to launch ‘sip and stroll’ in downtown social district next week
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Wilson is joining others, including Raleigh, by soon launching a downtown social district that will allow relaxed rules for drinking alcohol in certain areas and times. The social districts, which are also called “sip and stroll” areas, are growing among towns and...
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
chapelboro.com
Early Voting Starts Thursday; Here’s Where to Go in Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties
After delays in the primaries this spring, early voting and the general election cycle in North Carolina have arrived along their normal fall schedule. The 2022 midterms are shaping up to once again be critical in North Carolina, featuring a U.S. Senate race, several competitive congressional districts, the potential for Republicans to earn a supermajority in the state legislature, and many important local government elections.
Chapel Hill approves workforce housing near busy development corridor
The project will bring critical for-sale townhomes and condos to North Estes Drive.
Comments / 0