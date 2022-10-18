Wyoming County Schools Superintendent presents on Facilities Bond projects
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wyoming County Schools Superintendent Deirdre Cline presented to various Pineville town officials Monday regarding the upcoming vote on the Wyoming County Schools Facilities Bond.
In addition to the Pineville Town Council, Mayor Toby Lane, Police Chief Zack Helmandollar, and Recorder Victoria Knight Clay were in attendance for the presentation.
A breakdown of the facilities bond as presented and subsequently detailed through a notice from the Town of Pineville can be seen below.
“Mrs. Deirdre Cline, Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools, presented a thorough explanation of the upcoming Wyoming County Schools Facilities Bond tonight to all of the Pineville Town Council which included Debbie Bowling, Mike Clay, Sonja Davis, Brian Mitchell, and Debbie Wiles, Mayor Toby Lane, Chief of Police Zack Helmandollar, and Recorder Victoria Knight Clay. During her presentation, Superintendent Cline outlined each project, as listed below, that will be addressed with the potential passage of this facilities school improvement bond:
New Mullens Pre-K to 8 School
Berlin McKinney Elementary: Upgrade to electrical system
Baileysville Elementary and Middle School: Secure entry, replace wastewater treatment plant, and walking track
Herndon Elementary and Middle School: Roof replacement
Road Branch Elementary and Middle School: Walking track and new playground
Oceana Middle School: Secure entry, ADA upgrades, and walking track
Pineville Middle School: Secure entry, new gym floor, and improvements to electrical system
Wyoming East High School: Turf football field
Westside High School: Turf football field and auxiliary gym
Wyoming County Career & Technical Canter: New auditorium
Also present at tonight’s informational meeting before Council were the following: Kara Halsey-Mitchell and John Henry, Assistant Superintendents of Schools; Richie Walker and Doug Kennedy, Board Members; and Paula Lupardus, Executive Secretary/Coordinator of Services.
