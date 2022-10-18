Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Receives Over $71 Million in Grant Pre-application Requests
On July 1, 2022, Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation announced the launch of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program which will award funding to public outdoor recreation projects throughout the state. The pre-application opened on June 30 and closed on August 30 receiving 117 pre-applications from local, county, state,...
wrrnetwork.com
Game and Fish honors 2022 Landowners of the Year
For nearly three decades the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
wrrnetwork.com
New Hires and Growth at the Wyoming Business Council Announced
CHEYENNE, WY – Many new faces have joined the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) in the past few months. Whether filling an open position or expanding our reach with a new title, these team additions are an asset to WBC and Wyoming at large and we want to introduce you to some of our new hires:
wrrnetwork.com
Final Proof of Loss for ’07 Big Rig approved by Commissioners
The Fremont County Commissioners met Tuesday at the Courthouse in Lander. Following the meeting, a news release was issued with the board’s actions:. • A Wyoming Association of Risk Management Final Proof of Loss was approved for damages and replacement of at 2007 tractor and trailer totaling $34,951.80 which is less the deductible and auction proceeds.
wrrnetwork.com
WYDOT announced automated VSL pilot program; Highway 28 to be One of Two Test Areas
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing an innovative pilot program to semi-automate Variable Speed Limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quickly-changing weather conditions. Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol personnel...
wrrnetwork.com
Working Group Recommends Increasing State’s Refining Capacity for Reducing Prices at the Pump
Record-level inflation over the last year has hurt many hard-working Wyoming families, forcing difficult financial decisions. In June of this year, when gasoline prices rose to their highest recorded levels, Governor Mark Gordon established the Gas and Diesel Working Group. He tasked them with finding solutions to help provide relief at the fuel pump for Wyoming families.
wrrnetwork.com
Project begins to replace 3 bridges on West River Road (WY433) near Worland
Over-the-road trucks required to use US16/20/WY789 through Worland during project. A 2-year project has started to replace 3 bridges and reconstruct a small piece of WY433 (West River Road) roadway near Worland. “The $10.245 million project includes total reconstruction of the 3 bridges and roadway through the construction zone,” said...
wrrnetwork.com
Boysen State Park; Big Trails Rancher Recognized for years of Weather Observations
The National Weather Service has recognized Boysen State Park for its long-time record of weather observations spanning 7.5 decades. Additionally, Mr. John Greet of Big Trails in southern Washakie County received the Benjamin Franklin Award recognizing his 55 years of individual record taking.
wrrnetwork.com
Practice making perfect for Rustlers’ new players
RIVERTON – While the Lady Rustlers of Central Wyoming College (CWC) have already begun their preseason with games in Windsor, Colo., and games this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, the men’s team is just getting ready for their own matchups. The Rustler team has been put together...
wrrnetwork.com
CWC Soccer Recap
RIVERTON – Last Tuesday marked the final home game of the season for the Central Wyoming College (CWC) Rustlers’ soccer team as they took on Colorado Northwestern out at the soccer field behind Rustler basketball stadium. The Colorado Northwestern Spartans had nine shots on the goal; two would...
wrrnetwork.com
Sports Update 10/18
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. The Broncos...
Comments / 0