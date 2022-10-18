ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Arboretum presents spooky Halloween Sip & Stroll on Oct. 29

Photo caption: The Houston Arboretum’s Sip & Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 29 is taking on a spooky spin this Halloween. Photo credit: Houston Arboretum and Anthony Rathbun. The Houston Arboretum’s popular Sip & Stroll outdoor event is taking on a spooky spin again this Halloween. On Saturday, Oct. 29 walk along the Arboretum’s dimly lit trails where you may encounter creatures of the night. Your final destination will incorporate music and mingling with light bites and beverages, including wine and Saint Arnold beer. Costumes are encouraged at this event for ages 21 and over.
October Calendar Events

What: Katy Heritage Society Vintage Carnival When: Oct. 22, 2022 Start: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: Katy Heritage Park, 5990 George Bush Drive, Katy, TX 77493 Description: Join us for this annual event as we enjoy food, vintage Carnival Games and Festivities. Early Bird Ticket Package: Get 25 tickets for the price of 20 tickets. Costs $20.00.For more information: Katy Heritage Society, katyheritagesociety@outlook.com, (281) 377-5710 What: Howl-O-Ween When: Oct. 29,2022 Start: 9 a.m. […]
Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
Why some Houston suburbs are sinking

A new study by researchers at the University of Houston shows that some of Houston’s suburbs are sinking at “a significant rate.” Groundwater demands and a growing population have helped compress the soil underneath places such as Katy, Spring, The Woodlands and Fresno. Shuhab Khan, a geology...
Katy ISD State of the District Emphasizes a Community of Excellence

It takes a “Community of Excellence” to build a world-class school district. During Katy ISD’s 2022 State of the District address, Superintendent Ken Gregorski will announce that, once again, Katy ISD was named the #1 School District in the Houston Area by Niche. Despite past challenges, including a post-COVID environment, Katy ISD students, teachers, staff and community members have demonstrated that by working together, the District can continue to be a leader in educational excellence. Gregorski will also speak on the District’s future plans regarding school funding, legislative priorities, teacher retention, and current and future bond programs to address student growth, among other topics.
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas

Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan to open first location in Katy

Tim Ho Wan will open in Katy in the fall. (Courtesy Tim Ho Wan) After two years of anticipation, dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan is set to open this fall. The Michelin-starred restaurant will open at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, in the last week of October or first week of November. Tim Ho Wan first opened in Hong Kong in 2009 and has since been founded in New York, Las Vegas, California and Hawaii. Chefs, regarded as dim sum specialists, take pride in crafting handmade dishes with fresh ingredients. The menu includes popular items, such as a steamed rice roll with barbecue pork, pan-fried turnip cakes and steamed egg cakes. Each location features its own regional specialty dish. www.timhowanusa.com.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Galveston

In 1892 the first Sacred Heart Catholic Church was built in Galveston, Texas. Unfortunately it was completely destroyed in the horrific hurricane of 1900. A replacement church was constructed during 1903-1904. Like the Bishop’s Palace across the street, famed Galveston architect Nicholas J. Clayton designed this, the second church on the site.
UH College of Nursing Recognized for Diversity with National Excellence Award

For the sixth time, the University of Houston College of Nursing has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The college is one of only 16 nursing schools nationwide to be honored with the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award. All 65 awardees will be featured in the December issue of the magazine.
Chronicle, ReduceFlooding endorse Mealer over Hidalgo

The Houston Chronicle has endorsed Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer for County Judge over incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo. I won’t recap the lengthy Chronicle article here; you should read it firsthand. But I will expand on it, especially vis-a-vis flood control, which the Chronicle touched only lightly. Let me...
Search continues for missing Alvin teacher

The family of missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds continues to hope and pray that not only can they keep the public aware of their search for her, but that they will find the missing woman soon. Reynold’s daughter, Lila Grace told the Alvin Advertiser that her sole focus is now...
