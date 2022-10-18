Destination Granby will host their Candidate Forum this evening, Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Middle Park High School auditorium. All candidates for Grand County Clerk and Recorder, District 3 County Commissioner and the Granby Board of Trustees have been invited to attend. Experts on Ballot 6A will also speak. Ballot 6A asks voters if residents who live in the boundaries of the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership (Winter Park, Fraser, Tabernash, Granby and unincorporated part of Grand County) should have their property tax rate increased by 2.00 mills to help fund affordable housing. Candidates will be given 3 minutes to speak and there is opportunity for a Q&A.

GRANBY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO