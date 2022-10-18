PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Prairieville woman was killed by a vehicle while walking across Airline Highway near Commerce Street Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said Allie Braud, 29, of Prairieville was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck by an F-150 around 10:30 p.m. She was walking west across the southbound lanes. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to State Police.

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO