Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Hypebae
Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection
Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
Harper's Bazaar
Ganni’s First Beauty Collection Is Here
With its casual-cool and sustainable designs worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, Danish brand Ganni is a favorite among fashion insiders on and off the runway. To expand its influence even further, Ganni just dropped its first beauty range in collaboration with Submission Beauty.
Hypebae
Hanifa Goes Bold With FW2022 Collection
Designed by Anifa Mvuema, Hanifa has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The brand’s latest line arrives with a special live shopping session with Mvuemba and style expert Jenne Naylor of High Low Luxxe. Featuring richly saturated dresses, complete with edgy cut-outs and asymmetrical silhouettes, the brand’s latest collection...
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023
It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
Prada’s First-Ever Jewelry Line Is Made Entirely From Recycled Gold
Prada just released its first-ever fine jewelry line with a sustainable approach. The debut collection, dubbed Eternal Gold, features 48 designs crafted entirely from 100-percent certified recycled gold. The campaign images, which star award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman, show a snake-shaped wrapping bracelet, chain necklaces with heart pendants and ribbon chokers are part of the offering. Gorman wears a pair of earrings shaped like the brand’s signature triangle motif. The collection is exclusively available in Prada stores, and 10 of designs are only available on a made-to-order basis. Prada revealed plans for this project nearly two years ago at the group’s...
hypebeast.com
The Hundreds Readies Winter 2022 Collection
As the temperatures begin to drop, Los Angeles-based imprint The Hundreds has readied its new collection for the Winter 2022 season. Since the sunny city doesn’t get as cold as other parts of the globe, the new offering is equipped for both warm days and brisk nights. With a...
hypebeast.com
Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection
Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
Hypebae
Casablanca's FW22 Eyewear Collection Was Handcrafted in Japan
Casablanca‘s Fall/Winter 2022 eyewear collection has landed, and there’s a lot to be impressed by. Marking the brand’s first full range of sunglasses, this season’s offering seeks to pay tribute to the brand’s signature maximalism, comprised of oversized acetate silhouettes with unmissable Casablanca detailing. Complete with retro-inspired statement metals, the collection offers six distinct styles, including “The Magazine,” “The Memphis,” “The Pilot,” “The Casino,” “The Laurel” and “The Wing.”
anothermag.com
How Catherine de’ Medici Inspired Dior’s Latest Collection
Lead ImageDior Spring/Summer 2023© Morgan O’Donovan. The most powerful woman of the 16th century was not, as many may posit, Elizabeth I but her French counterpart, Catherine de’ Medici, wife of Henry II, a Florentine noblewoman who married into French royalty and wound up ruling the whole thing as Queen Regent, exercising political influence right up until her death in 1589. Some called her Machiavellian, others have said that she simply sought to keep her family and specifically her children in power at all costs, believing it to be the best for France. What is undoubtedly true, however, is that she chose to express her power through her fashion. And that is what attracted Maria Grazia Chiuri to her, for her Spring/Summer 2023 Dior show.
hypebeast.com
Official Reveal of the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Upcycled Collection
During Paris Fashion Week SS23, Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen presented her latest collection, featuring seven new takes on various. sneakers. The upcycled looks all featured unique flower decorations of different shapes and sizes. Now, after this first look at the collaboration, Bahnsen and ASICS are ready to launch 50 upcycled, one-of-a-kind pairs.
thesource.com
Joe Freshgoods and New Balance Launch ‘Performance Art’ Collection with New 993 Sneakers
The latest campaign from Joe Freshgoods and New Balance, “Performance Art,” also directed by the longtime collaborator, is the last chapter of a full-color story that drew inspiration from vintage and pastel palettes. Brand ambassadors Storm Reid, Jaden Smith, and Zach LaVine are featured in the marketing video and speak about how they express their creativity and give back to their communities. Other eminent musicians, actors, and artists are also included in the promotion. Starting on Oct. 21, 2022, the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 993 will be marketed globally for a suggested retail price of $200 USD.
Inside the Frick Collection’s Elegant Autumn Dinner
Last night, The Frick Collection hosted its annual Autumn Dinner. While Henry Clay Frick’s mansion remains under construction, the Metropolitan Club served as a worthy surrogate. Many of the city’s most noted philanthropists and creatives descended on the private club. Towering flower arrangements in shades of red and orange transformed the space.
Max Mara Unveils Permanent Artwork at Brand’s Milan Flagship
MILAN — Max Mara is making sure its flagship here is one of a kind. The Italian fashion brand, collaborating with the founding family’s contemporary art museum Collezione Maramotti, on Tuesday unveiled a site-specific artwork created by French artist Eva Jospin and called “Microclima.”More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumFederica Tosi RTW Spring 2023Inside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti' Jospin created a metal glasshouse on the top floor of the store that is both intimate yet also in strict relation with the outdoors. The entrance of the boutique is on the central shopping street Corso Vittorio...
hypebeast.com
Nanushka Centers on Hungarian Heritage for SS23
With each passing season, it’s expected that Nanushka’s offerings will set forth silhouettes that are just as refined as they are timeless. There’s a contemporary regality at play done up with muted natural shades underpinned by subtle pops of vivid color. For the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the Budapest-based brand furthers this aesthetic with designs inspired by Hungarian heritage.
Laila Gohar’s Collaboration With Hay Is a Joyful, Kaleidoscopic Ode to Entertaining
Laila Gohar’s new entertaining collaboration with Hay all began with a self-described “friend crush.” After meeting Mette Hay, the co-founder of the Copenhagen-based furniture and homeware brand, through mutual friends, the two found themselves repeatedly gravitating to each other at social gatherings. “We would see each other at these dinners and try to sit next to each other,” she says, laughing. A friendly relationship soon morphed into a professional one: after a visit to Gohar's studio, Hay asked the artist if she’d like to design something together.
Designing Between The Lines
Creating a space and creating a dress aren't so very different, as two of New York’s most notable designers—interior designer Andre Mellone and fashion designer Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera—will attest. The two share a love of conjuring drama from even the most minimalist of designs, and speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, they tackle that big question: What makes something modern?
Designer Claims Unpaid Fees for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Artwork
Fashion designer Nusi Quero claims he hasn’t received full payment for working on material for Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance. In a since-deleted Instagram post, captured by Complex, Quero claimed outstanding payments for his work, including his work for the album’s cover art. He specifically accused Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s stylist, of the lack of appropriate compensation.
Beauty Counter Culture
Michelle Pfeiffer’s perfume house, Henry Rose, prioritizes transparency and clean ingredients, while Stella McCartney has long stood for sustainability in absolutely everything she does, including her new skincare line. They chat with Celia Ellenberg about safety, recyclability, mindfulness, and intentionality in beauty—and beyond.
