Winchester, NH

WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. >> Review case timeline for Concord killings. The...
CONCORD, NH
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Shooting of man by New Hampshire trooper in Walpole ruled justified

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday that a state trooper shooting that killed a Walpole man in February was justified. In the report, investigators said that Christopher Tkal, 57, turned toward officers and raised a rifle at them before state Trooper Noah Sanctuary fired at him, killing him.
WALPOLE, NH
NECN

Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple

A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
CONCORD, NH
Field & Stream

Angler Catches New Hampshire State Record Channel Catfish

The Granite State has a new state-record channel catfish. Scott Alexander Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, caught the 15-pound, 12.8-ounce cat on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River near Hinsdale, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The fish was 31.9 inches long. The previous state record, caught...
SULLIVAN, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighters respond to building fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Officials in Nashua are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home under construction. The fire broke out late Monday night on South Main Street, near the Rivier University campus. Officials said no one was inside at the time and there are...
NASHUA, NH
WCAX

Vandals tamper with New Hampshire road sign, target Biden

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it to a vulgar message about the president over the weekend. Rather than the planned shoulder closed message, the sign in Manchester was changed to include an explicit four-letter word...
MANCHESTER, NH
TheDailyBeast

Ezra Miller Ordered to Stay Away From Vermont Neighbor

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to felony burglary and petit larceny after allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s home back in May. On Monday, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady of Vermont Superior Court ordered Miller to stay away from Isaac Winokur and his home in Stamford. The judge also barred Miller from interacting with Vermont resident Aiden Early as a condition of release, Deadline reports. On May 1, Vermont State Police responded to Winokur’s burglary complaint. Surveillance allegedly shows Miller, who is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, walking off Winokur’s porch with three bottles of liquor. Clips show Miller noticing a security camera, saying “Oh,” and putting a bottle back into position. Winokur has known Miller for 18 years and expressed concern about their mental health in court. He’s also afraid because Miller owns several firearms and has recently displayed “odd and erratic” behavior. Miller, 29, is still set to star in the upcoming DC Comics/Warner Bros. movie The Flash next summer after a series of controversies and legal issues throughout the year.Read it at Manchester Journal
STAMFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck

PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
WHITINGHAM, VT
WMUR.com

1 seriously injured in crash in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Monday in Londonderry. Part of Mammoth Road was shut down after the single-vehicle crash Monday morning. The lone occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no word on what caused the crash.
LONDONDERRY, NH

