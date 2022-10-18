Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
Members Choice Credit Union encourages the community to “Gather, Get, Give”
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) invites the community to “gather,” “get” their confidential documents shredded, and “give” a donation to Katy Christian Ministries at its upcoming community food drive and shred event. Those who stop by can also learn about MCCU’s “Helping Hero’s Loan”...
thekatynews.com
Houston Arboretum presents spooky Halloween Sip & Stroll on Oct. 29
Photo caption: The Houston Arboretum’s Sip & Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 29 is taking on a spooky spin this Halloween. Photo credit: Houston Arboretum and Anthony Rathbun. The Houston Arboretum’s popular Sip & Stroll outdoor event is taking on a spooky spin again this Halloween. On Saturday, Oct. 29 walk along the Arboretum’s dimly lit trails where you may encounter creatures of the night. Your final destination will incorporate music and mingling with light bites and beverages, including wine and Saint Arnold beer. Costumes are encouraged at this event for ages 21 and over.
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
papercitymag.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Keeps a Record $3.6 Million Houston Night Jamming With Super Lawyers Providing an Assist
Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest stars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, held at the Post Oak Hotel where $3.6 million was raised for children in need. (Photo by Michelle Watson) Rock ‘n’ Roll is not dead. As guests at Houston Children’s Charity’s 25th annual gala will...
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
thekatynews.com
October Calendar Events
What: Katy Heritage Society Vintage Carnival When: Oct. 22, 2022 Start: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: Katy Heritage Park, 5990 George Bush Drive, Katy, TX 77493 Description: Join us for this annual event as we enjoy food, vintage Carnival Games and Festivities. Early Bird Ticket Package: Get 25 tickets for the price of 20 tickets. Costs $20.00.For more information: Katy Heritage Society, katyheritagesociety@outlook.com, (281) 377-5710 What: Howl-O-Ween When: Oct. 29,2022 Start: 9 a.m. […]
'Now hiring non-stupid people' | Pasadena sign raising eyebrows
PASADENA, Texas — A new job posting in Pasadena is turning heads -- making some people laugh and others scowl. The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the hiring sign Tuesday morning. It says "Now hiring non-stupid people." Driving west down Crenshaw Road in the...
Click2Houston.com
Trust Index: KPRC 2 News puts ad targeting Democratic Harris County Judge through trust index
HOUSTON – It’s an ad airing frequently on Houston airwaves this election season, targeting Harris County’s Democratic judges and one that caught Houston mayor Sylvester Turner’s attention, as well. Last Wednesday, the mayor tweeted: “This political ad running against Democratic judges stating Houston has more murders...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
texasstandard.org
Why some Houston suburbs are sinking
A new study by researchers at the University of Houston shows that some of Houston’s suburbs are sinking at “a significant rate.” Groundwater demands and a growing population have helped compress the soil underneath places such as Katy, Spring, The Woodlands and Fresno. Shuhab Khan, a geology...
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD State of the District Emphasizes a Community of Excellence
It takes a “Community of Excellence” to build a world-class school district. During Katy ISD’s 2022 State of the District address, Superintendent Ken Gregorski will announce that, once again, Katy ISD was named the #1 School District in the Houston Area by Niche. Despite past challenges, including a post-COVID environment, Katy ISD students, teachers, staff and community members have demonstrated that by working together, the District can continue to be a leader in educational excellence. Gregorski will also speak on the District’s future plans regarding school funding, legislative priorities, teacher retention, and current and future bond programs to address student growth, among other topics.
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
Modern Mexican Steakhouse Planned for Houston
Toca Madera utilizes locally-sourced ingredients in its boldly flavored dishes.
Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan to open first location in Katy
Tim Ho Wan will open in Katy in the fall. (Courtesy Tim Ho Wan) After two years of anticipation, dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan is set to open this fall. The Michelin-starred restaurant will open at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, in the last week of October or first week of November. Tim Ho Wan first opened in Hong Kong in 2009 and has since been founded in New York, Las Vegas, California and Hawaii. Chefs, regarded as dim sum specialists, take pride in crafting handmade dishes with fresh ingredients. The menu includes popular items, such as a steamed rice roll with barbecue pork, pan-fried turnip cakes and steamed egg cakes. Each location features its own regional specialty dish. www.timhowanusa.com.
cw39.com
International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
roadtirement.com
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Galveston
In 1892 the first Sacred Heart Catholic Church was built in Galveston, Texas. Unfortunately it was completely destroyed in the horrific hurricane of 1900. A replacement church was constructed during 1903-1904. Like the Bishop’s Palace across the street, famed Galveston architect Nicholas J. Clayton designed this, the second church on the site.
thekatynews.com
UH College of Nursing Recognized for Diversity with National Excellence Award
For the sixth time, the University of Houston College of Nursing has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The college is one of only 16 nursing schools nationwide to be honored with the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award. All 65 awardees will be featured in the December issue of the magazine.
ourtribune.com
Chronicle, ReduceFlooding endorse Mealer over Hidalgo
The Houston Chronicle has endorsed Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer for County Judge over incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo. I won’t recap the lengthy Chronicle article here; you should read it firsthand. But I will expand on it, especially vis-a-vis flood control, which the Chronicle touched only lightly. Let me...
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Search continues for missing Alvin teacher
The family of missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds continues to hope and pray that not only can they keep the public aware of their search for her, but that they will find the missing woman soon. Reynold’s daughter, Lila Grace told the Alvin Advertiser that her sole focus is now...
