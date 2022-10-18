ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Season’s first snow showers expected across parts of Indiana Monday night!

INDIANAPOLIS – Polar air is beginning to settle in across Central Indiana and with it may come our first snowflakes of the season!. Snowfall will be possible across Central Indiana largely from 8pm Monday to 8am Tuesday. That is not to say that it will be snowing the entire time, but rather the opportunity to see a few snow showers will occur in the window. Snowfall will be light, though a coating may result from more persistent snowfall across northeastern parts of the state.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
INDIANA STATE
marinelink.com

Mercury Marine Opens New Global Distribution Center in Indiana

Mercury Marine opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is located near Indianapolis, Ind., a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs, the company said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State

The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed against Ball State University by a student. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-court-of-appeals-revives-class-action-suit-against-ball-state/. Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit …. The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed against Ball State University by a student. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-court-of-appeals-revives-class-action-suit-against-ball-state/. A Lifestyle & Parenting Expert...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

A Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Shares Some Alternative, Non-Candy Halloween Treats

A Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Shares Some Alternative, …. Police search for armed suspects who robbed Starbucks …. Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s east side. The suspects were both caught on camera. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/police-search-for-armed-suspects-who-robbed-starbucks-on-the-citys-east-side/. Report details additional costs of Indiana’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana

October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Officials urge Hoosiers to practice safe methods when heating your home

As colder weather moves in, officials say common and simple mistakes could lead to devastating outcomes. Officials urge Hoosiers to practice safe methods …. As colder weather moves in, officials say common and simple mistakes could lead to devastating outcomes. Jess West Costumes on Indy Now. A Lifestyle & Parenting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy