Breeder charged after 27 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in NH home
Swanzey, NH — A breeder has been charged with animal neglect after 27 dogs were rescued from a home in New Hampshire, according to the Monadnock Humane Society. New Hampshire State Police and Monadnock Humane Society’s Humane Agent Beth Doyle worked together to remove 27 Labrador Retrievers from inhumane conditions.
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
WMUR.com
Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire
A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. >> Review case timeline for Concord killings. The...
New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat
Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
WMUR.com
Shooting of man by New Hampshire trooper in Walpole ruled justified
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday that a state trooper shooting that killed a Walpole man in February was justified. In the report, investigators said that Christopher Tkal, 57, turned toward officers and raised a rifle at them before state Trooper Noah Sanctuary fired at him, killing him.
NECN
Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple
A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
Angler Catches New Hampshire State Record Channel Catfish
The Granite State has a new state-record channel catfish. Scott Alexander Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, caught the 15-pound, 12.8-ounce cat on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River near Hinsdale, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The fish was 31.9 inches long. The previous state record, caught...
WMUR.com
Firefighters respond to building fire in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Officials in Nashua are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home under construction. The fire broke out late Monday night on South Main Street, near the Rivier University campus. Officials said no one was inside at the time and there are...
Vermont Supreme Court rejects bail for 'person of interest' in couple death
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a request for bail from a man considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire. In its Tuesday decision, the court unanimously rejected an appeal filed by attorneys for Logan Clegg, who...
WCAX
Vandals tamper with New Hampshire road sign, target Biden
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it to a vulgar message about the president over the weekend. Rather than the planned shoulder closed message, the sign in Manchester was changed to include an explicit four-letter word...
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
WMUR.com
Vermont Supreme Court dismisses appeal over bail for person of interest in Concord shootings
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Vermont Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal for bail filed by the attorney for a man called a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg was arrested last week in Vermont and will continue to be held without...
Ezra Miller Ordered to Stay Away From Vermont Neighbor
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to felony burglary and petit larceny after allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s home back in May. On Monday, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady of Vermont Superior Court ordered Miller to stay away from Isaac Winokur and his home in Stamford. The judge also barred Miller from interacting with Vermont resident Aiden Early as a condition of release, Deadline reports. On May 1, Vermont State Police responded to Winokur’s burglary complaint. Surveillance allegedly shows Miller, who is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, walking off Winokur’s porch with three bottles of liquor. Clips show Miller noticing a security camera, saying “Oh,” and putting a bottle back into position. Winokur has known Miller for 18 years and expressed concern about their mental health in court. He’s also afraid because Miller owns several firearms and has recently displayed “odd and erratic” behavior. Miller, 29, is still set to star in the upcoming DC Comics/Warner Bros. movie The Flash next summer after a series of controversies and legal issues throughout the year.Read it at Manchester Journal
fallriverreporter.com
36-year-old Massachusetts officer recognized for saving woman’s life, dies tragically
A Massachusetts officer that was recognized for saving a woman’s life earlier this year has died. 36-year-old Ryan Kennedy tragically and suddenly passed away on Monday, according to an obituary. According to those who knew him, Kennedy served as a Cavalry Scout in the United States Army from 2012...
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
WMUR.com
1 seriously injured in crash in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Monday in Londonderry. Part of Mammoth Road was shut down after the single-vehicle crash Monday morning. The lone occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no word on what caused the crash.
WCAX
Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man arrested in Vermont who is suspected in a New Hampshire double-murder was previously investigated in connection with a stabbing death in the state of Washington. Police arrested Logan Clegg at the South Burlington Library last week. He’s a suspect in the murders last...
