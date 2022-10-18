Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Tyvette Lavolia Brown
Funeral services for Mrs. Tyvette Lavolia Brown of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Bishop Butts will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, North Division Street, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
shoredailynews.com
Mr. Weldon Thomas, Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. Weldon Thomas, Sr., of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Pastor Dlorah Wallace will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Minnie Lorraine Murray of Quinby
Minnie Lorraine Murray, 72, wife of Richard J. Murray III and a resident of Quinby, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 20222 at her residence. A native of Max Meadows, VA, and formerly of White Marsh, MD, she was the daughter of the late Luther Doss and the late Dorothy Safewright Doss. She retired from AT&T as a Customer Systems Engineer with over 20 years of service. She was a member of Smith Chapel Church and enjoyed sewing and quilting.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
The Dispatch
UDPATED: Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City and Worcester County lost a community pillar and visionary this week with the passage of Hale Harrison at the age of 75. Harrison and his family are synonymous with Ocean City, and the entire county, from their vast hospitality interests to endless charitable efforts, which often went unnoticed or unpublicized. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, Harrison attended the University of Maryland before returning to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business.
WBOC
Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts
GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
WBOC
Mural in Historic Downtown Cambridge Painted Without Controversy
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission. There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust Street. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WBOC
Suspected Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been caught allegedly selling cocaine out of his home, authorities said. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a two-week investigation has led to the arrest of Willie Balam, of Salisbury. The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 11, deputies set up surveillance on Balam's home on the 1000 block of Marine Road, where they observed Balam selling cocaine from the front door of his home. Investigators said people were seen coming and going into Balam's home for short periods of time before leaving. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his home. The Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Team approached to serve Balam's warrant while he was in the doorway.
WBOC
Three Sent to Hospital in Pittsville Hit-and-run
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Road, near Main Street, at around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
WMDT.com
License plate reader alert leads to arrest of wanted OC man
OCEAN CITY, Md. – An Ocean City man has been arrested on numerous charges following an incident in Salisbury over the weekend. We’re told OCPD received a license plate reader alert during the early evening hours of October 18th regarding a vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers that the vehicle was associated with a person that had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
buffalonynews.net
Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
WMDT.com
Lincoln Dollar General robbery under investigation
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night in Lincoln. Shortly before 10 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road for a reported robbery. On arrival, troopers learned that two male suspects walked into the store displaying handguns, approached a female employee, and escorted them toward the cash register while demanding money. The employees reportedly complied, and the suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.
kentchamber.org
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
WBOC
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
WBOC
Hebron Man Sentenced to Prison for First-degree Murder
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A Hebron man has been sentenced to life plus 40 years for the murder of his estranged wife as well as the attempted murder of a man who was with her at the time. According to the State's Attorney of Somerset County, on Oct. 17, 2020,...
Comments / 0