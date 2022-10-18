Judge orders new Deshaun Watson accuser to reveal name

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River WalkDeanLandChattanooga, TN
WTVCFOX
D.A. calls Cohutta city attorney arrest a mistake by 'inexperienced' Varnell officer
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Varnell Police officer with "no real investigative experience and without doing any real investigation" arrested and charged the city attorney of Cohutta, Georgia with bribery and attempted extortion, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. In an email, Poston says the whole...
mymix1041.com
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
HipHopDX.com
Rapper Slatt Zy Wanted By Police For Allegedly Kidnapping & Robbing Blogger At Gunpoint
Chattanooga, TN – Slatt Zy, a rapper from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is reportedly wanted by police for kidnapping and robbing a blogger at gunpoint — a crime he later bragged about on social media. Slatt (real name Taizion Vinson) was allegedly involved in robbing Miko Worldwide — a YouTuber...
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
WTVC
Man shoots his roommate in Catoosa County Tuesday, sheriff says
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man shot his male roommate in Catoosa County Tuesday, Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The sheriff says the victim is in stable condition. The suspect is in jail, according to the sheriff, who later identified him as Thomas Larabee. This is a developing story. Depend...
chattanoogacw.com
'Bleeding orange:' Chattanooga Vols fan tears ACL while celebrating Alabama's defeat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just like Vols fans everywhere else, a Tennessee Vols fan in Chattanooga had a day he'll never forget on Saturday. But that day didn't just leave Matt Wheeler with happy memories. He also now has a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. See why...
Hilltop
One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.
Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
WTVC
As fentanyl deaths rise in Walker County, new, candy-like form of drug poses threat
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — At first glance it might look like skittles or sweet tarts, but a new form of fentanyl has the power to kill thousands, even in tiny doses. And now, it's circulating in our area. Fentanyl can be more than 100 times stronger than morphine. Now,...
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
WRDW-TV
2nd meth-trafficking gang member sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced to 108 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
WTVCFOX
'We caught a cat:' Viral video shows feline in raccoon trap in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says investigators are looking into a viral video that's disturbing to watch. The video, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a cat caught in a raccoon trap. The caption of the post reads "we caught a cat." Watch the video...
WTVC
Woman enters home, stands over sleeping couple in Bradley County, sheriff's office says
Bradley County, Tenn. — A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple's home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says this happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on NW...
WTVC
Couple suing McMinn County School district, bus driver for bus crash that injured them
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple is suing the McMinn County School district--including a bus driver, the board of education, and the director of schools--for a bus crash they say seriously injured them. The plaintiffs, Jeffery Lee Shavers and his wife Vicki, say in the lawsuit that on March...
9 year-old Boy Allegedly Shot by 9 year-old Cousin in Grundy County
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter says a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter stated that the young boy was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of his injuries. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter and they say he is now...
WTVCFOX
Father says 9-year-old boy shot in Tracy City by family member; both families speak out
TRACY CITY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter. His father, Johnny Coulter, tells us he was shot by his 9-year-old cousin and he thinks it was intentional. He says an adult gave a teenage cousin a loaded gun, which the nine...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN CUT WHILE ATTACKING ROOMMATE
At approximately 5:45 p.m. city units were dispatched to Sparta Drive for a possible domestic. Upon arrival officers observed two males. One of the males was in an emotional state and had an odor of alcohol coming from his person and the other, Mr. Nicholas Kiecksee, appeared to act normal but also had an odor of alcohol about him. Mr. Kiecksee also had a two inch cut on the top of his left forearm from what appeared to be a knife.
wgac.com
Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine
A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
mcnewstn.com
South Pittsburg Board rejects Princess Theatre management contract citing the need for more information
– After a recent special call meeting adopted a new management option for the City’s Princess Theatre, another truncated board rejected the proposed management contract. On October 3, a special call meeting for the board was attended by Commissioners Cheryl Kellermann, Allison Buchanan, and Matt Stone. Though missing the mayor and vice mayor, the board had convened a quorum at that meeting and selected a management option. On October 17, the board once again reconvened for a special call meeting to approve the management contract brought forward. This time missing commissioners Stone and Kellermann, but Mayor Samantha Rector and Vice Mayor Ronnie Lancaster were on hand with Buchanan. Again, convening a quorum allowing action on the single item on the agenda.
WDEF
Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
