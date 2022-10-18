Read full article on original website
Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision
According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire
UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
SUV caught on camera passing Mingo County school bus
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a vehicle that passed a school bus. The MCSO says the incident happened this morning, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 around 7:30 a.m. in the Belo area. Video from the school bus’s camera shows a black SUV passing the bus as […]
Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
Crews battle intense fire at Floyd County restaurant
Multiple fire departments are fighting flames.
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A four-vehicle accident is causing problems along I-64 this morning. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Rocky Step overpass near mile marker 43. No injuries have been reported. Road crews are headed to the scene. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in...
KSP Investigating Accidental Fatal Shooting Of 4-Year-Old
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a four-year-old was accidentally shot to death by their sibling in Knott Co. Officials say the incident happened in East Kentucky a week ago today on October 12th and add the sibling was just 12 years old. Police are still investigating but do not believe there was foul play involved.
Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
Body found following camper fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
Fire damages home, claims two pets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
Crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of Corridor G
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit. While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet. All lanes...
Traffic alert: Downtown Beckley lane closure
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists may experience minor delays in travel though the Downtown Beckley area Thursday morning. Roadside work being conducted along Prince Street in downtown has resulted in the closure of a single left lane of traffic leading up to the traffic light near the police department building.
