SoJO 104.9

Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run

A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

61 Heroin Bricks, Ecstasy Nabbed During Drug Bust In Trenton, Police Say

Sixty-one bricks of heroin, ecstasy, and more than $800 in cash were nabbed during a drug bust resulting from a week-long investigation in Trenton, authorities announced. Detectives patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue developed probable cause to carry out a search warrant on Davon Williams, 34, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey

A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Intentionally Hits 3 Teen Girls While Leaving Fight at NJ Apartment Complex

A woman drove her car into a group of teens, injuring them, while leaving a big brawl in the parking lot of a South Jersey apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, “intentionally drove towards a crowd of juveniles, over a curb” at the Hollybush Apartment Complex in Glassboro, police said, and struck three girls, ages 13, 15, and 16.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar

An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Three men and a juvenile face murder charges in N.J shooting

Three men and a juvenile were charged with murder in the July shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Camden, authorities said Monday. Angelo Roman, Geunel Lajara, both 19, along with D’Angelo Hill, 20, and the juvenile also face conspiracy to commit murder charges in the slaying of 24-year-old Naseem Lindsey, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The name of the juvenile was not released because of his age.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

