woodworkingnetwork.com
Builder confidence down for 10th straight month
WASHINGTON – Builder sentiment fell for the 10th straight month in October and traffic of prospective buyers fell to its lowest level since 2012 (excluding the two months in the spring of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic). The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) said that the...
Normand to highlight panel processing prowess at SIBO 2022
DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec – Normand, a leading Quebec-based distributor of woodworking machinery, will display a variety of equipment at Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO), including panel processing equipment from Vitap and Cehisa. In addition, Altendorf’s award-winning Handguard sliding table saw, will make its first Canadian public showing.
imos AG holds international partner summit in Frankfurt, Germany
German software developer, imos AG, creator of HOMAG iX in the U.S. market, held it first partner summit since the start of the pandemic. More than 70 partners from around the world, traveling a total of more than 400,000 kilometers, joined the imos team to learn about software updatesand celebrate the success of the platform. HOMAGiX is a design and engineering solution for the U.S. market. It was developed by Germany-based imos, which has partnered with Stiles Digital, a division of Stiles Machinery, to support it in the U.S.
Upholstery furniture maker to triple in size
ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Upholstery furniture maker Lancaster Inc. plans to relocate and expand with a $5 million investment in a new North Carolina facility. Lancaster is building a 60,000-square-foot plant that the company says is more than three times the size of its current location. The company said it intends to retain its current 25 full-time employees and create at least 27 new jobs with an average annual salary of $46,000 over five years, according to the county Economic Development Corporation.
