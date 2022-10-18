Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
WALA-TV FOX10
Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride is coming up on Sunday, October 30th. This family friendly event is free. You can walk, ride your bike, or even your golf cart. There is also an afterparty at Manci’s Antique Club at 5pm featuring Johnny Hayes & Friends with no cover charge!
WALA-TV FOX10
iHeart Media gives the rundown on weekend events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media is giving the rundown on this weekend’s events. MOVIES IN THE PARK: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG -Thurs 6pm, Detonti Square Park (311 N Conception Street), Mobile. Rated G: A waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner, is set on a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Festa Italiana returns this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Festa Italiana returns this weekend to downtown Pensacola. Festa Italiana is a celebration of all things Italian, including food offerings like shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, sausage and pepper sandwiches, and tiramisu. Italian music, prize drawings and a silent auction are all part of the event. This year’s drawing: 1st prize is $1,000, 2nd is $500, and 3rd is $250, all cash prizes. Festa Italiana is our major annual fundraising event. Proceeds are used to supplement our annual charitable donations and scholarships in the Pensacola area.
WALA-TV FOX10
7th Annual Bras for a Cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On October 26th, 2022, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast will hold the 7th Annual fundraiser gala. This is an extremely well-attended event that is only growing in popularity. Each year, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast volunteers collect donations for silent auctions. Since 2014 Bras...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile Hazardous Waste Collection Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Registration is now open for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that will be hosted by the City of Mobile on October 22, 2022, at James Seals Jr. Park. Registration is required. This free event will give City of Mobile residents a chance to safely and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Danielle Renee Beauty Anniversary Deals
STORE HOURS: Tues - Sat 11am - 6pm. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
atmorenews.com
Main Street Atmore grant cycle opening
Main Street Atmore is opening their next grant cycle, and local business owners are encouraged to apply. A property owner meeting was held Thursday, October 13, to encourage involvement and give basic information. Dale Ash, Main Street Design Committee chairwoman, showed numerous before and after pictures showing what previous owners...
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier
The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Order of Isis ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Order of Isis for their ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’. Here’s some info they sent us about the event!. “Join us Saturday, November 12th in Mardi Gras Park as we support St. Jude the best way we know how, masked up (Mardi Gras masks encouraged) and cooking our best chili. Setup starts at 10am, the spoon drops at 11am and the tasting starts at 2pm. Taste and vote tickets are $10. Secure one of the limited spots and cook up your best recipe. It’s sure to be a good time.
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Foo Foo Festival: Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival & Jazz Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com. This year’s Foo Foo Festival marks a historic year, featuring more grant-funded events than ever before, as well as milestone celebrations such as the 50th Anniversary of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, the 40th Anniversary of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, and the 10th Anniversary of the STAMPED LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.
mobilebaymag.com
The Loop Theatre
In 1941, The Loop theatre opened on 2050 Government Street. Designed by architect J.T. Knight Jr. and operated by Paramount-Richards, the theatre cost $76,708 to construct at the time. The theatre (pictured below in 1958) was a one-story building designed in a streamline moderne style, a popular architectural look for commercial establishments in the 40s. It sported a distinctive pink exterior with a single screen inside. Young couples sometimes claimed sections — typically the right section in the front of the theatre — for themselves and ushers paced the aisles to ensure patrons behaved. The theatre eventually closed in the mid-70s, and the building has since been demolished. A Walgreens now operates at the location.
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Halloween safety tips with Camp Bow Wow
The following information was provided by Camp Bow Wow West Mobile:. o Located at 65 E Border Circle, Mobile, AL 36695. o Website: https://www.campbowwow.com/west-mobile/. Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest, most trusted doggy day care and boarding franchise with more than 200 locations in 42 states and Canada. It offers all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and overnight stays. At Camp Bow Wow, our goal is to deliver the highest levels of safety, fun and enrichment for our four-legged Campers, and peace of mind for pet parents. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, Camp Bow Wow also offers personalized enrichment opportunities and grooming services. Camp Bow Wow gives back through its Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, which provides grants to individuals, shelters and rescue groups to help pay for necessary veterinary care.
Haunted Mobile: 6 allegedly haunted places you need to visit this Halloween season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret Mobile has long been known for its rich history. Becoming an American city in 1813, Mobile has seen a civil war and three previous fights between countries over the land. Because of its history, Mobile is considered home to many ghosts and mysteries from years ago. These are […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Halloween Treats: Witches’ Brew Brownies and Ghost Meringue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are making Witches’ Brew Brownies and Ghost Meringue. 1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease bottom of a muffin pan. 2. Mix brownie mix, water, oil, and eggs in a medium bowl until well-blended. 3. Drop batter into prepared muffin pan until approximately...
WALA-TV FOX10
Free FOX10 Shread Event at the Spanish Fort Center this Saturday morning from 7 to 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Identity theft is a serious problem across Alabama that can come in a lot of different ways. “They start opening up loans in their names, they start opening up bank accounts in their names,” said Better Business Bureau Vice President Monde Donaldson. “They also get access to their information so you can be recreated very quickly if you don’t watch out.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Lafayette
Meet our new Pet of the Week! Kasey Cotten from The Haven in Fairhope stops by Studio 10 to feature a sweet cat named “Lafayette”. To learn more about this pet and other adoptable animals, visit www.havenforanimals.org. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fox 10 teams up with Gilmore for free shred event in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Identity Theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country, but there are some things you can do to protect yourself like shredding your personal or sensitive documents. Six months ago we teamed up with Gilmore for our most successful shred event so far when we served over 1,000 cars.
