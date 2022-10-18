Read full article on original website
Mrs. Faye Morris
Funeral services for Mrs. Faye Morris of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Mrs. Tyvette Lavolia Brown
Funeral services for Mrs. Tyvette Lavolia Brown of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Bishop Butts will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, North Division Street, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Mrs. Joyce C. White of Painter
Funeral service for Mrs. Joyce C. White, also known as “Joycie” of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Keller, with Rev. James Nock officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial Church Cemetery, Keller. Arrangements by the Cooper &...
Minnie Lorraine Murray of Quinby
Minnie Lorraine Murray, 72, wife of Richard J. Murray III and a resident of Quinby, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 20222 at her residence. A native of Max Meadows, VA, and formerly of White Marsh, MD, she was the daughter of the late Luther Doss and the late Dorothy Safewright Doss. She retired from AT&T as a Customer Systems Engineer with over 20 years of service. She was a member of Smith Chapel Church and enjoyed sewing and quilting.
Delmar Memorial to Honor Officers Hits Delay
DELMAR, Md.- Delmar is planning a memorial to honor fallen officers. Commissioner Cory Shaffer says the memorial is also for the community and law enforcement. "We were trying to help out the police department and also help other officers know that you know there is plenty of community support. The environment for these guys is not really great across the county but we wanted to let these officers know Delmarva to know how we felt," said Shaffer.
UDPATED: Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City and Worcester County lost a community pillar and visionary this week with the passage of Hale Harrison at the age of 75. Harrison and his family are synonymous with Ocean City, and the entire county, from their vast hospitality interests to endless charitable efforts, which often went unnoticed or unpublicized. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, Harrison attended the University of Maryland before returning to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business.
Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts
GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown
After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Mural in Historic Downtown Cambridge Painted Without Controversy
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission. There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust Street. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
Accomack Board hears presentation on a pilot project to remove dangerous abandoned buildings in Whitesville and other communities
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation by Rich Morrison to begin a program designed to tear down and remove dangerous abandoned structures in several locations. The Board in its 2022 budget included $150,000 for the demolition and removal of dangerous buildings in Whitesville. The action was recommended in the recently released Eastern Shore Housing Study.
Three Sent to Hospital in Pittsville Hit-and-run
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Road, near Main Street, at around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
License plate reader alert leads to arrest of wanted OC man
OCEAN CITY, Md. – An Ocean City man has been arrested on numerous charges following an incident in Salisbury over the weekend. We’re told OCPD received a license plate reader alert during the early evening hours of October 18th regarding a vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers that the vehicle was associated with a person that had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
Lincoln Dollar General robbery under investigation
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night in Lincoln. Shortly before 10 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road for a reported robbery. On arrival, troopers learned that two male suspects walked into the store displaying handguns, approached a female employee, and escorted them toward the cash register while demanding money. The employees reportedly complied, and the suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
Suspected Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been caught allegedly selling cocaine out of his home, authorities said. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a two-week investigation has led to the arrest of Willie Balam, of Salisbury. The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 11, deputies set up surveillance on Balam's home on the 1000 block of Marine Road, where they observed Balam selling cocaine from the front door of his home. Investigators said people were seen coming and going into Balam's home for short periods of time before leaving. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his home. The Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Team approached to serve Balam's warrant while he was in the doorway.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
