Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn't until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO