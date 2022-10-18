Read full article on original website
brady the best
2d ago
this is so wrong u don't treat people's like this i got 200 on his cell mate book when they catch him for some get back
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Ascension deputies arrest man in Sunday road rage beating that hospitalized man with cancer
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested on Thursday a man accused in a violent road rage attack that hospitalized a Prairieville air-conditioning repair man. Bryan Cage, 37, of Zachary, turned himself in to sheriff's deputies shortly after detectives received a warrant for his arrest Thursday, deputies said. Scott Gray, 59, the...
29-Year-Old Allie Braud Killed In A Pedestrian Crash On Airline Highway (Ascension Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single-vehicle crash on Airline Highway near Commerce Street In Ascension parish around 10:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Allie Braud, 29, of Prairieville.
1 taken to hospital in serious condition after crash involving BRPD unit
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to emergency responders. A BRPD spokesman said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Shelley Street and North Foster Drive. Police say an officer was...
theadvocate.com
1 person hospitalized after crash involving Baton Rouge Police cruiser, officials say
One person was taken to a hospital with moderate-to-severe injuries following a crash that happened when a Baton Rouge police officer attempted to pull over another car during a traffic stop, the department said Wednesday evening. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said that at around 5:30 p.m., an officer in...
fox8live.com
Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
Homeless woman charged after setting house on fire in New Iberia
wbrz.com
Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
brproud.com
Prairieville woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing highway
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Prairieville woman was killed by a vehicle while walking across Airline Highway near Commerce Street Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said Allie Braud, 29, of Prairieville was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck by an F-150 around 10:30 p.m. She was walking west across the southbound lanes. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to State Police.
theadvocate.com
19-year-old arrested in stabbing death at Airline Highway Valero station, police say
A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said. Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on...
Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish. The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized. The video shows the truck believed to be owned...
theadvocate.com
Shooting during child custody visitation in Hammond leaves one man dead, deputies say
A scheduled child custody visit ended with a homicide Tuesday when the father shot at an acquaintance of his children's mother, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Ajante Jackson, 25, of Hammond, was visiting his two children Tuesday with their mother and her acquaintance, 21-year-old Howard Watkins Jr., of...
theadvocate.com
1 horse killed, 6 others taken to LSU vet school when stock trailer crashes on I-12
One horse was killed and six were taken to the LSU veterinary school for treatment after a crash on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, officials say. The wreck happened on Interstate 12 eastbound between the Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Millerville Road exits around 3:25 a.m., briefly blocking the right lane, traffic officials say. Traffic cameras showed some congestion remained around 9:20 a.m.
brproud.com
One arrested after Central PD finds drugs inside vehicle parked at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman was arrested after a vehicle search uncovered drugs. Nicole Cash, 21, of Pride, was taken into custody by an officer with the Central Police Department. That officer was on patrol over the weekend at the Blackwater Conservation Area. The officer spotted...
wbrz.com
Person struck and killed by car on Airline Highway Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood Street and Evangeline Street. Officials identified the victim as Darryl White, 63. Police said the 19-year-old...
wbrz.com
St. Gabriel man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian while walking along highway
BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash. According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.
brproud.com
LSP catches Baton Rouge man driving with BAC over three times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A witness to an alleged hit-and-run crash helped law enforcement track down the drunk suspect. The witness stated that the crash took place on LA Hwy 44 and it involved a Ford F-150 that was driven by Armando Acosta, 42, of Baton Rouge. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Tips from public lead to arrest in Belle Rose fatal hit-and-run crash
Information provided from members of the public assisted Louisiana State Police Troop C in the arrest of a St. Gabriel man suspected of hitting and killing a White Castle man who was walking on a road in Belle Rose. According to a news release, troopers arrested 34-year-old James Landry in...
brproud.com
‘Multiple occupants’ taken to the hospital after early morning crash in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. LSP received a call around 6:15 a.m., about a crash on Walker South Rd. and Vincent Pl Ave. Upon arrival, deputies determined that multiple vehicle occupants needed to be “transported to...
an17.com
Livingston man dies in two-vehicle crash near Walker
WALKER---On October 18, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 81-year-old Freddie Minton of Walker. The initial investigation revealed that Minton was driving...
Car Crashes Into Baton Rouge Home After Person in Vehicle Shot
Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a wild incident in the city after a car was shot at and then the vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6:00 pm on Sunday.
Comments / 4