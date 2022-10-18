ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIN: Black Information Network

CareerBuilder Is Offering Free Career Coaching

By BIN Staff
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZqiO_0idUAldx00
Photo: Getty Images

CareerBuilder's Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Kelley sat down with the BIN Daily Podcast to discuss its mission to help people in the Black community build the career of their dreams.

In a conversation with Ramses Ja , Kelley shared details about the latest offering of the Black Information Network's partnership with CareerBuilder to connect 100,000 Black job seekers who are looking to advance their careers with employers.

Ahead of holiday hiring, BIN and Careerbuilder announced free coaching session, which "allows people to have a 45-minute free coaching session where they can do a deep dive into their own skillsets, maybe new jobs that they could be looking at, thinking about, talking about how to make career transitions or reenter the workforce," Kelley explained.

"We feel that it's important because having a live interactive dialogue with someone who can give you real-time advice is very critical to folks who are maneuvering the employment space today," she added. "That isn't always readily available to everybody. By having [this] partnership and access to 5,000-plus career coaches, we're allowing people to have an opportunity to connect with someone that can serve as a mentor, a sponsor, to help them navigate things that might be unknown to them."

Kelley continued, "Personally, being in the employment space for quite a long time, it can be overwhelming what resources can be available to you or how to find these resources. Our goal with the Black Information Network in this particular initiative is to bring all of that tooling together in a place, so it's a one-stop shop to help people navigate this very new environment that we're living in, in terms of people finding jobs and [we want to] help people find those jobs."

Listen to Kelley's full interview Ramses Ja below.

Click HERE to get free coaching.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
thepennyhoarder.com

Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour

CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
TechCrunch

Singapore’s Skills Union wants to close the skills gap via live video training

Online professional training isn’t new; it’s not uncommon to see medium-sized startups allocate several thousand dollars to individual employees each year to further their “personal development.” But the existing options for acquiring professional skills just aren’t very effective, argues Colin Mansell, founder and CEO of Skills Union. The company is exhibiting as one of the Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2022.
mytotalretail.com

Retail Tech Leaders Address Build vs. Buy Decision Making

When evaluating their tech stacks and how they can be improved upon to better serve the evolving needs of digital-savvy, omnichannel shoppers, retail technology leaders are often confronted with a common dilemma: do they build needed solutions in-house or buy them from third-party providers? Of course there’s no easy answer to this question, and there are many factors that influence the decision made.
NASHVILLE, TN
InformationWeek

Cracking the Code for Skills-Based Hiring

As employers grapple with the impact of an ongoing "Great Reshuffle" and accelerating momentum for educational pathways outside of college, skills-based approaches to hiring are becoming increasingly popular. Recent research indicates that a growing number of employers are removing college degree requirements from job posti​​ngs, especially in IT and managerial...
MARYLAND STATE
rolling out

Comerica executive Christine Moore is a master communicator

Christine Moore is executive vice president and general auditor for Comerica Bank. She is a member of Comerica’s management executive committee and is responsible for the strategy, direction, and overseeing of internal audits and asset quality review. Moore is also responsible for establishing and maintaining effective communications and working relationships with external auditors, regulatory examiners, and senior and executive management.
ceoworld.biz

Strategic Communication and Human Resources

Strategic Communication and Human Resources are two different but related fields. Strategic Communication is the process of developing messages and other forms of communication to help achieve organizational goals. HR, on the other hand, is responsible for managing workforce issues such as recruitment, training and development, compensation and benefits, employee relations and diversity. The two fields are closely tied together and it’s not uncommon for HR professionals to be involved in Strategic Communication’s projects or vice versa. In this article we will discuss how these two fields work together to help an organization reach its goals. Strategic Communication is a key factor when it comes to HR strategy. It is important to have a clear understanding of the company’s culture and values while communicating with employees. Communications strategy should be aligned with the HR strategy.
DVM 360

The real gold standard is an individualized client relationship

Veterinarians must learn to empathize with clients over a spectrum of care. In a perfect world, all animals would receive the gold standard of veterinary care. In reality, many clients cannot afford the highest level of care for their pets. The results of a 2018 survey conducted by the Access to Veterinary Care Coalition1 found that 28% of pet owners experienced a barrier to care in the past 2 years, the vast majority of which were financial barriers, across all types of veterinary care.
ZDNet

Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters

Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
crowdfundinsider.com

SD Worx Teams Up with Fintech Modulr to Support Faster Payments for Workforce

HR and payroll services provider, SD Worx, is committed to making additional investments in people-based Fintech services for its clients by working with Modulr, the embedded payments platform that supports quicker payroll payments. Traditional Bacs payments for payroll usually take around three business days to make it to workers’ accounts...
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy