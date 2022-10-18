Three men and a juvenile were charged with murder in the July shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Camden, authorities said Monday. Angelo Roman, Geunel Lajara, both 19, along with D’Angelo Hill, 20, and the juvenile also face conspiracy to commit murder charges in the slaying of 24-year-old Naseem Lindsey, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The name of the juvenile was not released because of his age.

