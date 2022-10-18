Read full article on original website
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
Washington Examiner
Democrat challenging Mayra Flores claims she can't 'think,' 'speak' for herself
The Democratic congressman running against Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused her of being unable to think independently as the midterm elections near. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made the controversial comment while speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, after encouraging Texans to help with the campaign. The Texas Democrat referenced Flores's votes against the bipartisan gun deal after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to argue that she was unable to push back against her own party before claiming that she was unable to "think," "speak," or "act" for herself.
KHOU
Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election. The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.
Trump returns to Texas, which GOP leaders will speak at Saturday rally?
Texas' top Republican leader, Gov. Greg Abbott, will not be in attendance at the rally, as he will be out of town for a pre-planned trip.
KVUE
Judge sentences Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Texas family of five was sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dawn and Thomas Munn received a 14-day prison sentence and their three adult children were given probation and some home confinement, CBS News reported. The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
KSAT 12
State Sen. Gutierrez, Uvalde parents call for DPS director to resign after ex-trooper hired by district
The head of the state’s top law enforcement agency is being asked to resign after one of his troopers under investigation for her response to the May 24 shooting was later hired by the Uvalde CISD. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the families of the Robb Elementary School victims...
Officials: Texas prison warden, his brother allegedly shot, killed migrant, injured another
AUSTIN, Texas — A warden at a Texas detention center and his brother have been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting and killing a migrant. Another migrant was injured, officials say. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, two brothers, Michael Sheppard, 60, and Mark Sheppard, 60,...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls
The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
National Guard soldier stationed at Texas border dies of self-inflicted gun wound
The death marks the latest fatality involving a guardsman dispatched for Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's border policing action.
This is Why Governor Abbott and O'Rourke didn't Win the Debate For Governor
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke debateScreenshot from YouTube. After months of campaigning, Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke debated in their first and only debate Friday night September 30, 2022.
West Texas congressional race heating up
Though Texas' 23rd Congressional District stretches from West Texas to San Antonio, several rural counties in between have lost population or grown very little, according to the last census.
KIII TV3
Former President Trump to speak in Nueces County this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Days before the start of early voting and former President Donald Trump will make his way to Robstown for a Save American Rally this weekend. The event will take place at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown Saturday evening. Local Republican party chair Barbie...
What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton among guest speakers
Donald Trump is coming to South Texas for a rally on Saturday, just days before early voting starts in the midterm elections. In an advisory, Trump said he is holding the rally to "advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters" and highlight candidates. Five high-profile guest speakers are set to join Trump during...
checkoutdfw.com
How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.
One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
Brothers in Texas arrested after 2 migrants shot, one fatally, near U.S.-Mexico border
Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach, according to court documents filed Thursday. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County...
Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration's student debt cancellation program.
Kacey Musgraves' Beto O'Rourke Support Key Sign in Gov's Race: Strategist
Texas candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke gained points from Gen Z earlier this month thanks to an onstage endorsement from pop prince Harry Styles. The Democrat earned another star-powered nod on Sunday—this time from country queen Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves, a Lone Star State native, was performing in central Texas...
Trump fundraises off Jan. 6 subpoena
Former President Trump is using the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena to fundraise. Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee sent an email to supporters on Thursday, urging them to donate in the face of the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president. “PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG,” the email claims. “The January 6th Unselect Committee […]
EPA starts civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September. Heavy rainfall in late August exacerbated problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves declared an emergency Aug. 29, and the state health department and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency have been overseeing operations and repairs at the facility since then. About 80% of Jackson’s 150,000 residents are Black, and about a quarter of the population lives in poverty. By the time Reeves issued the emergency order, Jackson residents had already been told for a month to boil their water before to kill possible contaminants.
