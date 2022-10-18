Read full article on original website
Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run
A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
61 Heroin Bricks, Ecstasy Nabbed During Drug Bust In Trenton, Police Say
Sixty-one bricks of heroin, ecstasy, and more than $800 in cash were nabbed during a drug bust resulting from a week-long investigation in Trenton, authorities announced. Detectives patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue developed probable cause to carry out a search warrant on Davon Williams, 34, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police Seek Info in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning. The Monroe Township Police Department says a pedestrian walking on New Brooklyn Road near Winslow Road was struck by a motor vehicle at around 6:45 AM. The pedestrian received minor injuries...
Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey
A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
Woman charged with attempted murder said she intentionally ran down 3 kids, cops say
A woman charged with attempted murder told police she intentionally ran down three children while fleeing from a melee at a Gloucester County apartment complex on Monday, according to court documents. Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green, 22, of Pilesgrove Township, is jailed on three counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault...
Woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens at N.J. apartment complex, police say
A woman was arrested Monday after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers at a Glassboro apartment complex, police said. The alleged incident began with a fight between the woman, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartment Complex shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Glassboro Police Department.
NBC Philadelphia
Driver Intentionally Hits 3 Teen Girls While Leaving Fight at NJ Apartment Complex
A woman drove her car into a group of teens, injuring them, while leaving a big brawl in the parking lot of a South Jersey apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, “intentionally drove towards a crowd of juveniles, over a curb” at the Hollybush Apartment Complex in Glassboro, police said, and struck three girls, ages 13, 15, and 16.
NBC Philadelphia
Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar
An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
NJ woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens, hurting 3
GLASSBORO — A woman who was involved in a fight at an apartment complex Monday afternoon faces attempted murder charges after police say she intentionally plowed her car into a crowd of teens. Police say the victims were not involved in the initial altercation. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove,...
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
19-year-old Shot in Atlantic City, NJ; Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in the city last Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:30, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Adriatic Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived to...
‘Incessant narcotic activity’ — 6 Arrested Following Drug Raid in Pleasantville, NJ
Authorities in Pleasantville say six people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a home last week. According to the Pleasantville Police Department, their investigation began after numerous citizen complaints about the "incessant narcotic activity" in the area of the 100 block of North First Street.
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Police charge man and woman with drug possession after car stop in East Windsor
A man and a woman were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after the man was stopped by police for allegedly making an improper turn onto Millstone Road, according to the East Windsor Police Department. The driver, a 41-year-old Cherry Hill man, had consented to a search of the vehicle...
Three men and a juvenile face murder charges in N.J shooting
Three men and a juvenile were charged with murder in the July shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Camden, authorities said Monday. Angelo Roman, Geunel Lajara, both 19, along with D’Angelo Hill, 20, and the juvenile also face conspiracy to commit murder charges in the slaying of 24-year-old Naseem Lindsey, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The name of the juvenile was not released because of his age.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect fires into crowd on Philadelphia sidewalk, missing mom and infant
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for two men after a shooting on a crowded city sidewalk that miraculously left no one inured. The shooting happened back on Oct. 12 on the corner of 52nd and Arch streets. Surveillance video of the incidents shows two suspects approaching the corner where...
3 Men, 1 Juvenile Charged With First-degree Murder for Camden, NJ, Shooting
Three men and one juvenile have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Camden this past summer. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on the evening of July 27th, Camden County Police officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation in the 100 block of North 25th Street.
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in
Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.
