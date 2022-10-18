ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvivm_0idUGJKz00

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies don’t further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Leading up to Thursday’s start of a key summit, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, proposed a blueprint on Tuesday that needs to reconcile the yawning gap between those who want to impose a common gas price cap to keep prices down and those who think it would primarily keep out supplies, further starving industries and businesses.

Then, going into the weekend, EU leaders will seek a compromise during two days of talks, however hard that may be. As a sweetener, the European Commission also proposes to retarget some 40 billion euros in budget aid towards those most affected by the crisis.

European Council president and summit host Charles Michel told the 27 leaders in his invitation letter that there were three lines of action: reducing demand, ensuring security of supply and containing prices.

“Europe is facing its week of truth,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “This week it is hit or miss.”

It didn’t take long for EU member countries to realize that the bloc’s dependence on Russian energy was a huge political error after Putin invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24 and natural gas prices skyrocketed. Amid sanctions imposed on Russia’s energy sector, the wealthy bloc of 450 million has since been struggling to find ways to keep freezing temperatures from entering the homes of the poorest and businesses from going down for lack of affordable energy.

With nationalists and right-wing populists complaining ever more about the EU’s common approach, the ability to find a joint exit strategy from the crisis could have a direct impact on the bloc’s future.

“The coming winter could freeze and shatter European sentiment — the shared sense of belonging, mutual trust among European countries, and citizens’ emotional attachment to the idea of Europe,” said Pawel Zerka of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Even De Croo, leader of one of the most EU-embracing nations, knows there is no more time to waffle. “The time for excuses has gone. if the EU still wants to be meaningful, contain energy prices and better protect families and businesses in this energy war, it finally has to deliver,” he said.

De Croo has been pushing hard in recent weeks to cap the cost of all gas imports to the EU, with other countries like Poland and Greece also increasing the pressure on the European Commission.

The body tried to find a common ground between juggernaut Germany, which doesn’t back a full gas price cap, and other countries which are convinced such a cap won’t lead to a decline of offer on the market.

The European Commission proposed a compromise that would allow for a temporary correction mechanism to kick in in exceptional circumstances, and the creation of a new LNG gas index better reflecting the market following the drastic reduction of imports of pipeline gas from Russia.

If any prodding was needed, the International Energy Agency did it early this month by saying that “Europe’s security of gas supply is facing unprecedented risk as Russia intensifies its use of natural gas supplies as a political weapon.”

Even if hoarding of gas supplies has gone full thrust ahead and reliance on Russian provisions has dwindled to less than 10 percent, dangers still lurks.

“The possibility of a complete cut-off in Russian gas deliveries cannot be dismissed ahead of the 2022/23 heating season — when the European gas system is at its most vulnerable,” the IEA said.

And the energy crisis is ripping deep into the fabric of European society. The ETUC European trade union group said that wages adjusted for inflation have fallen in every EU member state this year by as much as 9%. Meanwhile, corporate profits continued to rise, sometimes by as much as 6.5 percent in Romania, it said.

“People are missing meals, having to scrap the leisure activities. And families have to choose between filling up their cars or turning on the heating,” said Manon Aubry, an EU lawmaker from the Left group.

Against such a background of potential social foment, the EU leaders are in line to agree on a system to pool buying of gas to make sure member states stop bidding against one another to boost reserves and push up energy prices overall. Under the commission’s proposal, natural gas arriving through the entry points from Russia would be excluded from the plan.

To get ready for possible shortages in the winter, the EU has already agreed to cut gas consumption by 15%. The European Commission also suggested Tuesday to bolster EU solidarity rules to make sure members can receive gas from the others in case of an emergency in exchange of a compensation.

To counter the threat of business failures and industrial decline, EU nations have independently started subsidizing threatened sectors, at the risk of skewing the market. If a wealthy member state can throw billions of euros at an industry while a poorer one has to scrape by and look on jealously, the concept of the EU’s common market is under threat.

This is why Germany’s 200 billion-euro plan to subsidize its industry to get through the next two winters has come under criticism by many. But then again, keeping Germany’s wheels of industry going, could also benefit all. “Usually what is good for Germany is good for us,” De Croo said.

Comments / 6

Related
Markets Insider

Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe

Russian president Vladimir Putin — whose plans to directly sell natural gas to Europe have been rebuffed — is now enlisting Turkey's help to sell fuel to the continent instead. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said his country will be working with Russia to create a "natural-gas...
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Associated Press

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and major river and sea port, into a fortress while attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents. The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into the Kherson region — one of four Moscow illegally annexed and put under Russian martial law — to replenish losses and strengthen front-line units, according to the Ukrainian army’s general staff. The Dnieper River figures prominently in the regional battle because it serves critical functions — crossings for supplies, troops and civilians; drinking water for southern Ukraine and the annexed Crimean Peninsula; and power generation from a hydroelectric station. Much of the area, including the power station and a canal feeding water to Crimea, is under Russian control.
BBC

Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city

Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
The Associated Press

Putin tightens grip on Ukraine and Russia with martial law

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that open the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would...
US News and World Report

China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
CNBC

Russia could be about to withdraw its troops from another part of Ukraine

Defense analysts say the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine could be setting the scene for another Russian withdrawal. Up to 60,000 civilians are expected to be evacuated in the next few days from the part of the Kherson region on the west bank of the Dnipro River.
The Associated Press

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces say Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine with missiles on Wednesday afternoon, again targeting the country’s battered power grid as winter weather approaches. Authorities said Ukrainian soldiers shot down four Russian cruise missiles and 10 Iranian-made drones during the attack.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy