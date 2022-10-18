Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
Houston Arboretum presents spooky Halloween Sip & Stroll on Oct. 29
Photo caption: The Houston Arboretum’s Sip & Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 29 is taking on a spooky spin this Halloween. Photo credit: Houston Arboretum and Anthony Rathbun. The Houston Arboretum’s popular Sip & Stroll outdoor event is taking on a spooky spin again this Halloween. On Saturday, Oct. 29 walk along the Arboretum’s dimly lit trails where you may encounter creatures of the night. Your final destination will incorporate music and mingling with light bites and beverages, including wine and Saint Arnold beer. Costumes are encouraged at this event for ages 21 and over.
thekatynews.com
Call for Artists: Applications Open for Spring 2023 Bayou City Art Festival
HOUSTON (October 18, 2022) – Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association Inc. (ACA) and benefiting Houston nonprofits, is inviting artists to apply for the opportunity to showcase and sell their art at the nation’s premier spring outdoor art festival in the U.S. scheduled for Friday-Sunday, March 24-26, 2023. The artist application deadline for the spring 2023 Bayou City Art Festival is Sunday, December 4, 2022, at midnight CST.
thekatynews.com
October Calendar Events
What: Katy Heritage Society Vintage Carnival When: Oct. 22, 2022 Start: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: Katy Heritage Park, 5990 George Bush Drive, Katy, TX 77493 Description: Join us for this annual event as we enjoy food, vintage Carnival Games and Festivities. Early Bird Ticket Package: Get 25 tickets for the price of 20 tickets. Costs $20.00.For more information: Katy Heritage Society, katyheritagesociety@outlook.com, (281) 377-5710 What: Howl-O-Ween When: Oct. 29,2022 Start: 9 a.m. […]
Eater
Oxtail Is a Cultural Delicacy — This Houston Festival Will Celebrate It in a Major Way
Recalling her Jamaican stepfather cooking oxtails over an open fire in the backyard, restaurant consultant Shakti Baum has fond memories of what she calls “a cut of meat for the people.”. Used in comforting African American soul food, in saucy Caribbean dishes, and in rich soups in Asian and...
thekatynews.com
Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s Annual Tapestry Gala Featuring Ernest Walker Band
Inspirational night of celebration, dinner, and entertainment Saturday, November 12, 2022. Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (Interfaith Ministries) will celebrate dialogue, collaboration and service at its annual Tapestry Gala presented by Shell USA, Inc on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Americas – Houston. Interfaith...
Houston’s New Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening
This opening will mark the third Dog Haus in the Houston area and 11th in Texas
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Houston Press
Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun
Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
papercitymag.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Keeps a Record $3.6 Million Houston Night Jamming With Super Lawyers Providing an Assist
Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest stars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, held at the Post Oak Hotel where $3.6 million was raised for children in need. (Photo by Michelle Watson) Rock ‘n’ Roll is not dead. As guests at Houston Children’s Charity’s 25th annual gala will...
papercitymag.com
Music Legend Gladys Knight Brings the Razzle Dazzle to a $1 Million Houston Lunch
Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle with special guest Gladys Knight honoring Nina Hendee at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson) Unlike most singing stars of her generation, Gladys Knight has maintained her pipes in near perfect condition as the 78-year-old demonstrated at the Memorial Hermann “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon held at Houston’s Post Oak Hotel.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO THE ALL NEW HAUNTED DRIVE
The Haunted Drive which was in Splendora has moved to a much larger area at Chain of Lakes. Now over 1.5 miles long. This year they have added additional activities. They include a Haunted House and a Haunted Maze. The address is 235 Chain-O-Lake Resort, Cleveland, Texas. Alternate Route Advisory.
cw39.com
International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
thekatynews.com
Members Choice Credit Union encourages the community to “Gather, Get, Give”
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) invites the community to “gather,” “get” their confidential documents shredded, and “give” a donation to Katy Christian Ministries at its upcoming community food drive and shred event. Those who stop by can also learn about MCCU’s “Helping Hero’s Loan”...
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
thekatynews.com
Royal ISD Students Bring Home Ribbons
Students from Waller, Hempstead, and Royal ISD’s again participated in the Waller County Fair, September 24 – October 1. Since 1945 the Fair has grown and added fund activities, community facilities, and expanded scholarship opportunities. This year the Fair awarded $1.5 million monetary awards in the different categories to students from the three Independent School Districts.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Are Coming This Weekend to Harold’s in the Heights
If you love informative articles like this one, click to support our quality local food journalism for as little as $3 a month! Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader-supported. On the heels of being named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America, Rapper and entrepreneur Bun...
rejournals.com
Midway’s East River announces Houston Maritime Center will open in mixed-use project’s first phase
Houston-based Midway, the privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, today announced Houston Maritime Center has leased a 6,281-square-foot space in the first phase of its East River mixed-use development. Established in 2000, the Houston Maritime Center (HMC) is an extension of founder James “Jim” L. Manzolillo’s...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store
The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
Grato Italian Restaurant now open in Cypress
Grato Italian Restaurant serves a variety of pastas, pizzas, calzones and more. (Courtesy Grato Italian Restaurant) Grato Italian Restaurant opened a new location at 20503 FM 529, Ste. 100, Cypress, on Oct. 6. The restaurant serves Italian cuisine, such as pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and more classics. Grato Italian Restaurant also offers lunch specials from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 346-377-6754.
Comments / 0