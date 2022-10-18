SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been caught allegedly selling cocaine out of his home, authorities said. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a two-week investigation has led to the arrest of Willie Balam, of Salisbury. The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 11, deputies set up surveillance on Balam's home on the 1000 block of Marine Road, where they observed Balam selling cocaine from the front door of his home. Investigators said people were seen coming and going into Balam's home for short periods of time before leaving. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his home. The Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Team approached to serve Balam's warrant while he was in the doorway.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO