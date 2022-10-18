ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolls-Royce unveils first pure electric car Spectre

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dK91n_0idUDkwH00

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first pure electric car, Spectre.

The launch heralds a “bold electric future”, according to the luxury vehicle manufacturer.

It will have an expected battery range of around 320 miles and will be delivered to customers from late 2023.

Spectre is the first and finest super-luxury electric car ever built

“Significant advanced orders” have been made for the car, according to Rolls-Royce.

The company did not publish a price, but motoring magazine Auto Express estimated it will cost “in the mid-£300,000s”.

Rolls-Royce has pledged to electrify all its models over the next eight years.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, chief executive of BMW-owned manufacturer, based in Goodwood, West Sussex, said: “Today is the start of a bold new chapter not just for Rolls-Royce but for the automotive and luxury industries.

“Spectre is the first and finest super-luxury electric car ever built and represents the first step in delivering the promise I made to make Rolls-Royce a fully electric brand by 2030.

“Spectre is the beginning of Rolls-Royce’s bold electric future and a significant statement of intent.

“By 2024, we expect around 20% of the new cars we sell will be fully electric.

“By 2028 that figure will rise to 70% and by the end of this decade, all cars built by Rolls-Royce will be fully electric.

“This secures the future of this great institution and our long-term sustained global growth.”

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend. Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing...
Recycling Today

BMW, DOE announce EV battery investments

Investments in electric vehicles (EVs) continue apace in late October, with BMW joining Honda this month in announcing the location of an EV battery manufacturing plant in the United States. Taxpayers also are involved in the investment frenzy, with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announcing $2.8 billion in funding designed “to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Prison nurse jailed for exchanging ‘flirtatious’ calls and texts with inmate

A prison nurse has been jailed for engaging in “flirtatious” calls and text messages with an inmate. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an “inappropriate relationship” with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend. The 25-year-old, who the court...
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
Autoweek.com

Germany’s Sono Motors Fields a $25,000 EV—with Solar—for Europe

Sono Motors—a Munich, Germany-based startup—is on tour in the US this month to show off its Sion electric car, a car sporting an electric powertrain and a body covered in solar panels. The company makes the optimistic claim that the solar panels will add up to 70 miles...
accessinternational.media

Munich debut for electric truck mount prototypes

At next week’s Bauma exhibition in Munich, Germany, Palfinger will present a range of battery pack-powered and zero-emissions truck mounted platforms. Machines on display will include already available models that have been retrofitted with eDrive battery packs for use on sites that require emission-free and low noise operation. Enabling...
newschain

Virtual proceedings impossible if Donald Trump was still president – Dunn family

The virtual proceedings conducted for Harry Dunn’s killer would not have been possible if Donald Trump was still president, the teenager’s parents have said. Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn said despite campaigning for Anne Sacoolas to physically return to the UK, they hoped their case would help other families achieve justice in future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy