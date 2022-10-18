ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Judge orders new Deshaun Watson accuser to reveal name

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fq1px_0idUANed00

A judge in Harris County (Texas) District Court ruled Monday that the latest plaintiff suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct must shed her Jane Doe pseudonym and reveal her name.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Hilltop

One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.

Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
RINGGOLD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2nd meth-trafficking gang member sentenced to prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced to 108 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN CUT WHILE ATTACKING ROOMMATE

At approximately 5:45 p.m. city units were dispatched to Sparta Drive for a possible domestic. Upon arrival officers observed two males. One of the males was in an emotional state and had an odor of alcohol coming from his person and the other, Mr. Nicholas Kiecksee, appeared to act normal but also had an odor of alcohol about him. Mr. Kiecksee also had a two inch cut on the top of his left forearm from what appeared to be a knife.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wgac.com

Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine

A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
mcnewstn.com

South Pittsburg Board rejects Princess Theatre management contract citing the need for more information

– After a recent special call meeting adopted a new management option for the City’s Princess Theatre, another truncated board rejected the proposed management contract. On October 3, a special call meeting for the board was attended by Commissioners Cheryl Kellermann, Allison Buchanan, and Matt Stone. Though missing the mayor and vice mayor, the board had convened a quorum at that meeting and selected a management option. On October 17, the board once again reconvened for a special call meeting to approve the management contract brought forward. This time missing commissioners Stone and Kellermann, but Mayor Samantha Rector and Vice Mayor Ronnie Lancaster were on hand with Buchanan. Again, convening a quorum allowing action on the single item on the agenda.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
WDEF

Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
719
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy