Texas State

Washington Examiner

Democrat challenging Mayra Flores claims she can't 'think,' 'speak' for herself

The Democratic congressman running against Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused her of being unable to think independently as the midterm elections near. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made the controversial comment while speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, after encouraging Texans to help with the campaign. The Texas Democrat referenced Flores's votes against the bipartisan gun deal after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to argue that she was unable to push back against her own party before claiming that she was unable to "think," "speak," or "act" for herself.
HARLINGEN, TX
KHOU

Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election. The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Judge sentences Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — A Texas family of five was sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dawn and Thomas Munn received a 14-day prison sentence and their three adult children were given probation and some home confinement, CBS News reported. The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
BORGER, TX
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Former President Trump to speak in Nueces County this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Days before the start of early voting and former President Donald Trump will make his way to Robstown for a Save American Rally this weekend. The event will take place at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown Saturday evening. Local Republican party chair Barbie...
ROBSTOWN, TX
checkoutdfw.com

How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.

One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
TEXAS STATE
WSAV News 3

Trump fundraises off Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Trump is using the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena to fundraise. Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee sent an email to supporters on Thursday, urging them to donate in the face of the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president. “PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG,” the email claims. “The January 6th Unselect Committee […]
The Associated Press

EPA starts civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September. Heavy rainfall in late August exacerbated problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves declared an emergency Aug. 29, and the state health department and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency have been overseeing operations and repairs at the facility since then. About 80% of Jackson’s 150,000 residents are Black, and about a quarter of the population lives in poverty. By the time Reeves issued the emergency order, Jackson residents had already been told for a month to boil their water before to kill possible contaminants.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

