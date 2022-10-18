Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: 6A is critical to our community and our current and future residents
My name is Ellen Cowman and I am a social worker and restaurant owner in Winter Park. I will be voting yes on 6A to support the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership and I ask you all to do the same. We all know the challenges our communities face when...
In their own words: County Commissioner candidates Randy George and Steve Skinner on why each should be considered for the open District 3 commissioner seat
The Sky-Hi News is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Grand County commissioner for District 3 (encompassing the towns of Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs, unincorporated areas of Parshall, Blue Valley and Old Park in the west, and most of the neighborhoods on the west side of U.S. Hwy 34 to the north).
In their own words: Abby Loberg and Jolene Linke on why each candidate should have your vote for Grand County Clerk and Recorder on November 8
The Sky-Hi News is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Grand County Clerk and Recorder. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots were mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit https://www.co.grand.co.us/147/Elections.
Rotary Club of Granby’s tire collection called a success
The Rotary Club of Granby and Grand County Road and Bridge held a successful tire collection and recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Granby. Nearly 800 tires were collected and taken at no charge to the people who brought the tires. Pictured are Rotary Club of Granby volunteers who staffed the event along with Grand County Road and Bridge volunteers, who helped make it happen.
Thompson Road repair discussion dominates Granby Board meeting
Before their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Granby Board of Trustees met as the Grand Elk General Improvement District to discuss the repair of Thompson Road. Multiple residents made public comments on the topic, and even after discussing the issue for over an hour, the board talked about it again during the Granby board meeting.
Candidate forums tonight in Granby, Thursday in Winter Park
Destination Granby will host their Candidate Forum this evening, Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Middle Park High School auditorium. All candidates for Grand County Clerk and Recorder, District 3 County Commissioner and the Granby Board of Trustees have been invited to attend. Experts on Ballot 6A will also speak. Ballot 6A asks voters if residents who live in the boundaries of the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership (Winter Park, Fraser, Tabernash, Granby and unincorporated part of Grand County) should have their property tax rate increased by 2.00 mills to help fund affordable housing. Candidates will be given 3 minutes to speak and there is opportunity for a Q&A.
More prescribed burning planned for Grand County
The Arapaho National Forest announced Oct. 11 that its fire managers and partners will look to continue the Blue Ridge prescribed fire project near Cottonwood Pass this month. Operations could resume as early as Oct. 20, depending on environmental conditions like wind speed, humidity and smoke dispersion. The Blue Ridge...
Library update: Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month
In the spirit of celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, I wanted to write this article in Spanish. Yet the months I spent in both Colombia and in Spain in the early 1990s, just after President Ronald Reagan expanded President Lyndon Johnson’s weeklong celebration to the current 30-day Hispanic Heritage Month, did not make me close to being fluent in the language.
