Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ
The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/19: Good News, More Good News, and the Threat from Within
Major League Baseball is irretrievably broken. Yet the Cleveland Guardians, against all odds and a steeply tilted playing field, continue to succeed. The National Football League has been fine-tuned to promote competitive balance. Yet the Cleveland Browns, against all odds and a level playing field, continue to fail. The Cleveland...
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool could be trade target for Packers
The Green Bay Packers are once again expected to explore the wide receiver market ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and they may have their eye on one particular player. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published a feature on Tuesday that examines some of the buzz around the NFL heading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. A few general managers who spoke with the insider said they are “certain” the Packers are in the market for a wide receiver. One potential trade target for Green Bay is Chase Claypool.
Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers'...
