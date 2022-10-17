German software developer, imos AG, creator of HOMAG iX in the U.S. market, held it first partner summit since the start of the pandemic. More than 70 partners from around the world, traveling a total of more than 400,000 kilometers, joined the imos team to learn about software updatesand celebrate the success of the platform. HOMAGiX is a design and engineering solution for the U.S. market. It was developed by Germany-based imos, which has partnered with Stiles Digital, a division of Stiles Machinery, to support it in the U.S.

2 DAYS AGO