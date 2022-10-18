The Green Bay Packers are once again expected to explore the wide receiver market ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and they may have their eye on one particular player. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published a feature on Tuesday that examines some of the buzz around the NFL heading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. A few general managers who spoke with the insider said they are “certain” the Packers are in the market for a wide receiver. One potential trade target for Green Bay is Chase Claypool.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO