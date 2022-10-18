Judge orders new Deshaun Watson accuser to reveal name

At approximately 5:45 p.m. city units were dispatched to Sparta Drive for a possible domestic. Upon arrival officers observed two males. One of the males was in an emotional state and had an odor of alcohol coming from his person and the other, Mr. Nicholas Kiecksee, appeared to act normal but also had an odor of alcohol about him. Mr. Kiecksee also had a two inch cut on the top of his left forearm from what appeared to be a knife.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO