thekatynews.com
Katy ISD State of the District Emphasizes a Community of Excellence
It takes a “Community of Excellence” to build a world-class school district. During Katy ISD’s 2022 State of the District address, Superintendent Ken Gregorski will announce that, once again, Katy ISD was named the #1 School District in the Houston Area by Niche. Despite past challenges, including a post-COVID environment, Katy ISD students, teachers, staff and community members have demonstrated that by working together, the District can continue to be a leader in educational excellence. Gregorski will also speak on the District’s future plans regarding school funding, legislative priorities, teacher retention, and current and future bond programs to address student growth, among other topics.
thekatynews.com
Members Choice Credit Union encourages the community to “Gather, Get, Give”
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) invites the community to “gather,” “get” their confidential documents shredded, and “give” a donation to Katy Christian Ministries at its upcoming community food drive and shred event. Those who stop by can also learn about MCCU’s “Helping Hero’s Loan”...
thekatynews.com
Jordan High School Educator Named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction
Hailey-Ann Booth, an educator at Katy ISD’s Jordan High School in Fulshear, Texas, was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Booth, who is also the school’s Career Technology Education (CTE) Department Chair and the Jordan High School 2021 Teacher of the Year, was nominated by a student for her outstanding devotion and commitment to being a role model for her students.
'Now hiring non-stupid people' | Pasadena sign raising eyebrows
PASADENA, Texas — A new job posting in Pasadena is turning heads -- making some people laugh and others scowl. The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the hiring sign Tuesday morning. It says "Now hiring non-stupid people." Driving west down Crenshaw Road in the...
Cypress woman answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abusive home
Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s beyond words’: 6-year-old injured after allegedly being assaulted by substitute teacher at Lamar CISD elementary school
HOUSTON – Jon and Maureen Taylor said pictures of their 6-year-old daughter’s forehead detail the swelling caused by a substitute teacher at Adolphus Elementary School in Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. “The substitute pushed the chair, (which) hit her in the back of the head, and then her...
thekatynews.com
UH College of Nursing Recognized for Diversity with National Excellence Award
For the sixth time, the University of Houston College of Nursing has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The college is one of only 16 nursing schools nationwide to be honored with the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award. All 65 awardees will be featured in the December issue of the magazine.
thekatynews.com
October Calendar Events
What: Katy Heritage Society Vintage Carnival When: Oct. 22, 2022 Start: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: Katy Heritage Park, 5990 George Bush Drive, Katy, TX 77493 Description: Join us for this annual event as we enjoy food, vintage Carnival Games and Festivities. Early Bird Ticket Package: Get 25 tickets for the price of 20 tickets. Costs $20.00.For more information: Katy Heritage Society, katyheritagesociety@outlook.com, (281) 377-5710 What: Howl-O-Ween When: Oct. 29,2022 Start: 9 a.m. […]
thekatynews.com
Call for Artists: Applications Open for Spring 2023 Bayou City Art Festival
HOUSTON (October 18, 2022) – Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association Inc. (ACA) and benefiting Houston nonprofits, is inviting artists to apply for the opportunity to showcase and sell their art at the nation’s premier spring outdoor art festival in the U.S. scheduled for Friday-Sunday, March 24-26, 2023. The artist application deadline for the spring 2023 Bayou City Art Festival is Sunday, December 4, 2022, at midnight CST.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
thekatynews.com
Cross Creek Ranch Celebrates Art, Architecture Oct. 22
Local art and well-appointed model homes will be on display during the Cross Creek Art Market & Home Tour, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Cross Creek Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane. Art lovers can browse and purchase original creations by artists and artisans...
thekatynews.com
Houston Arboretum presents spooky Halloween Sip & Stroll on Oct. 29
Photo caption: The Houston Arboretum’s Sip & Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 29 is taking on a spooky spin this Halloween. Photo credit: Houston Arboretum and Anthony Rathbun. The Houston Arboretum’s popular Sip & Stroll outdoor event is taking on a spooky spin again this Halloween. On Saturday, Oct. 29 walk along the Arboretum’s dimly lit trails where you may encounter creatures of the night. Your final destination will incorporate music and mingling with light bites and beverages, including wine and Saint Arnold beer. Costumes are encouraged at this event for ages 21 and over.
Houston’s New Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening
This opening will mark the third Dog Haus in the Houston area and 11th in Texas
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
Report: Janitor urinates in Texas woman's water bottle, transmits disease
Since then, 11 other potential victims have come forward.
sheenmagazine.com
The LightHouse Church: A Mega Church in the Making
The Lighthouse Church has become a refuge for many in the Houston area as a place to worship and network. Pastor Keion a native of Gary, Indiana started his walk with The Lord at 4 years old, he knew God had a calling over his life and he choose to share it with the masses. The Lighthouse Church is becoming one of the fastest-growing churches for the new generation of worshipers. Pastor Keion celebrated 13 years of community service, worshipping, and being a beacon of hope for The Lighthouse Family as their Sheppard. I recently had the opportunity to speak with a member of The Lighthouse Family he was excited to tell us about his experience at The Lighthouse Church.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken.
'Sweetest woman' | Friend remembers woman who died along with 3 family members in Pearland crash
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed Saturday night when Pearland police said a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into them while they were on their way to dinner. Now KHOU 11 News is learning more about the victims. Four members of the same family were killed...
27 dogs rescued from 'hoarding situation' in Spring
SPRING, Texas — More than two dozen dogs are getting some TLC at the Houston Humane Society after being rescued from a "hoarding situation" in Spring on Tuesday. The 27 German shepherds were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for them, the HHS said.
