Pineville, WV

Wyoming County Schools Superintendent presents on Facilities Bond projects

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
(Pictured Left to Right: John Henry, Richie Walker, Doug Kennedy, Kara Halsey-Mitchell, Paula Lupardus, and Deirdre Cline)” Photo credit: Town of Pineville

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wyoming County Schools Superintendent Deirdre Cline presented to various Pineville town officials Monday regarding the upcoming vote on the Wyoming County Schools Facilities Bond.

In addition to the Pineville Town Council, Mayor Toby Lane, Police Chief Zack Helmandollar, and Recorder Victoria Knight Clay were in attendance for the presentation.

A breakdown of the facilities bond as presented and subsequently detailed through a notice from the Town of Pineville can be seen below.

“Mrs. Deirdre Cline, Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools, presented a thorough explanation of the upcoming Wyoming County Schools Facilities Bond tonight to all of the Pineville Town Council which included Debbie Bowling, Mike Clay, Sonja Davis, Brian Mitchell, and Debbie Wiles, Mayor Toby Lane, Chief of Police Zack Helmandollar, and Recorder Victoria Knight Clay. During her presentation, Superintendent Cline outlined each project, as listed below, that will be addressed with the potential passage of this facilities school improvement bond:

New Mullens Pre-K to 8 School

Berlin McKinney Elementary: Upgrade to electrical system

Baileysville Elementary and Middle School: Secure entry, replace wastewater treatment plant, and walking track

Herndon Elementary and Middle School: Roof replacement

Road Branch Elementary and Middle School: Walking track and new playground

Oceana Middle School: Secure entry, ADA upgrades, and walking track

Pineville Middle School: Secure entry, new gym floor, and improvements to electrical system

Wyoming East High School: Turf football field

Westside High School: Turf football field and auxiliary gym

Wyoming County Career & Technical Canter: New auditorium

Also present at tonight’s informational meeting before Council were the following: Kara Halsey-Mitchell and John Henry, Assistant Superintendents of Schools; Richie Walker and Doug Kennedy, Board Members; and Paula Lupardus, Executive Secretary/Coordinator of Services.

