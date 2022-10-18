ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Comments / 4

brady the best
2d ago

this is so wrong u don't treat people's like this i got 200 on his cell mate book when they catch him for some get back

Reply
2
 

fox8live.com

Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
wbrz.com

Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Prairieville woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing highway

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Prairieville woman was killed by a vehicle while walking across Airline Highway near Commerce Street Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said Allie Braud, 29, of Prairieville was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck by an F-150 around 10:30 p.m. She was walking west across the southbound lanes. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to State Police.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 horse killed, 6 others taken to LSU vet school when stock trailer crashes on I-12

One horse was killed and six were taken to the LSU veterinary school for treatment after a crash on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, officials say. The wreck happened on Interstate 12 eastbound between the Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Millerville Road exits around 3:25 a.m., briefly blocking the right lane, traffic officials say. Traffic cameras showed some congestion remained around 9:20 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person struck and killed by car on Airline Highway Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood Street and Evangeline Street. Officials identified the victim as Darryl White, 63. Police said the 19-year-old...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Tips from public lead to arrest in Belle Rose fatal hit-and-run crash

Information provided from members of the public assisted Louisiana State Police Troop C in the arrest of a St. Gabriel man suspected of hitting and killing a White Castle man who was walking on a road in Belle Rose. According to a news release, troopers arrested 34-year-old James Landry in...
BELLE ROSE, LA
an17.com

Livingston man dies in two-vehicle crash near Walker

WALKER---On October 18, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 81-year-old Freddie Minton of Walker. The initial investigation revealed that Minton was driving...
WALKER, LA

Comments / 0

