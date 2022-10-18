ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

WNCT

Which is the best college in NC? Ranking not good for ECU

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant visits five-star point guard

According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack

As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC

As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'

Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

HILL: Holden Thorp and the charade of political neutrality

Former UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Holden Thorp published “The Charade of Political Neutrality” in the Sept. 16 edition of the Chronicle of Higher Education. He tried to make the case that conservative politicians want to dictate what colleges teach and who teaches what subjects. What he and virtually all administrators and faculty fail to understand about conservatives is they couldn’t care less what any administrator or faculty says at Carolina or any other college ― as long as other faculty and students have the guaranteed freedom to say whatever they want in response without fear of reprisal, ostracism, suppression or ridicule supported by the administration. Or worse, be declined tenure as a young professor or get a failing grade as a student for not adhering to the liberal ideology imposed by their superiors.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Early Voting Starts Thursday; Here’s Where to Go in Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties

After delays in the primaries this spring, early voting and the general election cycle in North Carolina have arrived along their normal fall schedule. The 2022 midterms are shaping up to once again be critical in North Carolina, featuring a U.S. Senate race, several competitive congressional districts, the potential for Republicans to earn a supermajority in the state legislature, and many important local government elections.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

