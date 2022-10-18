DELMAR, Md.- Delmar is planning a memorial to honor fallen officers. Commissioner Cory Shaffer says the memorial is also for the community and law enforcement. "We were trying to help out the police department and also help other officers know that you know there is plenty of community support. The environment for these guys is not really great across the county but we wanted to let these officers know Delmarva to know how we felt," said Shaffer.

DELMAR, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO