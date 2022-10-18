Read full article on original website
Tomball City Council votes to remove Medical Complex Drive extension west of Hwy. 249 from thoroughfare plan
At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Tomball City Council voted 3-1 to approve the first reading of a zoning request to remove the proposed extension of Medical Complex Drive to FM 2920 from the Major Thoroughfare Plan Map. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Tomball City...
Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon
Work on the intersection of FM 518 and I-45 began Sept. 16 and will conclude by the end of the year. (Courtesy city of League City) The city of League City has been the headquarters for multiple transportation projects happening soon in the Bay Area. Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them.
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision
The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
Members Choice Credit Union encourages the community to “Gather, Get, Give”
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) invites the community to “gather,” “get” their confidential documents shredded, and “give” a donation to Katy Christian Ministries at its upcoming community food drive and shred event. Those who stop by can also learn about MCCU’s “Helping Hero’s Loan”...
'Now hiring non-stupid people' | Pasadena sign raising eyebrows
PASADENA, Texas — A new job posting in Pasadena is turning heads -- making some people laugh and others scowl. The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the hiring sign Tuesday morning. It says "Now hiring non-stupid people." Driving west down Crenshaw Road in the...
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties
HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan to open first location in Katy
Tim Ho Wan will open in Katy in the fall. (Courtesy Tim Ho Wan) After two years of anticipation, dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan is set to open this fall. The Michelin-starred restaurant will open at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, in the last week of October or first week of November. Tim Ho Wan first opened in Hong Kong in 2009 and has since been founded in New York, Las Vegas, California and Hawaii. Chefs, regarded as dim sum specialists, take pride in crafting handmade dishes with fresh ingredients. The menu includes popular items, such as a steamed rice roll with barbecue pork, pan-fried turnip cakes and steamed egg cakes. Each location features its own regional specialty dish. www.timhowanusa.com.
Call for Artists: Applications Open for Spring 2023 Bayou City Art Festival
HOUSTON (October 18, 2022) – Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association Inc. (ACA) and benefiting Houston nonprofits, is inviting artists to apply for the opportunity to showcase and sell their art at the nation’s premier spring outdoor art festival in the U.S. scheduled for Friday-Sunday, March 24-26, 2023. The artist application deadline for the spring 2023 Bayou City Art Festival is Sunday, December 4, 2022, at midnight CST.
Cross Creek Ranch Celebrates Art, Architecture Oct. 22
Local art and well-appointed model homes will be on display during the Cross Creek Art Market & Home Tour, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Cross Creek Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane. Art lovers can browse and purchase original creations by artists and artisans...
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations
Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
Bike around the Bay route and road closures this weekend
KIAH (CW39) – Bike Around the Bay is happening this weekend October 22 – 23, 2022. Traffic may be a little higher along the coast as riders start their route at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Houston Raceway – 2525 FM 565, in Baytown, TX. The distance is a whopping 97.5 miles for day 1 riders.
Katy ISD State of the District Emphasizes a Community of Excellence
It takes a “Community of Excellence” to build a world-class school district. During Katy ISD’s 2022 State of the District address, Superintendent Ken Gregorski will announce that, once again, Katy ISD was named the #1 School District in the Houston Area by Niche. Despite past challenges, including a post-COVID environment, Katy ISD students, teachers, staff and community members have demonstrated that by working together, the District can continue to be a leader in educational excellence. Gregorski will also speak on the District’s future plans regarding school funding, legislative priorities, teacher retention, and current and future bond programs to address student growth, among other topics.
Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998
Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
Oxtail Is a Cultural Delicacy — This Houston Festival Will Celebrate It in a Major Way
Recalling her Jamaican stepfather cooking oxtails over an open fire in the backyard, restaurant consultant Shakti Baum has fond memories of what she calls “a cut of meat for the people.”. Used in comforting African American soul food, in saucy Caribbean dishes, and in rich soups in Asian and...
NORTH LOOP 336 EAST CLOSED UNTIL 7PM
3pm-NORTH LOOP 336 EAST BETWEEN FM 3083 AND SH 105 IS CLOSED. THIS AFTER A TRUCK HIT A POWER POLE DROPPING POWER LINES ACROSS THE ROAD. CONROE POLICE ESTIMATE TO REOPEN CLOSE TO 7PM THIS EVENING.
Houston’s New Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening
This opening will mark the third Dog Haus in the Houston area and 11th in Texas
Ask Amy: Does my HOA have to give me certain information?
From fence rules to paint colors, we get a lot of questions from you about Homeowners Associations. When you are trying to get answers from HOA board members, what do they really have to tell you?. An HOA enforces rules in a community but sometimes people think they go too...
